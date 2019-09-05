Timberlake Christian volleyball.jpg

VOLLEYBALL

Non-conference

Timberlake Christian 3, Westover Christian 0

At Timberlake

Scores: 25-5, 25-10, 25-15.

Highlights: TCS — Maddie Lecik 16 assists, 6 aces; Kinley Phillips 7 assists, 3 aces, 4 digs; Brennah Davis 9 digs, 6 kills, 3 aces; Brooklyn Finnerty 8 kills; Hadley Prince 6 kills, 4 aces, 5 digs. 

Records: Westover Christian 7-3. Timberlake Christian 7-1. 

TODAY'S EVENTS

Cross Country

Virginia Episcopal in Pole Green Cross Country Classic at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville, 8:30 a.m.

Rustburg, Appomattox, Brookville, E.C. Glass, Heritage, Jefferson Forest, in Knights Crossing Invitational at Green Hill Park, 10:30 a.m.

Staunton River in Woodberry Forest Cross Country Invitational at Woodberry Forest 5K Course, noon

Volleyball

Brookville at Northside in Northside Invitational, 9 a.m.

Staunton River at Altavista in Altavista Invitational, 10 a.m.

Heritage at Altavista in Altavista Invitational, 11:30 a.m.

Brookville vs. Abingdon in Northside Invitational, 12:45 pm.

Brookville vs. Turner Ashby in Northside Invitational, 3 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Albemarle in Albemarle Invitational, 9:30 p.m.

