BOYS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Liberty Christian 61, E.C. Glass 52
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (12-5, 7-2 Seminole)
Connor Hartless 21, Rynning Bohrnstedt 15, Jalen Leftwich 12, Seth Hildebrand 13. Totals 19 15-20 61.
E.C. GLASS (9-6, 6-3)
Savion Austin 11, Wood 3, Hopkins 2, Conner 6, Jack Brestel 10, Wilson 4, DreSean Kendrick 13 Wright-Goode 3. Totals 17 14-17 52.
LCA;16;7;17;21;—;61
Glass;10;15;11;16;—;52
3-Point Goals: LCA 8 (Hartless 5, Bohrnstedt 3). Glass 4 (Austin, Wood, Conner 2).
Highlights: LCA — Bohrnstedt 13 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block; Leftwich 3 assists, 4 rebounds,; Clay 7 rebounds. ECG — Kendrick 4 assists, 7 rebounds; Brestel 7 rebounds, 2 blocks.
Brookville 46, Amherst 45
AMHERST (8-5, 5-4)
Elijah Butler 11, CJ Rose 10, Hamlett 4, Woolridge 6, Wright 7, M. Rose 7, Andrews 2. Totals 19 4-7 45.
BROOKVILLE (7-9, 2-7)
Donnie Cook 20, Calloway 6, Landon Mays 11, Butler 3, Adkins 2, Brown 4. Totals 18 6-12 46.
Amherst;15;6;14;11;—;45
Brookville;16;9;8;13;—;46
3-Point Goals: Amherst 4 (M. Rose 2, Butler, Woolridge), Brookville 4 (Cook 3, Mays).
Highlights: B — JT Brown hit game-winning shot with 13 seconds remaining; Mays 10 rebounds.
Liberty 63, Jefferson Forest 57
LIBERTY (3-13, 2-7)
Micah Dudley 19, Marquis Ingram 12, French 7, Good 2, Orange 5, Micah Crider 14, Kirkland 4. Totals 19 20-27 63.
JEFFERSON FOREST (12-5, 6-3)
Hogsed 9, Jordan Everhart 11, Green 4, Caleb Eckart 14, Gage 8, Joseph Peters 10, Isenhour 1. Totals 20 12-19 57.
Liberty;11;10;14;28;—;63
Forest;8;6;14;29;—;57
3-Point Goals: Liberty 5 (Dudley, Ingram, French, Orange, Crider), Jefferson Forest 5 (Hogsed 3, Everhart, Gage).
Dogwood District
William Campbell 90, Gretna 60
GRETNA (10-4, 3-2 Dogwood)
Taelyn Miller 10, Isaiah Griffin 13, Blair 4, Motley 9, Kirby 2, Pannell 1, Roman 7, Mekhi Reeves 14. Totals 23 8-13 60.
WILLIAM CAMPBELL (2-10, 1-4)
Russell Thompson 26, Keshon Knight 15, Boyd 2, Jermiah Smith 25, Solorio 3, Zekeya Townes 17, Wood 2. Totals 33 17-26 90.
Gretna;13;14;16;17;—;60
William Campbell;26;13;32;19;—;90
3-point goals: Gretna 6 (Reeves 4, Motley, Griffin). William Campbell 7 (Smith 4, Solorio, Knight 2).
Blue Ridge District
Franklin County 47, Staunton River 43
STAUNTON RIVER (1-15, 0-6)
Izaak Charlton 14, Colin Bates 13, Lucas Overstreet 11, Cregger 5.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (6-11, 2-5)
Josh Luckett 12, Kalik Witcher 12, Zeigler 5, Elliott 3, B. Witcher 2, Cannaday 5, Law 6.
S River;6;11;11;15;0;—;43
Franklin Co;7;9;9;18;4;—;47
3-Point Goals: Staunton River 5 (Bates 3, Overstreet 2), Franklin County 4 (K. Witcher 2, Luckett, Elliott).
Highlights: — Bates hit two free throws with 1.1 seconds left to force OT.
Non-conference
New Covenant 62, Lynchburg Homeschool 43
LYNCHBURG (2-6)
Ansel 2, Briggs 2, Paige 9, B. Smith 4, Dupin 3, Hunter Smith14, Saunders 7, Aronson 2. Totals 12 14-22 43.
