VOLLEYBALL
VACA South Region Quarterfinals
Timberlake Christian 3, Dayspring Christian 0
At Roanoke Valley Christian
Scores: 25-4, 25-7, 25-8
Highlights: TCS — Maddie Lecik 8 aces, 14 assists; Kinley Phillips 7 aces, 8 assists; Brooklyn Finnerty 6 kills; Brennah Davis 7 kills, 5 digs; Hadley Prince 9 aces, 3 kills, 4 digs; Peyton Kennedy 12 digs.
Records: Timberlake Christian 24-2.
Other scores: Roanoke Valley Christian 3, Temple Christian 0 (25-23, 25-12, 25-16)
TODAY'S EVENTS
CROSS COUNTRY
Heritage, Liberty Christian at MileStat.com XC Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Runnin’ with the Wolves at Wolf Branch Farm, 10 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
VACA South Region
At Roanoke Valley Christian
Semifinals
Timberlake Christian vs. Roanoke Valley Christian, noon
Third place
Semifinal losers, 3 p.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.
