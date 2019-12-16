BOYS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

Heritage 67, Brookville 55

HERITAGE (3-3, 3-0)

Tweedy 7, Graves 1, Shawn Payton 11, Kyron Thomas 10, Gillis 4, Horsley 6, Cook 2, Ferguson 4, Jacobi Lambert 22. Totals 20 25-29 67.

BROOKVILLE (2-3, 1-3)

Donnie Cook 16, Calloway 8, Landen Mays 17, Tayshaun Butler 12, Miles 2. Totals 17 17-31 55.

Heritage;16;17;17;17;—;67

Brookville;5;12;18;20;—;55

3-Point Goals: Heritage 2 (Payton, Thomas), Brookville 4 (Mays 3, Calloway).

E.C. Glass 70, Liberty 50

LIBERTY (1-4,  0-3 Seminole)

Dudley 8, Marquis Ingram 10, French 7, Good 8, Rowsey 4, Estrada 8, Crider 5. Totals 16 11-15 50. 

E.C. GLASS (5-0, 3-0 Seminole)

Reashawn Spaulding 13, DreSean Kendrick 14, Austin 8, Combs 3, Wood 7, Quinones 8, Wilson 4, Hunt 3, Davis 2, Brestel 4, Rennyson 4. Totals 28 9-12 70. 

Liberty;6;19;15;10;—;50

E.C. Glass;18;22;16;14;—;70

3-Point Goals: Liberty 7 (Dudley, French, Good 2, Estrada 2, Crider). E.C. Glass 5 (Spaulding 3, Combs, Wood). 

Highlights: ECG — Spaulding 7 rebounds, 2 assists; Austin 4 assists, 2 steals; Wood 6 assists, 5 steals, 4 rebounds; Quinones 7 steals, 2 assists. 

Jefferson Forest 73, Amherst 43

AMHERST (4-2, 2-2 Seminole)

Elijah Butler 15, Waugh 6, Jones 2, Hamlett 2, Woolridge 7, Wright 6, M. Rose 4, D. Rose 1. Totals 16 10-18 43. 

JEFFERSON FOREST (4-1, 3-1 Seminole)

Hogsed 4, Phillips 5, Everhart 7, Green 4, Eckart 9, Stanley 6, Johnson 9, Tyson Gage 10, Joseph Peters 14, VanRemortel 5. Totals 28 12-21 73. 

Amherst;11;10;11;11;—;43

Jeff. Forest;16;13;15;29;—;73

3-Point Goals: Amherst 1 (Woolridge). Jefferson Forest 5 (Stanley 2, Phillips, Johnson, VanRemortel). 

Liberty Christian 60, Rustburg 46

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (2-3, 2-2 Seminole)

Hartless 6, Rynning Bohrnstedt 15, Jalen Leftwich 13, Seth Hildebrand 11, Holmes 4, Smith 7, Lin 2, Stowers 2. Totals 24 8-15 60.

RUSTBURG (1-5, 0-4 Seminole)

Walker 4, Rakes 3, Brown 1, Shante Buchanan 16, J.J. Johnson 21, Fields 1. Totals 20 4-8 46.

LCA;15;15;23;7;—;60

Rustburg;12;14;10;10;—;46

3-Point Goals: LCA 4 (Bohrnstedt 2, Hildebrand, Smith). Rustburg 2 (Rakes, Johnson). 

Non-District

Gretna 82, Patrick County 48

PATRICK COUNTY (0-5)

McClain 2, Taylor 5, Fulcher 4, Nester 4, Norman 7, McGhee 9, Hagwood 5, Merriman 2, Soma 8, Drehl 2. Totals 18 7-14 48. 

GRETNA (1-0)

Mabins 9, Miller 8, T. King 3, Isaiah Griffin 19, Blair 4, Motley 5, Kirby 5, Pannell 3, N. King 6, Mekhi Reeves 20. Totals 32 11-21 82. 

Patrick County;10;10;16;12;—;48

Gretna;21;20;26;15;—;82

3-Point Goals: PC 5 (Taylor, McGhee 2, Hagwood, Soma). Gretna 7 (Griffin, Mabins, Kirby, Reeves 3). 

Nelson 53, William Monroe 40

WILLIAM MONROE (1-4)

No individual statistics. Totals 13 9-12 40.

NELSON (3-2)

Lowery 3, Brice Wilson 12, Hughes 6, Houston Carter 10, Rose 5, Brown 6, Gray 2, Ebelherr 1, Purvis 8. Totals 18 10-17 53.

Monroe;7;10;13;10;—;40

Nelson;18;9;16;10;—;53

3-Point Goals: Nelson 7 (Hughes 2, Carter 2, Lowery, Wilson, Rose).

Highlights: NC — Wilson 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals; Brown 5 rebounds, 5 steals; Purvis 14 rebounds, 2 blocks.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

Brookville 62, Heritage 25

BROOKVILLE (6-1, 4-0)

Kylie Stark 17, Wigglesworth 2, Elliott 6, Christian 8, Brown 8, Nylah Bond 10, Evans 4, Pennington 7. Totals 23 13-16 62.

HERITAGE (1-6, 1-3)

Oakes 2, Miller 2, Kelso 4, Davis 3, Moore 2, Tatyana Graham 10, Garrett 2. Totals 11 2-6 25.

Brookville;15;16;15;16;—;62

Heritage;7;8;8;2;—;25

3-Point Goals: Brookville 3 (Stark, Brown), Heritage 1 (Davis).

Highlights: HHS — Graham 16 rebounds; Oakes 7 rebounds.

Liberty Christian 51, Rustburg 40

RUSTBURG (2-4, 1-3 Seminole)

Metz 1, Nance 2, Scharnus 1, Jordan Lacks 10, TaRiya Dawson 18, Funderburk 8. Totals 16 6-8 40. 

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (2-2, 2-2 Seminole)

Jones 6, Sheppard 2, Alex Camplin 29, Robbins 4, Rachel Mock 10. Totals 16 14-23 51. 

Rustburg;12;7;13;8;—;40

LCA;7;15;12;17;—;51

3-Point Goals: Rustburg 2 (Lacks 2). LCA 5 (Camplin 5). 

Highlights: LCA — Robbins 7 rebounds. 

Amherst 54, Jefferson Forest 48

JEFFERSON FOREST (0-5, 0-2)

Paris Pettitt 15, Heather Forton 15, Bella Hill 10, Martin 4, Poindexter 2, Dudley 2. Totals 20 1-8 48.

AMHERST (5-2, 2-1)

Nadia West 16, Holland Saunders 11, Kendra Smith 10, J. Smith 8, Parrish 5, Ki. Smith 4. Totals 22 7-10 54.

Forest;15;5;10;18;—;48

Amherst;17;9;20;8;—;54

3-Point Goals: Jefferson Forest 7 (Pettitt 4, Hill 2, Forton), Amherst 3 (Saunders 3).

E.C. Glass 84, Liberty 17

LIBERTY (0-4, 0-3 Seminole)

Kimborlin 6, Amos 4, Flood 2, Dills 2, Tomlin 3. Totals 6 3-6 17. 

E.C. Glass (5-0, 3-0 Seminole)

Jeriyah Osborne 21, Amari Osei 16, Jamiyah Henry 14, Julia Plaza 10, Hamlet 8, Goode 7, Bell 5, Kowalski 2, Williamson 4. Totals 32 11-20 84. 

Liberty;7;0;2;8;—;17

Glass;32;6;26;20;—;84

3-Point Goals: Liberty 2 (Tomlin, Kimberlin). E.C. Glass 9 (Henry, Osborne 2, Osei 4, Goode 1, Bell). 

Highlights: E.C. Glass — Henry 8 steals; Osborne 10 steals, 5 assists; Hamlet 10 rebounds, 7 assists; Plaza 7 steals; Osei 7 steals; Williamson 6 rebounds. 

Non-district

Staunton River 56, Rockbridge 38

ROCKBRIDGE (2-3)

Emily Galford 13, Mahood 9, Stores 6, Graceon Armstrong 10. Totals 10 16-23 38. 

STAUNTON RIVER (5-1)

Jeni Levine 18, Jones 3, Maddie Hamren 15, Faw 7, Whittaker 2, C. Levine 3, Creasey 2, Adkins 6. Totals 22 8-12 56. 

Rockbridge;8;13;7;10;—;38

Staunton River;13;16;15;12;—;56

3-Point Goals: Rockbridge 2 (Galford, Stores). Staunton River 4 (J. Levine, Hamren, C. Levine, Jones). 

Highlights: SRHS — J. Levine 7 steals, 8 rebounds; Sam Faw 8 assists. 

GIRLS SWIMMING

Non-district

Charlottesville 82, Jefferson Forest 73

at Brooks Family YMCA

Individual results —200 Medley Relay: Jefferson Forest (Sophie Dodge, Emily Hansen, Sydney Walker, Abbey Walker) 2:08.18; 200 Free: Emily Hansen (JF) 2:14.56; 200 IM: Audrey Ragsdale (C) 2:30.93; 50 Free: Ella Reed (C) 27.65; 100 Fly: Lilah Hassell (C) 1:14.19; 100 Free: Reed (C) 1:00.35; 500 Free: Penelope Tinglsey (C) 6:32.29; 200 Free Relay: Charlottesville 1:59.57; 100 Back: Sophie Dodge (JF) 1:13.39; 100 Breaststroke: Hansen (JF) 1:21.10; 400 Free Relay: Jefferson Forest (A. Walker, Dodge, S. Walker, Hansen) 4:11.18. 

BOYS SWIMMING

Non-district

Jefferson Forest 125, Charlottesville 25

at Brooks Family YMCA

Individual results —200 Medley Relay: Jefferson Forest (Brendan Whitfield, Ben Hiss, Connor Sauls, Evan Schonfelder) 1:49.42; 200 Free: Patrick Crowder (JF) 1:54.68; 200 IM: Connor Sauls (JF) 2:06.88; 50 Free: Brendan Whitfield (JF) 23.19; 100 Fly: Sauls (JF) 53.15; 100 Free: Sam Quintana (JF) 58.06; 500 Free: Crowder (JF) 5:08.85; 200 Free Relay: Jefferson Forest (Quintana, Hiss, Schonfelder, Crowder) 1:39.49; 100 Back: Schonfelder (JF) 1:01.53; 100 Breaststroke: JT Lotz (JF) 1:05.11; 400 Free Relay: Jefferson Forest (Whitfield, Crowder, Matt Murray, Sauls) 3:38.90. 

TODAY'S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Heritage at William Fleming, 7 p.m. 

Gretna at Nelson, 7 p.m.

Altavista at Appomattox 7 p.m.

Dan River at William Campbell, 7 p.m. 

Roanoke Valley Christian at Timberlake Christian, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Roanoke Valley Christian at Timberlake Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Nelson at Gretna, 7 p.m.

Appomattox at Altavista, 7 p.m.

William Campbell at Dan River 7 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Franklin County, Lord Botetourt at Staunton River, at Bedford YMCA, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Franklin County, Lord Botetourt at Staunton River, at Bedford YMCA, 6:30 p.m.

Sports newsletter sign-up

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments