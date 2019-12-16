BOYS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Heritage 67, Brookville 55
HERITAGE (3-3, 3-0)
Tweedy 7, Graves 1, Shawn Payton 11, Kyron Thomas 10, Gillis 4, Horsley 6, Cook 2, Ferguson 4, Jacobi Lambert 22. Totals 20 25-29 67.
BROOKVILLE (2-3, 1-3)
Donnie Cook 16, Calloway 8, Landen Mays 17, Tayshaun Butler 12, Miles 2. Totals 17 17-31 55.
Heritage;16;17;17;17;—;67
Brookville;5;12;18;20;—;55
3-Point Goals: Heritage 2 (Payton, Thomas), Brookville 4 (Mays 3, Calloway).
E.C. Glass 70, Liberty 50
LIBERTY (1-4, 0-3 Seminole)
Dudley 8, Marquis Ingram 10, French 7, Good 8, Rowsey 4, Estrada 8, Crider 5. Totals 16 11-15 50.
E.C. GLASS (5-0, 3-0 Seminole)
Reashawn Spaulding 13, DreSean Kendrick 14, Austin 8, Combs 3, Wood 7, Quinones 8, Wilson 4, Hunt 3, Davis 2, Brestel 4, Rennyson 4. Totals 28 9-12 70.
Liberty;6;19;15;10;—;50
E.C. Glass;18;22;16;14;—;70
3-Point Goals: Liberty 7 (Dudley, French, Good 2, Estrada 2, Crider). E.C. Glass 5 (Spaulding 3, Combs, Wood).
Highlights: ECG — Spaulding 7 rebounds, 2 assists; Austin 4 assists, 2 steals; Wood 6 assists, 5 steals, 4 rebounds; Quinones 7 steals, 2 assists.
Jefferson Forest 73, Amherst 43
AMHERST (4-2, 2-2 Seminole)
Elijah Butler 15, Waugh 6, Jones 2, Hamlett 2, Woolridge 7, Wright 6, M. Rose 4, D. Rose 1. Totals 16 10-18 43.
JEFFERSON FOREST (4-1, 3-1 Seminole)
Hogsed 4, Phillips 5, Everhart 7, Green 4, Eckart 9, Stanley 6, Johnson 9, Tyson Gage 10, Joseph Peters 14, VanRemortel 5. Totals 28 12-21 73.
Amherst;11;10;11;11;—;43
Jeff. Forest;16;13;15;29;—;73
3-Point Goals: Amherst 1 (Woolridge). Jefferson Forest 5 (Stanley 2, Phillips, Johnson, VanRemortel).
Liberty Christian 60, Rustburg 46
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (2-3, 2-2 Seminole)
Hartless 6, Rynning Bohrnstedt 15, Jalen Leftwich 13, Seth Hildebrand 11, Holmes 4, Smith 7, Lin 2, Stowers 2. Totals 24 8-15 60.
RUSTBURG (1-5, 0-4 Seminole)
Walker 4, Rakes 3, Brown 1, Shante Buchanan 16, J.J. Johnson 21, Fields 1. Totals 20 4-8 46.
LCA;15;15;23;7;—;60
Rustburg;12;14;10;10;—;46
3-Point Goals: LCA 4 (Bohrnstedt 2, Hildebrand, Smith). Rustburg 2 (Rakes, Johnson).
Non-District
Gretna 82, Patrick County 48
PATRICK COUNTY (0-5)
McClain 2, Taylor 5, Fulcher 4, Nester 4, Norman 7, McGhee 9, Hagwood 5, Merriman 2, Soma 8, Drehl 2. Totals 18 7-14 48.
GRETNA (1-0)
Mabins 9, Miller 8, T. King 3, Isaiah Griffin 19, Blair 4, Motley 5, Kirby 5, Pannell 3, N. King 6, Mekhi Reeves 20. Totals 32 11-21 82.
Patrick County;10;10;16;12;—;48
Gretna;21;20;26;15;—;82
3-Point Goals: PC 5 (Taylor, McGhee 2, Hagwood, Soma). Gretna 7 (Griffin, Mabins, Kirby, Reeves 3).
Nelson 53, William Monroe 40
WILLIAM MONROE (1-4)
No individual statistics. Totals 13 9-12 40.
NELSON (3-2)
Lowery 3, Brice Wilson 12, Hughes 6, Houston Carter 10, Rose 5, Brown 6, Gray 2, Ebelherr 1, Purvis 8. Totals 18 10-17 53.
Monroe;7;10;13;10;—;40
Nelson;18;9;16;10;—;53
3-Point Goals: Nelson 7 (Hughes 2, Carter 2, Lowery, Wilson, Rose).
Highlights: NC — Wilson 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals; Brown 5 rebounds, 5 steals; Purvis 14 rebounds, 2 blocks.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Brookville 62, Heritage 25
BROOKVILLE (6-1, 4-0)
Kylie Stark 17, Wigglesworth 2, Elliott 6, Christian 8, Brown 8, Nylah Bond 10, Evans 4, Pennington 7. Totals 23 13-16 62.
HERITAGE (1-6, 1-3)
Oakes 2, Miller 2, Kelso 4, Davis 3, Moore 2, Tatyana Graham 10, Garrett 2. Totals 11 2-6 25.
Brookville;15;16;15;16;—;62
Heritage;7;8;8;2;—;25
3-Point Goals: Brookville 3 (Stark, Brown), Heritage 1 (Davis).
Highlights: HHS — Graham 16 rebounds; Oakes 7 rebounds.
