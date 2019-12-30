BOYS BASKETBALL
Northside Invitational Tournament
Championship
Northside 68, Liberty Christian 53
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (7-4)
Hartless 8, Bohrnstedt 8, Jalen Leftwich 10, Hildebrand 9, Holmes 2, Haddon Smith 16. Totals 18 8-11 53.
NORTHSIDE (6-3)
Ayrion Journiette 13, Jordan Wooden 27, Slash 3, Webb 5, Jamison Foley 13, Gates 2, Johnson 1, Horton 4. Totals 24 18-23 68.
LCA 16 11 14 12 — 53
Northside 20 13 16 19 — 68
3-point goals: LCA 9 (Harltess 2, Bornstedt 2, Hildebrand, Smith 4). Northside 2 (Wooden 2).
Highlights: LCA — Leftwich 4 assists, 8 rebounds; Hartless 3 assists, 5 rebounds. NHS — Wooden 10 rebounds.
Seventh-place game
Brookville 66, Chatham 51
CHATHAM (2-5)
Zae Edmunds 12, Kendricks 8, Aguetta 6, Moore 1, Sean Hunt 19, Briggs 3, Williams 2.
BROOKVILLE (5-5)
Donnie Cook 16, Calloway 5, Landen Mays 10, Ramsey 4, Butler 4, Adkins 8, Miles 2, J.T. Brown 12, Bustos 4, Alexander 1.
Chatham 6 12 17 16 — 51
Brookville 13 16 20 17 — 66
3-point goals: Chatham 6 (Kendricks 2, Aguetta 2, Hunt, Briggs). Brookville 2 (Cook 2).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Knights Winter Classic
Fifth-place game
E.C. Glass 52, Brookville 35
E.C. GLASS (8-1)
Henry 4, Osborne 4, Osei 3, Mya Hamlet 21, Jordyn Goode 12, Kowalski 8. Totals 19 13-20 52.
BROOKVILLE (8-3)
Stark 8, Elliott 2, Tavia Christian 11, Brown 3, Bonds 3, Watkins 5, Pennington 3. Totals 12 10-15 35.
E.C. Glass 18 6 14 14 — 52
Brookville 7 13 4 9 — 35
3-point goals: E.C. Glass 1 (Osei). Brookville 1 (Stark).
Seventh-place game
Salem 49, Liberty Christian 37
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (1-6)
Jones 3, Alex Camplin 13, Robbins 7, Rachel Mock 14.
SALEM (4-4)
Kennedy Scales 23, T. Scales 3, Hill 2, Hall 1, Moran, Abbie Baker 10, Poole 2.
LCA 5 5 10 17 — 37
Salem 7 16 19 7 — 49
3-point goals: LCA 4 (Camplin 3, Jones). Salem 4 (K. Scales 3, T. Scales).
