BOYS BASKETBALL

Northside Invitational Tournament

Championship

Northside 68, Liberty Christian 53

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (7-4)

Hartless 8, Bohrnstedt 8, Jalen Leftwich 10, Hildebrand 9, Holmes 2, Haddon Smith 16. Totals 18 8-11 53.

NORTHSIDE (6-3)

Ayrion Journiette 13, Jordan Wooden 27, Slash 3, Webb 5, Jamison Foley 13, Gates 2, Johnson 1, Horton 4. Totals 24 18-23 68.

LCA 16 11 14 12 — 53

Northside 20 13 16 19 — 68

3-point goals: LCA 9 (Harltess 2, Bornstedt 2, Hildebrand, Smith 4). Northside 2 (Wooden 2).

Highlights: LCA — Leftwich 4 assists, 8 rebounds; Hartless 3 assists, 5 rebounds. NHS — Wooden 10 rebounds.

Seventh-place game

Brookville 66, Chatham 51

CHATHAM (2-5)

Zae Edmunds 12, Kendricks 8, Aguetta 6, Moore 1, Sean Hunt 19, Briggs 3, Williams 2.

BROOKVILLE (5-5)

Donnie Cook 16, Calloway 5, Landen Mays 10, Ramsey 4, Butler 4, Adkins 8, Miles 2, J.T. Brown 12, Bustos 4, Alexander 1.

Chatham 6 12 17 16 — 51

Brookville 13 16 20 17 — 66

3-point goals: Chatham 6 (Kendricks 2, Aguetta 2, Hunt, Briggs). Brookville 2 (Cook 2).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Knights Winter Classic

Fifth-place game

E.C. Glass 52, Brookville 35

E.C. GLASS (8-1)

Henry 4, Osborne 4, Osei 3, Mya Hamlet 21, Jordyn Goode 12, Kowalski 8. Totals 19 13-20 52.

BROOKVILLE (8-3)

Stark 8, Elliott 2, Tavia Christian 11, Brown 3, Bonds 3, Watkins 5, Pennington 3. Totals 12 10-15 35.

E.C. Glass 18 6 14 14 — 52

Brookville 7 13 4 9 — 35

3-point goals: E.C. Glass 1 (Osei). Brookville 1 (Stark).

Seventh-place game

Salem 49, Liberty Christian 37

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (1-6)

Jones 3, Alex Camplin 13, Robbins 7, Rachel Mock 14.

SALEM (4-4)

Kennedy Scales 23, T. Scales 3, Hill 2, Hall 1, Moran, Abbie Baker 10, Poole 2.

LCA 5 5 10 17 — 37

Salem 7 16 19 7 — 49

3-point goals: LCA 4 (Camplin 3, Jones). Salem 4 (K. Scales 3, T. Scales).

