BOYS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Heritage 40, E.C. Glass 36
HERITAGE (5-5, 4-0)
Tweedy 1, Payton 2, Kyron Thomas 11, Gillis 6, Ferguson 7, Lambert 7, Horsley 6. Totals 15 9-11 40.
E.C. GLASS (7-3, 4-1)
Spaulding 6, Kendrick 5, Austin 4, Wood 9, Conner 3, Hunt Jr. 6, Brestel 3. Totals 13 6-10 36.
Heritage 7 8 8 17 — 40
E.C. Glass 4 4 12 16 — 36
3-Point Goals: Heritage 1 (Ferguson). Glass 4 (Wood 3, Conner).
Highlights: Heritage — Horsley 6 rebounds; Tweedy 5 rebounds, 3 steals. Glass — Spaulding 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Kendrick 3 assists, 2 steals.
Rustburg 49, Liberty 46, OT
LIBERTY (1-9, 0-4)
Dudley 5, Ingram 6, French 2, Christopher Good 13, Rowsey 3, Crider 8, Kirkland 6, Sperberg 3. Totals 18 6-13 46.
RUSTBURG (2-6, 1-4)
Arie Goard 16, Rakes 5, Gowen 5, Buchanan 3, J.J. Johnson 14, Caldwell 6. Totals 18 11-21 49.
Liberty 10 6 12 11 7 — 46
Rustburg 5 15 9 10 10 — 49
3-Point Goals: Liberty 4 (Good 3, Rowsey). Rustburg 2 (Rakes, Goard).
Highlights: RHS — Johnson 10 rebounds.
Liberty Christian 79, Amherst 63
AMHERST (5-4, 2-3)
Butler 8, C. Rose 3, Waugh 6, Jones 8, Wooldridge 9, Juwuan Wright 10, Marcus Rose 16, Andrews 3. Totals 24 8-15 63.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (6-4, 3-2)
Connor Hartless 17, Bohrnstedt 8, Jalen Leftwich 18, Seth Hildebrand 10, Holmes 9, Clay 4, Smith 6, Wilson-Hughes 2, Thomas 5. Totals 27 16-23 79.
Amherst 12 14 16 21 — 63
LCA 20 22 21 16 — 79
3-Point Goals: Amherst 7 (M. Rose 2, Jones 2, Waugh), Liberty Christian 9 (Hartless, Bohrnstedt 2, Smith 2, Leftwich, Holmes, Thomas).
Highlights: A — Butler 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Waugh 5 rebounds, 4 assists; M. Rose 6 rebounds. LCA — Hartless 7 rebounds, 5 assists; Leftwich 6 rebounds, 7 assists; Hildebrand 6 rebounds, 3 steals.
Jefferson Forest 51, Brookville 33
BROOKVILLE (5-6, 1-4)
Donnie Cook 17, Calloway 5, Mays 5, Butler 2, Adkins 2, Brown 2. Totals 11 7-15 33.
JEFFERSON FOREST (8-3, 4-1)
Mark Hogsed 11, Everhart 5, Green 5, Eckart 4, Stanley 3, Johnson 6, Gage 5, Smith 2, Dupree 3, Elliott 3, Peters 4. Totals 21 3-4 51.
Brookville 7 13 5 8 — 33
Forest 7 19 10 15 — 51
3-Point Goals: Brookville 4 (Cook 2, Calloway, Mays), Jefferson Forest 6 (Hogsed 2, Stanley, Gage, Dupree, Elliott).
VIC
Roanoke Catholic 62, New Covenant 44
NEW COVENANT (4-7, 1-5)
Jayden Wilson 15, Heaton 9, B. Wilson 7, Oppenheimer 5, Foster 4, Spiva 2, Neusome 2.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (5-3, 3-0)
Stark Jones 14, Jarod LaTreill 13, Dillon Porter 14, Adams 7, Lynch 6, Hagadorn 5, Greenleaf 3.
