FOOTBALL
VHSL Class 2 All-State teams
OFFENSE
First team: Quarterback — Devin Lester (Graham); Center — Mathew Harris (Glenvar); Offensive Lineman — Ben Cox (Radford), Will Jones (Stuarts Draft), Brody Meadows (Grah), Justice Wright (Appomattox); Running Back — Austin Holloway (Luray), Daelyn Miller (Gretna), Trenton Adkins (Ridgeview); Wide Receiver — Jaylen Jones (Thomas Jefferson-R), Freddie Watkins (SD), Xayvion Turner (Grah); Tight End — Kyle Lynch (King William); Kicker — Levi Forrest (Richlands); Kick Returner — Tyler Gilliam (Appo); All-Purpose — Demond Claiborne (KW).
Second team: QB — Tre Lawing (Appo); C — Kiyale Carr (Greensville); OL — Jordan Russell (TJ), Tristian Gordon (Page Co.), Kip Green (Rad), Josh Price (Central-Wise); RB — Cristian Ferguson (Appo), Shamar Graham (TJ), Mason Polier (Union); WR — Jo-el Howard (SD), Nick Sebolt (Glen), Tyler Gilliam (Appo); TE — Lacey Branch (SD); K — Kellan Dalton (Clarke Co.); KR — Trenton Morris (East Rockingham); AP — Trenton Morris (ER).
DEFENSE
First team: Defensive Lineman — Zion Dean (Thomas Jefferson-R), Latrell Fomby (Stuarts Draft), Corlyn Witcher (Gretna); Defensive End — Jayden Watkins (SD), Ethan Hoffman (Radford); Linebacker — Shamar Graham (TJ), Trenton Morris (East Rockingham), Colby Street (Glenvar), Aaron Edwards (Graham); Defensive Back — Jacobi Harrison (TJ), Jo-el Howard (SD), Ethan Mullins (Central-Wise), Tez Booker (Appomattox); Punter — Levi Forrest (Richlands); Punt Returner — Tyler Gilliam (Appo); All-Purpose — Tevin Hurt (Appo).
Second team: DL — Will Moss (Marion), Seth Hawkins (Amelia), Jamal Wheeler (Appo); DE — Shamar Walker (Brunswick), Trey Tenary (Clarke Co.); LB — Tevin Hurt (Appo), Mason Polier (Union), Kasey Branch (SD), Nick Kastner (Grah); DB — Xavier Copeland (Buckingham), Robert Carter (Dan River), Taelyn Miller (Gretna), Devin Lester (Grah); P — Freddie Watkins (SD); PR — Shamar Graham (TJ); AP — Shackoy Fearon (TJ).
Offensive player of the year: Devin Lester, Graham
Defensive player of the year: Aaron Edwards, Graham
Coach of the year: Doug Smith, Appomattox.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Liberty Christian 77, Rustburg 49
RUSTBURG (4-11, 1-9 Seminole)
Walker 4, Goard 2, Rakes 3, Gowan 2, Shante Buchanan 21, Johnson 7, Kyle Fields 10. Totals 19 10-14 49.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (13-5, 8-2)
Connor Hartless 21, Rynning Bohrnstedt 14, Leftwich 8, Seth Hildebrand 11, Holmes 4, Clay 3, Smith 8, Wilson-Hughes 2, Stowers 3, Jung 3. Totals 29 7-8 77.
Rustburg 9 11 24 5 — 49
LCA 23 18 19 17 — 77
3-Point Goals: Rustburg 1 (Rakes), Liberty Christian 12 (Hartless 4, Bohrnstedt 2, Hildebrand 2, Smith 2, Stowers, Jung).
Highlights: R — Fields 10 rebounds. LCA — Leftwich 8 assists, 5 rebounds; Hartless 4 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals; Bohrnstedt 3 assists, 4 rebounds, 4 steals; Clay 7 rebounds.
Heritage 62, Brookville 52
BROOKVILLE (7-10, 2-8)
Donnie Cook 15, Daquan Calloway 12, Mays 9, Butler 3, Adkins 2, JT Brown 10, Miles 1. Totals 20 10-16 52.
HERITAGE (9-7, 8-2)
Jacobi Lambert 12, Keshaun Hubbard 12, Deshad Gillis 10, Trashawn Graves 10, Tweedy 5, Payton 4, Horsley 4, Ferguson 4, Thomas 1. Totals 22 14-18 62.
Brookville 8 12 17 15 — 52
Heritage 9 11 26 16 — 62
3-Point Goals: Brookville 2 (Cook, Mays), Heritage 4 (Graves 2, Lambert, Tweedy).
Highlights: H — Lambert 6 rebounds, 4 assists; Gillis 3 steals.
Jefferson Forest 61, Amherst 58
JEFFERSON FOREST (13-5, 7-3)
Hogsed 6, Dupree 3, Everhart 4, Mike Green 17, Eckart 7, Tyson Gage 11, Peters 8, Isenhour 5. Totals 19 18-26 61.
AMHERST (9-6, 5-5)
Elijah Butler 12, CJ Rose 1, Waugh 7, Hamlett 6, Woolridge 6, Juwuan Wright 13, M. Rose 5, Andrews 8. Totals 25 4-9 58.