NEW COVENANT (6-11)
Foster 4, Heaton 6, Wilson 2, Jadon Walker 27, Spiva 4, Matney 6, Johnson 2, Callaway 4, Oppenheimer 7. Totals 24 5-6 62.
Lynchburg;4;7;12;20;—;43
New Covenant;20;14;15;13;—;62
3-Point Goals: Lynchburg Homeschool 5 (H. Smith 2, B. Smith, Dupin, Saunders), New Covenant 9 (Walker 6, Matney 2, Oppenheimer).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 33, Liberty Christian 22
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (4-10, 4-5 Seminole)
Alex Camplin 14, Hartless 6, Robbins 2. Totals 8 2-2 22.
E.C. GLASS (14-1, 9-0)
Jordyn Goode 13, Hamlet 8, Osei 6, Osborne 2, Henry 4. Totals 13 6-12 33.
Liberty Christian;9;7;4;2;—;22
E.C. Glass;8;8;7;10;—;33
3-Point Goals: Liberty Christian 4 (Camplin 4). E.C. Glass 1 (Osei).
Highlights: ECG — Hamlet 10 rebounds, 4 steals; Goode 6 rebounds; Osborne 3 assists.
Dogwood District
Gretna 60, William Campbell 35
WILLIAM CAMPBELL (3-10, 0-5 Dogwood)
Hairston 2, Bradley 4, Elam 6, Jennings 6, Amya Jackson 17. Totals 16 1-7 35.
GRETNA (11-4, 4-1)
Mora-Gil 3, Stone 2, Makeyla Mease 29, Glass 4, Clark 4, Ty’Nasia Witcher 18. Totals 22 11-18 60.
Campbell;7;6;10;12;—;35
Gretna;16;14;19;11;—;60
3-Point Goals: William Campbell 2 (Jennings 2), Gretna 5 (Witcher 3, Mease 2).
Highlights: G — Mease 10 steals; Glass 11 rebounds; Walker 12 rebounds.
Nelson 54, Altavista 37
NELSON (6-8, 3-3)
Hailea White 13, Butler 7, Thompson 6, Anayaih Randolph 12, Sherwood 2, Morrison 4, Alexis Martin 10. Totals 19 11-18 54.
ALTAVISTA (6-9, 2-4)
Gonzalez 2, Charlotte Mabry 17, Shelton 2, Nichols 4, Casey Allen 10, Tanks 2. Totals 11 10-14 37.
Nelson;10;15;14;15;—;54
Altavista;8;10;12;7;—;37
3-Point Goals: Nelson 5 (Randolph 2, White, Thompson, Martin), Altavista 5 (Allen 3, Mabry 2).
Blue Ridge District
Franklin County 65, Staunton River 60
FRANKLIN COUNTY (10-6, 4-2 Blue Ridge)
Mya Blizzard 15, Janney 2, Robertson 7, Jaedyn Jamison 12, Kameron Copeland 16, Alexis Carter 13. Totals 23 17-27 65.
STAUNTON RIVER (11-5, 2-4)
Jeni Levine 27, Jones 1, Hamren 4, Faw 9, Whittaker 4, Cali Levine 13, Creasy 2. Totals 18 13-28 60.
Franklin Co;13;14;20;18;—;65
S River;14;10;14;22;—;60
3-Point Goals: Franklin County 2 (Robertson 2), Staunton River 5 (J. Levine 3, Hamren, Faw).
Highlights: SR — J. Levine 5 steals, 7 rebounds.
Non-district
Appomattox 37, Buckingham 28
BUCKINGHAM (5-9)
Ballowe 2, Chambers 2, Booker 4, Amos 8, Bolden 2, Davis 8, Randolph 2. Totals 13 2-9 28.
APPOMATTOX (6-7)
Vrooman 3, Shaniya Johnson 24, Carrico 8, Hatcher 2. Totals 12 13-19 37.
Buckingham;7;9;4;8;—;28
Appomattox;10;12;4;11;—;37
Highlights: A — Johnson 11 rebounds; Vrooman 6 assists; Carrico 6 steals.
Non-conference
New Covenant 37, Lynchburg Homeschool 21
NEW COVENANT (11-4)
Walker 6, Simon 4, Emilee Newsome 10, Prillaman 8, Katany 9. Totals 15 4-10 37.
LYNCHBURG (2-7)
Sherman 2, Lasko 4, Briggs 2, Paige 5, Asselborn 6, Harvey 2. Totals 7 5-12 21.
