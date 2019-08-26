VOLLEYBALL
Non-district
Altavista 3, Randolph-Henry 0
At Altavista
Scores: 25-19, 25-8, 25-8
Highlights: A — Charlotte Mabry 14 assists, 2 kills, 1 dig; Lilly Castro 6 kills; Allison Weeks 3 digs, 1 ace; McKayla Nichols 10 aces, 1 dig; Brooke Spencer 3 digs, 1 assist.
Records: Randolph-Henry 0-1. Altavista 1-0.
Amherst 3, Charlottesville 0
At Amherst
Scores: 25-17, 25-18, 25-18
Highlights: A — Danielle Wentz 5 aces, 18 assists; Addie Brown 9 kills, 3 blocks, 5 aces; Faith Smith 4 kills, 2 aces, 6 digs; Madison Woody 8 digs.
Records: Amherst 1-0. Charlottesville 0-1.
Staunton River 3, Heritage 1
At Staunton River
Scores: 22-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-12.
Highlights: SRHS — Hollie Creasey 8 kills, Audrey Barns 7 aces, Nikolette Paxton 4 assists, Faith Carter 6 assists. HHS — Alaysia Oakes 3 blocks, 6 kills; Jayda Haynes 25 assists; Victoria Johnson 2 blocks, 7 kills.
Records: Staunton River 1-0. Heritage 0-1.
Non-conference
Timberlake Christian 3, New Covenant 0
At TimberlakeScores: 25-13, 25-10, 25-11.
Records: New Covenant 6-3. Timberlake Christian 3-0.
BOYS SOCCER
Virginia Independent
New Covenant 9, Holy Cross 0
Holy Cross 0 0 — 0
New Covenant 5 4 — 9
Scoring: Matthew Ivins 1 goal, Michael Minnick 1 goal, Van Curran, 1 goal, Calvin Hurt 1 goal, Brandon Hostetler 1 goal, Simrell Callaway 2 goals, Clay Umbarger 1 goal, Wagner Spiva 1 goal.
Saves: New Covenant 0.
Records: New Covenant 3-1.
TODAY’S EVENTS
GOLF
Blue Ridge District match at Blue Hills Country Club, 3 p.m.
Chatham, Gretna, Altavista at Altavista Country Club, 4:30 p.m.
Appomattox, Nelson, Dan River at Goodyear Country Club, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Gretna at George Washington, 5:30 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Staunton River, 6:45 p.m.
Liberty at Bassett, 7 p.m.
Amherst at Nelson, 7 p.m.
Altavista at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
Halifax at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
Brookville at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.