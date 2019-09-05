VOLLEYBALL
Non-conference
Timberlake Christian 3, Westover Christian 0
At Timberlake
Scores: 25-5, 25-10, 25-15.
Highlights: TCS — Maddie Lecik 16 assists, 6 aces; Kinley Phillips 7 assists, 3 aces, 4 digs; Brennah Davis 9 digs, 6 kills, 3 aces; Brooklyn Finnerty 8 kills; Hadley Prince 6 kills, 4 aces, 5 digs.
Records: Westover Christian 7-3. Timberlake Christian 7-1.
TODAY'S EVENTS
Cross Country
Virginia Episcopal in Pole Green Cross Country Classic at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville, 8:30 a.m.
Rustburg, Appomattox, Brookville, E.C. Glass, Heritage, Jefferson Forest, in Knights Crossing Invitational at Green Hill Park, 10:30 a.m.
Staunton River in Woodberry Forest Cross Country Invitational at Woodberry Forest 5K Course, noon
Volleyball
Brookville at Northside in Northside Invitational, 9 a.m.
Staunton River at Altavista in Altavista Invitational, 10 a.m.
Heritage at Altavista in Altavista Invitational, 11:30 a.m.
Brookville vs. Abingdon in Northside Invitational, 12:45 pm.
Brookville vs. Turner Ashby in Northside Invitational, 3 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Albemarle in Albemarle Invitational, 9:30 p.m.