New Covenant 8 18 7 11 — 44
Roanoke Catholic 18 12 17 15 — 62
3-Point Goals: New Covenant 5 (J. Wilson 2, B. Wilson, Heaton, Oppenheimer), Roanoke Catholic 5 (Latreill 3, Adams, Greenleaf).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 55, Heritage 25
HERITAGE (1-9, 1-5)
Kaitlyn Lewis 12, Graham 4, Kelso 4, Oakes 5. Totals 8 9-16 25.
E.C. GLASS (9-1, 5-0)
Amari Osei 19, Mya Hamlet 12, Jordyn Goode 11, Henry 5, Osborne 2, Williamson 2, Kowalski 4. Totals 20 5-9 55.
Heritage 4 2 13 6 — 25
E.C. Glass 20 13 14 8 — 55
3-Point Goals: E.C. Glass 6 (Osei 5, Henry).
Highlights: ECG — Hamlet 14 rebounds, 8 steals, 6 assists; Henry 5 assists; Osborne 5 assists; Osei 7 steals; Goode 6 rebounds.
Amherst 30, Liberty Christian 20
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (3-7, 2-3)
Robbins 6, Camplin 5, Mock 3, Sheppard 3, Anderson 2, Hartless 1. Totals 4 9-12 20.
AMHERST (8-3, 4-1)
Ke. Smith 9, West 9, Parrish 6, J. Smith 4, Irving 2. Totals 12 6-18 30.
LCA 8 2 5 5 — 20
Amherst 4 9 5 12 — 30
3-Point Goals: Liberty Christian 3 (Camplin, Mock, Sheppard).
Brookville 51, Jefferson Forest 23
JEFFERSON FOREST (1-8, 1-4)
Pettitt 4, Dudley 2, Libby Staton 3, Mason 2, Hill 6, Poindexter 2, Martin 4. Totals 9 2-10 23.
BROOKVILLE (9-3, 5-1)
Brynna Elliott 20, Kylie Stark 16, Dobyms 2, Christian 4, Brown 3, Evans 2, Pennington 4. Totals 21 3-9 51.
Jeff. Forest 5 7 4 7 — 23
Brookville 17 7 18 9 — 51
3-Point Goals: Jefferson Forest 3 (Pettit, Staten, Hill). Brookville 6 (Stark 2, Elliott 3, Brown).
Non-conference
Holy Cross 32, Lynchburg HomeSchool 19
LYNCHBURG (2-4)
Prentice 1, Sherlin 8, Grinstead 2, Asselborn 8.
HOLY CROSS (5-5)
T. Knight 4, Kenadi Knight 14, Mrad 8, Kaitlyn Davis 6.
Lynchburg 6 4 5 4 — 19
Holy Cross 13 6 8 5 — 32
3-Point Goals: None.
Highlights: HC — Mrad 4 blocks.
TODAY’S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Christian Heritage at Temple Christian, 6:15 p.m.
Roanoke Catholic at Virginia Episcopal, 6:30 p.m.
Nelson at Dan River, 7 p.m.
Appomattox at Gretna, 7 p.m.
William Campbell at Chatham, 7 p.m.
Staunton River at Lord Botetourt, 7 p.m.
Southwest Virginia Homeschool at Timberlake Christian, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Covenant at New Covenant, 6 p.m.
Eastern Mennonite at Holy Cross, 6 p.m.
Southwest Virginia Homeschool at Timberlake Christian, 6 p.m.
Dan River at Nelson, 7 p.m.
Gretna at Appomattox 7 p.m.
Chatham at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
Lord Botetourt at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Amherst, Appomattox, E.C. Glass, Rustburg, Liberty Christian at Heritage, 6 p.m.
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Amherst, Appomattox, E.C. Glass, Rustburg, Liberty Christian at Heritage, 6 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
New Covenant at Hargrave Military, 4:30 p.m.
Blacksburg at Jefferson Forest, at Bedford YMCA, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Blacksburg at Jefferson Forest, at Bedford YMCA, 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.