Liberty Christian 51, Rustburg 40
RUSTBURG (2-4, 1-3 Seminole)
Metz 1, Nance 2, Scharnus 1, Jordan Lacks 10, TaRiya Dawson 18, Funderburk 8. Totals 16 6-8 40.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (2-2, 2-2 Seminole)
Jones 6, Sheppard 2, Alex Camplin 29, Robbins 4, Rachel Mock 10. Totals 16 14-23 51.
Rustburg;12;7;13;8;—;40
LCA;7;15;12;17;—;51
3-Point Goals: Rustburg 2 (Lacks 2). LCA 5 (Camplin 5).
Highlights: LCA — Robbins 7 rebounds.
Amherst 54, Jefferson Forest 48
JEFFERSON FOREST (0-5, 0-2)
Paris Pettitt 15, Heather Forton 15, Bella Hill 10, Martin 4, Poindexter 2, Dudley 2. Totals 20 1-8 48.
AMHERST (5-2, 2-1)
Nadia West 16, Holland Saunders 11, Kendra Smith 10, J. Smith 8, Parrish 5, Ki. Smith 4. Totals 22 7-10 54.
Forest;15;5;10;18;—;48
Amherst;17;9;20;8;—;54
3-Point Goals: Jefferson Forest 7 (Pettitt 4, Hill 2, Forton), Amherst 3 (Saunders 3).
E.C. Glass 84, Liberty 17
LIBERTY (0-4, 0-3 Seminole)
Kimborlin 6, Amos 4, Flood 2, Dills 2, Tomlin 3. Totals 6 3-6 17.
E.C. Glass (5-0, 3-0 Seminole)
Jeriyah Osborne 21, Amari Osei 16, Jamiyah Henry 14, Julia Plaza 10, Hamlet 8, Goode 7, Bell 5, Kowalski 2, Williamson 4. Totals 32 11-20 84.
Liberty;7;0;2;8;—;17
Glass;32;6;26;20;—;84
3-Point Goals: Liberty 2 (Tomlin, Kimberlin). E.C. Glass 9 (Henry, Osborne 2, Osei 4, Goode 1, Bell).
Highlights: E.C. Glass — Henry 8 steals; Osborne 10 steals, 5 assists; Hamlet 10 rebounds, 7 assists; Plaza 7 steals; Osei 7 steals; Williamson 6 rebounds.
Non-district
Staunton River 56, Rockbridge 38
ROCKBRIDGE (2-3)
Emily Galford 13, Mahood 9, Stores 6, Graceon Armstrong 10. Totals 10 16-23 38.
STAUNTON RIVER (5-1)
Jeni Levine 18, Jones 3, Maddie Hamren 15, Faw 7, Whittaker 2, C. Levine 3, Creasey 2, Adkins 6. Totals 22 8-12 56.
Rockbridge;8;13;7;10;—;38
Staunton River;13;16;15;12;—;56
3-Point Goals: Rockbridge 2 (Galford, Stores). Staunton River 4 (J. Levine, Hamren, C. Levine, Jones).
Highlights: SRHS — J. Levine 7 steals, 8 rebounds; Sam Faw 8 assists.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Non-district
Charlottesville 82, Jefferson Forest 73
at Brooks Family YMCA
Individual results —200 Medley Relay: Jefferson Forest (Sophie Dodge, Emily Hansen, Sydney Walker, Abbey Walker) 2:08.18; 200 Free: Emily Hansen (JF) 2:14.56; 200 IM: Audrey Ragsdale (C) 2:30.93; 50 Free: Ella Reed (C) 27.65; 100 Fly: Lilah Hassell (C) 1:14.19; 100 Free: Reed (C) 1:00.35; 500 Free: Penelope Tinglsey (C) 6:32.29; 200 Free Relay: Charlottesville 1:59.57; 100 Back: Sophie Dodge (JF) 1:13.39; 100 Breaststroke: Hansen (JF) 1:21.10; 400 Free Relay: Jefferson Forest (A. Walker, Dodge, S. Walker, Hansen) 4:11.18.
BOYS SWIMMING
Non-district
Jefferson Forest 125, Charlottesville 25
at Brooks Family YMCA
Individual results —200 Medley Relay: Jefferson Forest (Brendan Whitfield, Ben Hiss, Connor Sauls, Evan Schonfelder) 1:49.42; 200 Free: Patrick Crowder (JF) 1:54.68; 200 IM: Connor Sauls (JF) 2:06.88; 50 Free: Brendan Whitfield (JF) 23.19; 100 Fly: Sauls (JF) 53.15; 100 Free: Sam Quintana (JF) 58.06; 500 Free: Crowder (JF) 5:08.85; 200 Free Relay: Jefferson Forest (Quintana, Hiss, Schonfelder, Crowder) 1:39.49; 100 Back: Schonfelder (JF) 1:01.53; 100 Breaststroke: JT Lotz (JF) 1:05.11; 400 Free Relay: Jefferson Forest (Whitfield, Crowder, Matt Murray, Sauls) 3:38.90.
TODAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Heritage at William Fleming, 7 p.m.
Gretna at Nelson, 7 p.m.
Altavista at Appomattox 7 p.m.
Dan River at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
Roanoke Valley Christian at Timberlake Christian, 8 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Roanoke Valley Christian at Timberlake Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Nelson at Gretna, 7 p.m.
Appomattox at Altavista, 7 p.m.
William Campbell at Dan River 7 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Franklin County, Lord Botetourt at Staunton River, at Bedford YMCA, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Franklin County, Lord Botetourt at Staunton River, at Bedford YMCA, 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.