BOYS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 63, Heritage 57, OT

E.C. GLASS (13-6, 9-3)

Kendrick 3, Savion Austin 19, Wood 7, Rayvon Graham 19, Quinones 2, Hunt 9, Davis 2, Brestel 2. Totals 22 15-27 63. 

HERITAGE (9-9, 8-4)

Cal. Johnson 2, Tweedy 6, Graves 1, Payton 2, Thomas 3, Gillis 8, Horsley 8, Ferguson 1, Cam. Johnson 4, Jacobi Lambert 22. Totals 21 12-18 57. 

E.C. Glass;11;18;12;11;11;—;63

Heritage;18;12;15;7;5;—;57

3-Point Goals: E.C. Glass 4 (Austin, Wood, Graham 2). Heritage 3 (Tweedy, Thomas, Lambert). 

Highlights: ECG — Kendrick 7 rebounds; Wood 8 rebounds; Graham 6 rebounds, 4 steals, 6 assists; Hunt 6 rebounds. HHS — Tweedy 6 rebounds; Lambert 6 rebounds; Hubbard 8 rebounds. 

Liberty Christian 79, Amherst 55

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (15-5, 10-2)

Connor Hartless 24, Rynning Bohrnstedt 13, Jalen Leftwich 19, Hildebrand 7, Holmes 2, Smith 3, Lin 2, Thomas 6, Stowers 3. Totals 29 5-10 79.

AMHERST (9-8, 5-7)

Elijah Butler 18, Waugh 7, Jones 2, Hamlett 9, Kameryn Woolridge 10, Wright 6, M. Rose 3. Totals 23 5-10 55.

LCA;21;19;21;18;—;79

Amherst;16;14;15;10;—;55

3-Point Goals: Liberty Christian 16 (Hartless 5, Bohrnstedt 4, Leftwich 3, Hildebrand, Smith, Thomas, Stowers), Amherst 4 (Butler 2, Waugh, M. Rose).

Highlights: LCA — Bohrnstedt 8 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals; Clay 7 rebounds. A — Hamlett 9 rebounds; Butler 5 steals.

Jefferson Forest 65, Brookville 49

JEFFERSON FOREST (15-5, 9-3)

Mark Hogsed 20, Everhart 9, Green 5, Eckart 6, Johnson 8, Gage 9, Peters 8. Totals 22 15-19 65.

BROOKVILLE (8-11, 3-9)

Donnie Cook 16, Daquan Calloway 14, Mays 3, Ramsey 2, Butler 4, JT Brown 10. Totals 18 8-12 49.

Forest;16;15;9;25;—;65

Brookville;11;12;7;19;—;49

3-Point Goals: Jefferson Forest 6 (Hogsed 4, Gage 2), Brookville 5 (Cook 3, Calloway, Mays).

Highlights: B — Butler 6 rebounds; Cook 4 assists.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 58, Heritage 40

E.C. GLASS (16-1, 12-0)

Jamiyah Henry 12, Osborne 3, Osei 9, Plaza 4, Jordyn Goode 12, Mya Hamlet 14, Bell 2, Kowalski 2. Totals 24 8-15 58.

HERITAGE (2-17, 2-10)

Alaysia Oakes 10, Lewis 2, Kelso 4, Davis 2, Dillard 1, Tatiyana Graham 21. Totals 15 10-12 40.

E.C. Glass;13;14;15;16;—;58

Heritage;10;8;8;14;—;40

3-Point Goals: E.C. Glass 2 (Osborne, Osei).

Highlights: ECG — Osborne 6 assists, 5 steals; Osei 4 assists, 5 steals; Hamlet 4 assists, 4 steals, 12 rebounds; Goode 5 steals, 7 rebounds. HHS — Graham 8 rebounds, 5 steals; Oakes 8 rebounds. 

Brookville 52, Jefferson Forest 31

BROOKVILLE (16-4, 11-1)

Tavia Christian 12, Brynna Elliott 10, Stark 9, Bonds 5, Watkins 4, Evans 8, Pennington 4. Totals 22 1-3 52.

JEFFERSON FOREST (4-15, 3-9)

Be. Hill 7, Pettitt 7, Forton 6, Staton 5, Whalen 3, Br. Hill 3. Totals 11 4-6 31.

Brookville;12;18;9;13;—;52

Forest;5;11;9;6;—;31

3-Point Goals: Brookville 7 (Christian 2, Elliott 2, Stark 2, Bonds), Jefferson Forest 5 (Pettitt 2, Be. Hill, Staton, Whalen).

Liberty Christian 47, Amherst 36

AMHERST (12-6, 8-4)

Ke. Smith 7, Ki. Smith 2, Parrish 9, Irving 5, Saunders 5, J. Smith 2, N. West 6. Totals 13 8-22 36.

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (9-10, 7-5)

Hartless 3, Jones 2, Sheppard 4, Manning 4, Alex Camplin 17, Patterson 2, Robbins 6, Mock 9. Totals 13 15-17 47.

Amherst;4;7;10;15;—;36

LCA;12;13;12;10;—;47

3-Point Goals: Amherst 2 (Irving, Saunders), Liberty Christian 6 (Camplin 5, Mock).

Rustburg 46, Liberty 28

LIBERTY (0-16, 0-12)

Sigei 2, Dills 5, Tomlin 2, Amos 5, Emma Kimberlin 10, Flood 4. Totals 5 17-34 28.

RUSTBURG (9-9, 5-7)

Jiovenetta 2, Nance 5, Scharnus 2, Jordan Lacks 11, Mayhew 2, Hudnall 2, Davis 6, Dawson 7, Funderburk 9. Totals 12 21-29 46.

Liberty;8;10;3;7;—;28

Rustburg;7;9;16;14;—;46

3-Point Goals: Liberty 1 (Kimberlin), Rustburg 1 (Lacks).

Blue Ridge Conference

New Covenant 48, Eastern Mennonite 30

NEW COVENANT (14-4, 6-2)

Walker 4, Simon 2, Bailey Foster 18, Newsome 3, Phoebe Prillaman 14, Katany 5, Rucker 2. Totals 17 7-17 48.

EASTERN MENNOINTE (11-7, 2-4)

Nussbaum 6, Ferrell 9, Mast 7, Blosser 2, Myers 2, Bauman 4. Totals 11 4-5 30.

NC;14;15;12;7;—;48

EM;5;7;10;8;—;30

3-Point Goals: New Covenant 7 (Foster 4, Prillaman 2, Katany), Eastern Mennonite 4 (Nussbaum 2, Ferrell 2).

Non-conference

Holy Cross 37, Westover Christian 26

HOLY CROSS (12-7)

Maria Mrad 12, Barnhart 2, T. Knight 7, Kenadi Knight 13, Luther 3.

WESTOVER CHRISTIAN (4-9)

White 3, Millner 3, Kelley 9, Dillard 3, Waller 8.

Holy Cross;4;11;11;11;—;37

Westover;5;11;5;5;—;26

3-Point Goals: Holy Cross 1 (Mrad). Westover Christian 1 (Kelley).

TODAY’S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Roanoke Catholic at Holy Cross, 5:30 p.m.

Timberlake Christian at Christian Heritage, 6 p.m.

New Covenant at Eastern Mennonite, 6:30 p.m.

Altavista at Gretna, 7 p.m.

Nelson at Chatham, 7 p.m.

Appomattox at Dan River, 7 p.m.

William Byrd at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

William Byrd at Staunton River, 5:30 p.m.

Gretna at Altavista, 7 p.m.

Chatham at Nelson, 7 p.m.

Dan River at Appomattox, 7 p.m.