Jeff. Forest 10 20 14 17 — 58
Amherst 6 17 15 20 — 61
3-Point Goals: Jeff. Forest 5 (Dupree, Green 2, Eckart, Gage). Amherst 4 (CJ Rose 2, Waugh, M. Rose).
Highlights: A — Wright 8 rebounds, Butler 7 rebounds, Woolridge 7 assists.
Non-district
Staunton River 58, Roanoke Catholic 50
STAUNTON RIVER (2-15)
Izaak Charlton 20, Lucas Overstreet 12, J.J. Crider 10, Jones 7, Morris 5, Bates 2, Eanes 2.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (7-10)
Jeremy LaTreill 13, Christian Toney 10, Hagadorn 9, Porter 8, Jones 6, Faulkner 3, Lynch 1.
Staunton River 12 7 19 20 — 58
Rke Catholic 9 10 13 18 — 50
3-Point Goals: Staunton River 8 (Charlton 3, Crider 2, Overstreet 2, Morris), Roanoke Catholic 2 (Faulkner, Toney).
William Monroe 56, Nelson 49
NELSON (8-9)
Brice Wilson 26, Carter 8, Brown 7, McGarry 3, Gray 2, Purvis 3. Totals 16 11-16 49.
WILLIAM MONROE (10-7)
Blake Shiffett 14, Logan Barbour 14, Jones 8, Lindsay 9, T. Shifflett 6, Skirloff 1, Morris 4. Totals 17 17-20 56.
Nelson 8 11 12 18 — 49
Monroe 12 13 17 14 — 56
3-Point Goals: Nelson 6 (Wilson 4, Carter 2), William Monroe 5 (B. Shifflett, Barbour, Jones, Lindsay, T. Shifflett).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Amherst 44, Jefferson Forest 31
AMHERST (12-4, 8-3)
Holland Saunders 13, Nadia West 13, J. West 2, J. Smith 2, Irving 3, Ke. Smith 9, Ki. Smith 2. Totals 16 10-24 44.
JEFFERSON FOREST (3-13, 2-8)
Heather Forton 10, Pettitt 9, Br. Hill 6, Poindexter 4, Be. Hill 2. Totals 10 7-10 31.
Amherst 8 13 12 11 — 44
Forest 14 8 6 3 — 31
3-Point Goals: Amherst 2 (Saunders 2), Jefferson Forest 4 (Pettitt 3, Forton).
Brookville 58, Heritage 45
HERITAGE (2-15, 2-8)
Paige 6, Alaysia Oakes 16, Miller 3, Kelso 5, Davis 5, Tatiyana Graham 10. Totals 16 12-17 45.
BROOKVILLE (14-4, 9-1)
Dobyns 2, Kylie Stark 23, Brynna Elliott 10, Christian 8, Bonds 3, Watkins 2, Evans 2, Pennington 8. Totals 22 11-17 58.
Heritage 8 12 14 11 — 45
Brookville 18 12 12 16 — 58
3-Point Goals: Heritage 1 (Davis), Brookville 3 (Stark 3).
Liberty Christian 44, Rustburg 30
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (5-10, 5-5)
Hartless 2, Jones 6, Sheppard 8, Alex Camplin 13, Robbins 1, Rachel Mock 14. Totals 11 20-26 44.
RUSTBURG (8-8)
Nance 2, Scharnus 4, Lacks 1, Hudson 4, Mayhew 1, Hudnall 3, Davis 4, Dawson 4, Funderburk 7. Totals 11 6-15 30.
LCA 16 8 12 8 — 44
Rustburg 10 6 4 10 — 30
3-Point Goals: LCA 2 (Sheppard, Camplin). Rustburg 2 (Scharnus, Hudnall).
Non-conference
Roanoke Catholic 45, Timberlake Christian 39
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (9-5)
Maggie Clark 14, Myers 9, Alex Nance 12, M. Hemphill 6, Holmgren 4.
TIMBERLAKE CHRISTIAN (5-8)
Lunetta 3, Davis 2, Emily Abbett 16, Lecik 5, Brooklyn Finnerty 13.
Rke Catholic 14 15 9 7 — 45
Timberlake 2 9 17 11 —39
3-Point Goals: Roanoke Catholic 3 (Nance 2, Clark), Timberlake 4 (Abbett 2, Lunetta, Lecik).
TODAY’S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Blue Ridge at Virginia Episcopal, 6 p.m.
Temple Christian at Roanoke Valley Christian, 6:15 p.m.
Nelson at Gretna, 7 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Appomattox at Altavista, 7 p.m.
New Covenant at Fuqua, 7 p.m.
William Campbell at Dan River, 7 p.m.
Lord Botetourt at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
E.C. Glass at Liberty, 5:30 p.m.
Fuqua at Holy Cross, 5:30 p.m.
Virginia Episcopal at Miller, 6 p.m.
Roanoke Valley Christian at Temple Christian, 6:15 p.m.
Gretna at Nelson, 7 p.m.
Altavista at Appomattox 7 p.m.
Dan River at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
Staunton River at Lord Botetourt, 7 p.m.
BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Brookville, E.C. Glass, Liberty, Staunton River, Prince Edward at Heritage, 6 p.m.
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Brookville, E.C. Glass, Liberty, Staunton River, Prince Edward at Heritage, 6 p.m.
