VOLLEYBALL

Non-district

Altavista 3, Randolph-Henry 0

At Altavista

Scores: 25-19, 25-8, 25-8

Highlights: A — Charlotte Mabry 14 assists, 2 kills, 1 dig; Lilly Castro 6 kills; Allison Weeks 3 digs, 1 ace; McKayla Nichols 10 aces, 1 dig; Brooke Spencer 3 digs, 1 assist.

Records: Randolph-Henry 0-1. Altavista 1-0.

Amherst 3, Charlottesville 0

At Amherst

Scores: 25-17, 25-18, 25-18

Highlights: A — Danielle Wentz 5 aces, 18 assists; Addie Brown 9 kills, 3 blocks, 5 aces; Faith Smith 4 kills, 2 aces, 6 digs; Madison Woody 8 digs.

Records: Amherst 1-0. Charlottesville 0-1.

Staunton River 3, Heritage 1

At Staunton River

Scores: 22-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-12.

Highlights: SRHS — Hollie Creasey 8 kills, Audrey Barns 7 aces, Nikolette Paxton 4 assists, Faith Carter 6 assists. HHS — Alaysia Oakes 3 blocks, 6 kills; Jayda Haynes 25 assists; Victoria Johnson 2 blocks, 7 kills.

Records: Staunton River 1-0. Heritage 0-1.

Non-conference

Timberlake Christian 3, New Covenant 0

At TimberlakeScores: 25-13, 25-10, 25-11.

Records: New Covenant 6-3. Timberlake Christian 3-0.

BOYS SOCCER

Virginia Independent

New Covenant 9, Holy Cross 0

Holy Cross 0 0 — 0

New Covenant 5 4 — 9

Scoring: Matthew Ivins 1 goal, Michael Minnick 1 goal, Van Curran, 1 goal, Calvin Hurt 1 goal, Brandon Hostetler 1 goal, Simrell Callaway 2 goals, Clay Umbarger 1 goal, Wagner Spiva 1 goal.

Saves: New Covenant 0.

Records: New Covenant 3-1.

TODAY’S EVENTS

GOLF

Blue Ridge District match at Blue Hills Country Club, 3 p.m.

Chatham, Gretna, Altavista at Altavista Country Club, 4:30 p.m.

Appomattox, Nelson, Dan River at Goodyear Country Club, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Gretna at George Washington, 5:30 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Staunton River, 6:45 p.m.

Liberty at Bassett, 7 p.m.

Amherst at Nelson, 7 p.m.

Altavista at Rustburg, 7 p.m.

Halifax at Appomattox, 7 p.m.

Brookville at William Campbell, 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.

Sports newsletter sign-up

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments