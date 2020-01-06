BOYS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

Heritage 40, E.C. Glass 36

HERITAGE (5-5, 4-0)

Tweedy 1, Payton 2, Kyron Thomas 11, Gillis 6, Ferguson 7, Lambert 7, Horsley 6. Totals 15 9-11 40.

E.C. GLASS (7-3, 4-1)

Spaulding 6, Kendrick 5, Austin 4, Wood 9, Conner 3, Hunt Jr. 6, Brestel 3. Totals 13 6-10 36.

Heritage 7 8 8 17 — 40

E.C. Glass 4 4 12 16 — 36

3-Point Goals: Heritage 1 (Ferguson). Glass 4 (Wood 3, Conner).

Highlights: Heritage — Horsley 6 rebounds; Tweedy 5 rebounds, 3 steals. Glass — Spaulding 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Kendrick 3 assists, 2 steals.

Rustburg 49, Liberty 46, OT

LIBERTY (1-9, 0-4)

Dudley 5, Ingram 6, French 2, Christopher Good 13, Rowsey 3, Crider 8, Kirkland 6, Sperberg 3. Totals 18 6-13 46.

RUSTBURG (2-6, 1-4)

Arie Goard 16, Rakes 5, Gowen 5, Buchanan 3, J.J. Johnson 14, Caldwell 6. Totals 18 11-21 49.

Liberty 10 6 12 11 7 — 46

Rustburg 5 15 9 10 10 — 49

3-Point Goals: Liberty 4 (Good 3, Rowsey). Rustburg 2 (Rakes, Goard).

Highlights: RHS — Johnson 10 rebounds.

Liberty Christian 79, Amherst 63

AMHERST (5-4, 2-3)

Butler 8, C. Rose 3, Waugh 6, Jones 8, Wooldridge 9, Juwuan Wright 10, Marcus Rose 16, Andrews 3. Totals 24 8-15 63.

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (6-4, 3-2)

Connor Hartless 17, Bohrnstedt 8, Jalen Leftwich 18, Seth Hildebrand 10, Holmes 9, Clay 4, Smith 6, Wilson-Hughes 2, Thomas 5. Totals 27 16-23 79.

Amherst 12 14 16 21 — 63

LCA 20 22 21 16 — 79

3-Point Goals: Amherst 7 (M. Rose 2, Jones 2, Waugh), Liberty Christian 9 (Hartless, Bohrnstedt 2, Smith 2, Leftwich, Holmes, Thomas).

Highlights: A — Butler 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Waugh 5 rebounds, 4 assists; M. Rose 6 rebounds. LCA — Hartless 7 rebounds, 5 assists; Leftwich 6 rebounds, 7 assists; Hildebrand 6 rebounds, 3 steals.

Jefferson Forest 51, Brookville 33

BROOKVILLE (5-6, 1-4)

Donnie Cook 17, Calloway 5, Mays 5, Butler 2, Adkins 2, Brown 2. Totals 11 7-15 33.

JEFFERSON FOREST (8-3, 4-1)

Mark Hogsed 11, Everhart 5, Green 5, Eckart 4, Stanley 3, Johnson 6, Gage 5, Smith 2, Dupree 3, Elliott 3, Peters 4. Totals 21 3-4 51.

Brookville 7 13 5 8 — 33

Forest 7 19 10 15 — 51

3-Point Goals: Brookville 4 (Cook 2, Calloway, Mays), Jefferson Forest 6 (Hogsed 2, Stanley, Gage, Dupree, Elliott).

VIC

Roanoke Catholic 62, New Covenant 44

NEW COVENANT (4-7, 1-5)

Jayden Wilson 15, Heaton 9, B. Wilson 7, Oppenheimer 5, Foster 4, Spiva 2, Neusome 2.

ROANOKE CATHOLIC (5-3, 3-0)

Stark Jones 14, Jarod LaTreill 13, Dillon Porter 14, Adams 7, Lynch 6, Hagadorn 5, Greenleaf 3.

