BOYS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

Jefferson Forest 50, Heritage 42

HERITAGE (9-8, 8-3)

Jacobi Lambert 16, Tweedy 2, Payton 6, Gillis 7, Hubbard 3, Ferguson 8. Totals 14 12-18 42. 

JEFFERSON FOREST (14-5, 8-3)

Peters 8, Green 6, Hogsed 7, Eckart 6, Gage 2, Jordan Everhart 11, John Isenhour 10. Totals 21 6-16 50. 

Heritage;8;15;7;12;—;42

Forest;8;16;18;8;—;50

3-Point Goals: Heritage 2 (Payton 2). Jeff. Forest 2 (Green, Hogsed). 

Highlights: HHS — Tweedy 8 rebounds. 

Liberty Christian 46, Liberty 39

LIBERTY (3-15, 2-9)

Dudley 8, Marquis Ingram 13, French 3, Orange 2, Estrada 7, Crider 4, Kirkland 2. Totals 14 6-8 39.

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (14-5, 9-2)

Connor Hartless 13, Bohrnstedt 6, Jalen Leftwich 17, Hildebrand 9, Clay 1. Totals 16 11-15 46.

Liberty;11;11;10;7;—;39

LCA;16;5;10;15;—;46

3-Point Goals: Liberty 5 (Ingram 3, French, Estrada), Liberty Christian 3 (Bohrnstedt 2, Hildebrand).

Highlights: L — Dudley 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals; Crider 12 rebounds, 2 assists. LCA — Hartless 5 rebounds, 2 steals; Leftwich 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals.

Brookville 47, Rustburg 43

BROOKVILLE (8-10, 3-8)

Cook 9, Calloway 4, Landen Mays 20, Butler 5, Adkins 2, Brown 7. Totals 20 4-7 47.

RUSTBURG (4-12, 1-10)

Walker 9, Gowen 5, Shante Buchanan 14, Landon Sweeney 10, Johnson 2, Seals 3. Totals 20 0-1 43.

Brookville;11;12;12;12;—;47

Rustburg;5;13;10;15;—;43

3-Point Goals: Brookville 3 (Mays 2, Cook), Rustburg 3 (Walker, Gowen, Seals).

E.C. Glass 79, Amherst 44

AMHERST (9-7, 5-6)

Elijah Butler 13, Brett Waugh 14, Hamlett 4, Woolridge 1, Wright 7, M. Rose 3, Anderson 2. Totals 18 6-16 44.

E.C. GLASS (12-6, 8-3)

DreSean Kendrick 11, Savion Austin 16, Hopkins 4, Hugh Wood 10, Rayvon Graham 11, Quinones 6, Conner 3, Davis 6, Brestel 8, Johnson 2, Rennyson 2. Totals 30 7-10 79.

Amherst;6;11;15;12;—;44

E.C. Glass;17;27;24;11;—;79

3-Point Goals: Amherst 2 (Waugh 2), E.C. Glass 12 (Austin 4, Graham 3, Wood 2, Davis 2, Conner).

Highlights: ECG — Kendrick 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 5 steals; Austin 5 assists, 3 rebounds; Brestel 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Graham 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals.

Dogwood District

William Campbell 68, Chatham 43

CHATHAM (5-11, 2-6)

Taylor 3, Hendricks 2, Sean Hunt 21, Williams 5, Owen 6, Keatts 6. Totals 11 19-26 43.

WILLIAM CAMPBELL (3-12, 2-6)

Russell Thompson 28, Knight 8, Boyd 3, Jermiah Smith 15, Zekeya Townes 12, Wood 2. Totals 28 8-13 68.

Chatham;5;13;10;15;—;43

Campbell;15;18;24;11;—;68

3-Point Goals: Chatham 2 (Taylor, Hunt), William Campbell 4 (Smith 3, Knight).

Dan River 56, Nelson 46

DAN RIVER (17-2, 9-0)

Carter 6, Lewis 9, Emmanuel White 11, Tavion Belcher 17, Durant 3, Jorden Price 10. Totals 21 8-17 56.

NELSON (8-11, 5-4)

Brice Wilson 16, Hughes 3, Carter 8, Brown 2, McGarry 5, Jaren Purvis 12. Totals 18 5-8 56.

Dan River;11;14;14;17;—;56

Nelson;6;10;13;17;—;46

3-Point Goals: Dan River 6 (Lewis 3, Carter, White, Belcher), Nelson 5 (Carte 2, Wilson, Hughes).

Blue Ridge District

William Fleming 78, Staunton River 31

Collin Bates led the Golden Eagles with 14 points.

STAUNTON RIVER (2-17, 0-8)

Overstreet 3, Carter 3, Collin Bates 14, Crider 3, Morris 8.

WILLIAM FLEMING (14-3, 7-1)

Bannister 4, Robertson 8, Turner 7, C.J. Goode 15, Brown 5, Jackson 2, St. Juste 9, Fuller 7, Grogan 7, Law 6, Webb 6, Poindexter 2.

S River;8;9;5;9;—;31

Fleming;23;30;15;10;—;78

3-Point Goals: Staunton River 7 (Bates 4, Overstreet, Carter, Crider), William Fleming 6 (Grogan 2, Robertson 2, Turner, Fuller).

VIC

North Cross 71, New Covenant 32

NORTH CROSS (13-5, 9-2)

Hines 9, Baines 7, Nick Andrew 13, Nelson Etuk 13, Jordan Mack 11, James Jackson 10, Boller 2, Jensen 6.

