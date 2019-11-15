GIRLS BASKETBALL

Non-conference

Timberlake Christian 33, New Covenant 32

NEW COVENANT (0-1)

Simon 3, Janna Renalds 13, Newsome 4, Prillaman 6, Katany 6. Totals 13 4-12 32.

TIMBERLAKE (1-0)

Davis 2, Lecik 2, Brooklyn Finnerty 10, Emily Abbott 17. Totals 15 0-0 33.

New Covenant;7;8;14;3;—;32

Timberlake;7;9;4;13;—;33

3-Point Goals: New Covenant 2 (Renalds 2), Timberlake 3 (Abbott 3).

TODAY'S EVENTS

VOLLEYBALL

Class 4 Quarterfinals

Jefferson Forest at Loudoun County, 2 p.m.

Class 3 Quarterfinals

Hidden Valley at Rustburg, 5 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Class 1/2/3 championships at Green Hill Park in Salem, 10:30 a.m.

Class 4/5/6 championships at Great Meadow in The Plains, 10:30 a.m.