New Covenant;11;12;8;6;—;37
Lynchburg;0;8;10;3;—;21
3-Point Goals: New Covenant 3 (Prillaman 2, Katany), Lynchburg Homeschool 2 (Paige, Asselborn).
Highlights: NC — Rucker 6 rebounds; Newsome 5 rebounds; Katany 4 steals, 5 assists.
BOYS SWIMMING
Seminole District
Brookville 217, Amherst 131, Heritage 95, Liberty 33
At Jamerson YMCA
200 Medley Relay: Brookville 1:52.14, 200 Free: Brandon Naylor (BHS) 1:52.75, 200 IM: Brent Riner (BHS) 2:10.78, 50 Free: Trey Gainey (ACHS) 23.97, 100 Butterfly: Daniel Pettyjohn (BHS) 55.70, 100 Free: Colby Childress (BHS) 51.17, 500 Free: Daniel Pettyjohn (BHS) 5:13.34, 200 Freestyle Relay: Brookville 1:41.68, 100 Backstroke: Cameron St. Clair (BHS) 1:01.34, 100 Breaststroke: Brandon Naylor (BHS) 1:05.30, 400 Freestyle Relay: Brookville (BHS) 3:44.38.
E.C. Glass 121, Rustburg 13
At Downtown YMCA
200 Medley Relay: E.C. Glass (Anthony Marraccini, Robert Carrington, Clu Pettyjohn, Kirby Morris) 2:11.40, 200 Free: Luke King (ECG) 2:25.87, 200 IM: Jackson Bauer (ECG) 2:35.00, 50 Free: Kirby Morris (ECG) 27.30, 100 Butterfly: Michael Calvert (ECG) 1:08.04, 100 Free: Kirby Morris (ECG) 1:06.52, 400 Free: Anthony Marraccini (ECG) 1:14.83, 200 Freestyle Relay: E.C. Glass (Jackson Bauer, Luke King, Aidan Palys, Grant Helm) 1:57.37, 100 Backstroke: Michael Calvert (ECG) 1:08.98, 100 Breaststroke: Robert Carrington (ECG) 1:25.03, 400 Freestyle Relay: E.C. Glass (Michael Calvert, Luke King, Mac Webb, Anthony Marraccini) 4:26.78.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Seminole District
Brookville 179, Amherst 123, Heritage 104, Liberty 65
At Jamerson YMCA
200 Medley Relay: Brookville 2:17.23, 200 Free: Arleigh Wagoner (BHS) 2:26.50, 200 IM: Eujine Kim (HHS) 2:37.14, 50 Free: Kayleigh Lilly (ACHS) 29.51, 100 Butterfly: Landyn Parker (BHS) 1:17.12, 100 Free: Ava Skinner (BHS) 1:06.48, 500 Free: Jordan Chamberlin (BHS) 7:12.30, 200 Freestyle Relay: Brookville 2:04.30, 100 Backstroke: Olivia Esposito (LHS) 1:19.52, 100 Breaststroke: Arleigh Wagoner (BHS) 1:18.33, 400 Freestyle Relay: Heritage (Kendra Auckland, Hannah Aukland, Ana Venters, Eujine Kim) 4:46.85.
E.C. Glass 120, Rustburg 21
At Downtown YMCA
200 Medley Relay: E.C. Glass (Rebecca Wigboldy, Alyssa Underwood, Joy Huyett, Helen Sommardahl) 2:17.70, 200 Free: Ellisa Eckert (ECG) 2:18.03, 200 IM: Caroline Russell (ECG) 2:40.05, 50 Free: Rebecca Wigboldy (ECG) 30.00, 100 Butterfly: Joy Huyett (ECG) 1:08.04, 100 Free: Kaitlyn Bauer (ECG) 1:06.25, 400 Free: Ellisa Eckert (ECG) 4:47.56, 200 Freestyle Relay: E.C. Glass (Joy Huyett, Rebecca Wigboldy, Kaitlyn Bauer, Ellisa Eckert) 1:59.80, 100 Backstroke: Helen Sommardahl (ECG) 1:24.28, 100 Breaststroke: Lily Jablonski (ECG) 1:30.08, 400 Freestyle Relay: E.C. Glass (Ellisa Eckert, Emmaline Eskridge, Kaitlyn Matthews, Katie Sommardahl) 5:04.08.
BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
JDL High School Team Challenge
At JDL Fast Track, Winston-Salem, N.C.
55: 1. DJ Moyer (Reagan) 6.62, 7. Brandon Pearson (E.C. Glass) 6.75, 8. Ty Foster (ECG) 6.80; 300: 1. Braxton Ware (West Forsyth) 35.57, 39. Taeon Mason (ECG) 43.64; 500: 1. Mitchell Norris (Asheville) 1:05.75, 29. Jamal Jones (ECG) 1:17.94; 1,00: 1. Carson Williams (Cardinal Gibbons) 2:32.76, 6. Benjamin Barnet (ECG) 2:43.60; 1,600: 1. Wesley Haws (Cardinal Gibbons) 4:40.03, 10. Ryan Gallagher (ECG) 4:55.20; 3,200: 1. Jacob Gallant (Mount Tabor) 9:43.21; 55H: 1. Khairi Williams (Mount Tabor) 7.65; 4x200: 1. Reagan 1:31.29, 6. E.C. Glass (Pearson, Foster, Tucker, Foster) 1:35.50; 4x400: 1. Asheville 3:28.54, 10. E.C. Glass (Foster, Ploch, Barnet, Tucker) 3:46.71; 4x800: 1. Panther Creek 8:05.46; HJ: 1. Adam Kaakati (Green Hope) 6-02; PV: 1. Chandler Ward (Ragsdale) 15-00, 18. Jacob Winters (ECG) 8-00; LJ: 1. VJ Wilkins (Reagan) 21-02.75, 5. Avion Tucker (ECG) 20-00, 7. Brandon Pearson (ECG) 19-08; TJ: 1. Josh Green (Reagan) 47-02.75, 4. Q Foster (ECG) 40-10.25; SP: 1. Mason Ellis (West Forsyth) 62-04, 5. Ja’lin Smith (ECG) 38-01.
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
JDL High School Team Challenge
At JDL Fast Track, Winston-Salem, N.C.
55: 1. Morgan Smalls (Panther Creek) 7.12, 7. Jade Lane (E.C. Glass) 7.56; 300: 1. Khalilah Razzak (Reagan) 41.30, 14. Miracle Ward (ECG) 46.06; 500: Sydney Turner (Apex Friendship) 1:20.38, 16. Amber Glover (ECG) 1:33.47; 1,00: 1. Samantha Troup (Reagan) 3:13.52, 12. Sarah Handel (ECG) 3:22.56; 1,600: 1. Eliza Broce (West Forsyth) 5:18.23, 28. Leah Seilhan (ECG) 6:26.50; 3,200: 1. Jette Davidson (ECG) 11:31.79, 2. Bailey Reutinger (West Forsyth) 11:53.26; 55H: 1. Asia Phillips (West Forsyth) 8.93; 4x200: 1. Reagan 1:44.40, 3. E.C. Glass (Lane, Ward, Jerome, Wynn) 1:50.54; 4x400: 1. Panther Creek 4:14.93, 5. E.C. Glass (Brown, Wynn, Jerome, Handel) 4:25.97; 4x800: 1. Mount Tabor 10:04.98; HJ: 1. Jada Dowd (West Forsyth) 5-02, 2. Amanic Brown (ECG) 4-10; PV: 1. Susanna Truitt (Panther Creek) 11-08, 6. Isabelle Stinson (ECG) 8-06; LJ: 1. Kelly Smith (Panther Creek) 16-09.50; TJ: 1. Omare McBride (Apex) 36-11, 3. Jade Lane (ECG) 35-06, 5. Amanic Brown (ECG) 31-11; SP: 1. Gabriela Loyd (Mount Tabor) 34-04, 9. Kya Rucker (ECG) 28-10.
TODAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Stuart Hall at Holy Cross, 3:30 p.m.
Timberlake Christian at Amherst, 3:30 p.m.
Highland at Virginia Episcopal, 4 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Stuart Hall at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
WRESTLING
Amherst at John Champe Cancer Classic, 9 a.m.
Virginia Girls Championship at Hayfield Secondary School, 9 a.m.
Appomattox in Big Red Invitational at Riverheads, 10 a.m.
Staunton River in Ocean Lakes Invitational, 10 a.m.
Liberty, E.C. Glass, Brookville, Virginia Episcopal, Heritage at Heritage Duals, 10 a.m.