New Covenant 8 18 7 11 — 44

Roanoke Catholic 18 12 17 15 — 62

3-Point Goals: New Covenant 5 (J. Wilson 2, B. Wilson, Heaton, Oppenheimer), Roanoke Catholic 5 (Latreill 3, Adams, Greenleaf).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 55, Heritage 25

HERITAGE (1-9, 1-5)

Kaitlyn Lewis 12, Graham 4, Kelso 4, Oakes 5. Totals 8 9-16 25.

E.C. GLASS (9-1, 5-0)

Amari Osei 19, Mya Hamlet 12, Jordyn Goode 11, Henry 5, Osborne 2, Williamson 2, Kowalski 4. Totals 20 5-9 55.

Heritage 4 2 13 6 — 25

E.C. Glass 20 13 14 8 — 55

3-Point Goals: E.C. Glass 6 (Osei 5, Henry).

Highlights: ECG — Hamlet 14 rebounds, 8 steals, 6 assists; Henry 5 assists; Osborne 5 assists; Osei 7 steals; Goode 6 rebounds.

Amherst 30, Liberty Christian 20

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (3-7, 2-3)

Robbins 6, Camplin 5, Mock 3, Sheppard 3, Anderson 2, Hartless 1. Totals 4 9-12 20.

AMHERST (8-3, 4-1)

Ke. Smith 9, West 9, Parrish 6, J. Smith 4, Irving 2. Totals 12 6-18 30.

LCA 8 2 5 5 — 20

Amherst 4 9 5 12 — 30

3-Point Goals: Liberty Christian 3 (Camplin, Mock, Sheppard).

Brookville 51, Jefferson Forest 23

JEFFERSON FOREST (1-8, 1-4)

Pettitt 4, Dudley 2, Libby Staton 3, Mason 2, Hill 6, Poindexter 2, Martin 4. Totals 9 2-10 23.

BROOKVILLE (9-3, 5-1)

Brynna Elliott 20, Kylie Stark 16, Dobyms 2, Christian 4, Brown 3, Evans 2, Pennington 4. Totals 21 3-9 51.

Jeff. Forest 5 7 4 7 — 23

Brookville 17 7 18 9 — 51

3-Point Goals: Jefferson Forest 3 (Pettit, Staten, Hill). Brookville 6 (Stark 2, Elliott 3, Brown).

Non-conference

Holy Cross 32, Lynchburg HomeSchool 19

LYNCHBURG (2-4)

Prentice 1, Sherlin 8, Grinstead 2, Asselborn 8.

HOLY CROSS (5-5)

T. Knight 4, Kenadi Knight 14, Mrad 8, Kaitlyn Davis 6.

Lynchburg 6 4 5 4 — 19

Holy Cross 13 6 8 5 — 32

3-Point Goals: None.

Highlights: HC Mrad 4 blocks.

TODAY’S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Christian Heritage at Temple Christian, 6:15 p.m.

Roanoke Catholic at Virginia Episcopal, 6:30 p.m.

Nelson at Dan River, 7 p.m.

Appomattox at Gretna, 7 p.m.

William Campbell at Chatham, 7 p.m.

Staunton River at Lord Botetourt, 7 p.m.

Southwest Virginia Homeschool at Timberlake Christian, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Covenant at New Covenant, 6 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Holy Cross, 6 p.m.

Southwest Virginia Homeschool at Timberlake Christian, 6 p.m.

Dan River at Nelson, 7 p.m.

Gretna at Appomattox 7 p.m.

Chatham at William Campbell, 7 p.m.

Lord Botetourt at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Amherst, Appomattox, E.C. Glass, Rustburg, Liberty Christian at Heritage, 6 p.m.

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Amherst, Appomattox, E.C. Glass, Rustburg, Liberty Christian at Heritage, 6 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

New Covenant at Hargrave Military, 4:30 p.m.

Blacksburg at Jefferson Forest, at Bedford YMCA, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Blacksburg at Jefferson Forest, at Bedford YMCA, 6:30 p.m.

