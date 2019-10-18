Timberlake Christian volleyball.jpg

VOLLEYBALL

VACA South Region Quarterfinals

Timberlake Christian 3, Dayspring Christian 0

At Roanoke Valley Christian

Scores: 25-4, 25-7, 25-8

Highlights: TCS — Maddie Lecik 8 aces, 14 assists; Kinley Phillips 7 aces, 8 assists; Brooklyn Finnerty 6 kills; Brennah Davis 7 kills, 5 digs; Hadley Prince 9 aces, 3 kills, 4 digs; Peyton Kennedy 12 digs.

Records: Timberlake Christian 24-2.

Other scores: Roanoke Valley Christian 3, Temple Christian 0 (25-23, 25-12, 25-16)

TODAY'S EVENTS

CROSS COUNTRY

Heritage, Liberty Christian at MileStat.com XC Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Runnin’ with the Wolves at Wolf Branch Farm, 10 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

VACA South Region
At Roanoke Valley Christian
Semifinals

Timberlake Christian vs. Roanoke Valley Christian, noon

Third place

Semifinal losers, 3 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.

