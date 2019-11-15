GIRLS BASKETBALL
Non-conference
Timberlake Christian 33, New Covenant 32
NEW COVENANT (0-1)
Simon 3, Janna Renalds 13, Newsome 4, Prillaman 6, Katany 6. Totals 13 4-12 32.
TIMBERLAKE (1-0)
Davis 2, Lecik 2, Brooklyn Finnerty 10, Emily Abbott 17. Totals 15 0-0 33.
New Covenant;7;8;14;3;—;32
Timberlake;7;9;4;13;—;33
3-Point Goals: New Covenant 2 (Renalds 2), Timberlake 3 (Abbott 3).
TODAY'S EVENTS
VOLLEYBALL
Class 4 Quarterfinals
Jefferson Forest at Loudoun County, 2 p.m.
Class 3 Quarterfinals
Hidden Valley at Rustburg, 5 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Class 1/2/3 championships at Green Hill Park in Salem, 10:30 a.m.
Class 4/5/6 championships at Great Meadow in The Plains, 10:30 a.m.