NEW COVENANT (6-13, 2-8)

Newsome 2, Kittrell 2, Foster 2, Wilson 2, Jadon Walker 16, Spiva 6, Callaway 2. Totals 12 5-10 32. 

North Cross;18;16;25;12;—;71

New Covenant;9;14;6;3;—;32

3-Point Goals: North Cross 7 (Andrew 3, Hines, Baines, Mack, Jensen), New Covenant 3 (Walker 3).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dogwood District

Gretna 56, Appomattox 42

APPOMATTOX (7-9, 2-5)

Moore 2, Cari Vrooman 10, Shaniya Johnson 12, Hodge 2, Hayley Carrico 11, Wilkerson 2, Morgan 1, Hatcher 2. Totals 17 6-13 42.

GRETNA (12-5, 5-2)

Sonia MoraGil 14, Stone 1, Makeyla Mease 21, Glass 8, Clark 1, Ty’Nasia Whitcher 11. Totals 18 11-15 56.

Appomattox;8;6;12;16;—;42

Gretna;21;9;9;17;—;56

3-Point Goals: Appomattox 2 (Vrooman, Carrico), Gretna 9 (MoraGil 4, Witcher 3, Mease 2).

Highlights: G — Mease 8 assists; Walker 11 rebounds.

Nelson 56, Dan River 39

NELSON (9-8, 5-3)

Hailea White 23, Butler 3, Thompson 4, Anayaih Randolph 15, Sherwood 1, Morrison 1, Martin 9. Totals 18 13-27 56.

DAN RIVER (8-11, 4-5)

Farmer 9, Conley 5, Noble 4, Crews 1, Takiya Smith 20. Totals 14 10-21 39.

Nelson;18;10;15;13;—;56

Dan River;12;4;6;17;—;39

3-Point Goals: Nelson 7 (Randolph 4, White 2, Martin), Dan River 1 (Farmer).

Blue Ridge District

William Fleming 67, Staunton River 37

WILLIAM FLEMING (15-3, 6-1)

Victoria Board 11, Lanie Bethel 16, Lenora Morgan 11, Battle 9, Ollie 4, Shakara Anderson 10, Fitzgerald 1, Jones 5. Totals 24 9-16 67.

STAUNTON RIVER (12-7, 2-6)

J. Levine 5, Jones 2, Hamren 4, Faw 9, Whittaker 8, C. Levine 5, Adkins 4. Totals 12 10-20 37.

Fleming;17;14;22;14;—;67

S River;16;6;7;8;—;37

3-Point Goals: William Fleming 10 (Bethel 5, Morgan 3, Board, Jones), Staunton River 3 (Faw 2, C. Levine).

Highlights: SR — Faw 10 rebounds.

BOYS SWIMMING

Seminole District Championships

Jefferson Forest 197, Brookville 163, E.C. Glass 64, Liberty 40, Heritage 34, Amherst 30, Liberty 8

At Jamerson Family YMCA

First-place individuals: 200 Medley Relay: Jefferson Forest (Brendan Whitfield, Ben Hiss, Connor Sauls, Ryan Learn) 1:41.80; 200 Free: Connor Sauls (JF) 1:48.18; 200 IM: Brent Riner (Brookville) 2:09.33; 50 Free: Daniel Pettyjohn (Brook) 23.10; 1-meter Diving: Ethan Mayfield (Brook) 292.05; 100 Fly: Colby Childress (Brook) 54.57; 100 Free: Sauls (JF) 51.03; 500 Free: Childress (Brook) 4:59.50; 200 Free Relay: Brookville (Cameron St. Clair, Pettyjohn, Brandon Naylor, Childress) 1:34.54; 100 Back: Brendan Whitfield (JF) 55.17; 100 Breaststroke: Pettyjohn (Brook) 1:01.99; 400 Free Relay: Jefferson Forest (Whitfield, Matt Murray, Patrick Crowder, Sauls) 3:37.05.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Seminole District Championships

E.C. Glass 186, Jefferson Forest 98, Brookville 94, Liberty Christian 69, Heritage 34, Amherst 24, Liberty 21, Rustburg 4

At Jamerson YMCA

First-place individuals: 200 Medley Relay: E.C. Glass (Rebecca Wigboldy, Lily Jablonski, Joy Huyett, Mirela Lynch) 2:00.71; 200 Freestyle: Ellisa Eckert (ECG) 2:02.42; 200 IM: Caroline Russell (ECG) 2:20.84; 50 Freestyle: Huyett (ECG) 26.36; 1-meter diving: Alex Schmitt (B) 310.70; 100 Butterfly: Huyett (ECG) 1:00.08; 100 Freestyle: Wigboldy (ECG) 58.47; 500 Freestyle: Eckert (ECG) 5:25.01; 200 Freestyle Relay: E.C. Glass (Huyett, Kaitlyn Bauer, Lynch, Eckert) 1:47.30; 100 Backstroke: Wigboldy (ECG) 1:02.87; 100 Breaststroke: Arleigh Wagoner (B) 1:16.75; 400 Freestyle Relay: E.C. Glass (Bauer, Russell, Wigboldy, Eckert) 3:51.33.

TODAY'S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Atlantic Shores Christian at Virginia Episcopal, 1 p.m.

Roanoke Catholic at New Covenant, 2:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Roanoke Catholic at New Covenant, 11:30 a.m.

WRESTLING

Amherst, E.C. Glass at WA Warrior Invitational, 9 a.m.

