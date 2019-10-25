Timberlake Christian volleyball.jpg

VOLLEYBALL

VACA Quarterfinals

Timberlake Christian 3, Mt. Carmel Christian 0

At Mt. Carmel

Scores: 25-5, 25-4, 25-5.

Highlights: JF — Maddie Lecik 10 assists, 6 digs, 3 aces; Kinley Phillips 7 assists, 6 digs, 3 aces; Brennah Davis 7 kills, 3 aces, 6 digs; Brooklyn Finnerty 6 kills; Hadley Prince 14 digs; Peyton Kennedy 5 assists, 13 digs. 

Records: Timberlake Christian 27-2. 

Sports newsletter sign-up

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments