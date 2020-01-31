BOYS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Jefferson Forest 50, Heritage 42
HERITAGE (9-8, 8-3)
Jacobi Lambert 16, Tweedy 2, Payton 6, Gillis 7, Hubbard 3, Ferguson 8. Totals 14 12-18 42.
JEFFERSON FOREST (14-5, 8-3)
Peters 8, Green 6, Hogsed 7, Eckart 6, Gage 2, Jordan Everhart 11, John Isenhour 10. Totals 21 6-16 50.
Heritage;8;15;7;12;—;42
Forest;8;16;18;8;—;50
3-Point Goals: Heritage 2 (Payton 2). Jeff. Forest 2 (Green, Hogsed).
Highlights: HHS — Tweedy 8 rebounds.
Liberty Christian 46, Liberty 39
LIBERTY (3-15, 2-9)
Dudley 8, Marquis Ingram 13, French 3, Orange 2, Estrada 7, Crider 4, Kirkland 2. Totals 14 6-8 39.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (14-5, 9-2)
Connor Hartless 13, Bohrnstedt 6, Jalen Leftwich 17, Hildebrand 9, Clay 1. Totals 16 11-15 46.
Liberty;11;11;10;7;—;39
LCA;16;5;10;15;—;46
3-Point Goals: Liberty 5 (Ingram 3, French, Estrada), Liberty Christian 3 (Bohrnstedt 2, Hildebrand).
Highlights: L — Dudley 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals; Crider 12 rebounds, 2 assists. LCA — Hartless 5 rebounds, 2 steals; Leftwich 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals.
Brookville 47, Rustburg 43
BROOKVILLE (8-10, 3-8)
Cook 9, Calloway 4, Landen Mays 20, Butler 5, Adkins 2, Brown 7. Totals 20 4-7 47.
RUSTBURG (4-12, 1-10)
Walker 9, Gowen 5, Shante Buchanan 14, Landon Sweeney 10, Johnson 2, Seals 3. Totals 20 0-1 43.
Brookville;11;12;12;12;—;47
Rustburg;5;13;10;15;—;43
3-Point Goals: Brookville 3 (Mays 2, Cook), Rustburg 3 (Walker, Gowen, Seals).
E.C. Glass 79, Amherst 44
AMHERST (9-7, 5-6)
Elijah Butler 13, Brett Waugh 14, Hamlett 4, Woolridge 1, Wright 7, M. Rose 3, Anderson 2. Totals 18 6-16 44.
E.C. GLASS (12-6, 8-3)
DreSean Kendrick 11, Savion Austin 16, Hopkins 4, Hugh Wood 10, Rayvon Graham 11, Quinones 6, Conner 3, Davis 6, Brestel 8, Johnson 2, Rennyson 2. Totals 30 7-10 79.
Amherst;6;11;15;12;—;44
E.C. Glass;17;27;24;11;—;79
3-Point Goals: Amherst 2 (Waugh 2), E.C. Glass 12 (Austin 4, Graham 3, Wood 2, Davis 2, Conner).
Highlights: ECG — Kendrick 3 assists, 2 rebounds, 5 steals; Austin 5 assists, 3 rebounds; Brestel 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Graham 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals.
Dogwood District
William Campbell 68, Chatham 43
CHATHAM (5-11, 2-6)
Taylor 3, Hendricks 2, Sean Hunt 21, Williams 5, Owen 6, Keatts 6. Totals 11 19-26 43.
WILLIAM CAMPBELL (3-12, 2-6)
Russell Thompson 28, Knight 8, Boyd 3, Jermiah Smith 15, Zekeya Townes 12, Wood 2. Totals 28 8-13 68.
Chatham;5;13;10;15;—;43
Campbell;15;18;24;11;—;68
3-Point Goals: Chatham 2 (Taylor, Hunt), William Campbell 4 (Smith 3, Knight).
Dan River 56, Nelson 46
DAN RIVER (17-2, 9-0)
Carter 6, Lewis 9, Emmanuel White 11, Tavion Belcher 17, Durant 3, Jorden Price 10. Totals 21 8-17 56.
NELSON (8-11, 5-4)
Brice Wilson 16, Hughes 3, Carter 8, Brown 2, McGarry 5, Jaren Purvis 12. Totals 18 5-8 56.
Dan River;11;14;14;17;—;56
Nelson;6;10;13;17;—;46
3-Point Goals: Dan River 6 (Lewis 3, Carter, White, Belcher), Nelson 5 (Carte 2, Wilson, Hughes).
Blue Ridge District
William Fleming 78, Staunton River 31
Collin Bates led the Golden Eagles with 14 points.
STAUNTON RIVER (2-17, 0-8)
Overstreet 3, Carter 3, Collin Bates 14, Crider 3, Morris 8.
WILLIAM FLEMING (14-3, 7-1)
Bannister 4, Robertson 8, Turner 7, C.J. Goode 15, Brown 5, Jackson 2, St. Juste 9, Fuller 7, Grogan 7, Law 6, Webb 6, Poindexter 2.
S River;8;9;5;9;—;31
Fleming;23;30;15;10;—;78
3-Point Goals: Staunton River 7 (Bates 4, Overstreet, Carter, Crider), William Fleming 6 (Grogan 2, Robertson 2, Turner, Fuller).
VIC
North Cross 71, New Covenant 32
NORTH CROSS (13-5, 9-2)
Hines 9, Baines 7, Nick Andrew 13, Nelson Etuk 13, Jordan Mack 11, James Jackson 10, Boller 2, Jensen 6.
NEW COVENANT (6-13, 2-8)
Newsome 2, Kittrell 2, Foster 2, Wilson 2, Jadon Walker 16, Spiva 6, Callaway 2. Totals 12 5-10 32.
North Cross;18;16;25;12;—;71
New Covenant;9;14;6;3;—;32
3-Point Goals: North Cross 7 (Andrew 3, Hines, Baines, Mack, Jensen), New Covenant 3 (Walker 3).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dogwood District
Gretna 56, Appomattox 42
APPOMATTOX (7-9, 2-5)
Moore 2, Cari Vrooman 10, Shaniya Johnson 12, Hodge 2, Hayley Carrico 11, Wilkerson 2, Morgan 1, Hatcher 2. Totals 17 6-13 42.
GRETNA (12-5, 5-2)
Sonia MoraGil 14, Stone 1, Makeyla Mease 21, Glass 8, Clark 1, Ty’Nasia Whitcher 11. Totals 18 11-15 56.
Appomattox;8;6;12;16;—;42
Gretna;21;9;9;17;—;56
3-Point Goals: Appomattox 2 (Vrooman, Carrico), Gretna 9 (MoraGil 4, Witcher 3, Mease 2).
Highlights: G — Mease 8 assists; Walker 11 rebounds.
Nelson 56, Dan River 39
NELSON (9-8, 5-3)
Hailea White 23, Butler 3, Thompson 4, Anayaih Randolph 15, Sherwood 1, Morrison 1, Martin 9. Totals 18 13-27 56.
DAN RIVER (8-11, 4-5)
Farmer 9, Conley 5, Noble 4, Crews 1, Takiya Smith 20. Totals 14 10-21 39.
Nelson;18;10;15;13;—;56
Dan River;12;4;6;17;—;39
3-Point Goals: Nelson 7 (Randolph 4, White 2, Martin), Dan River 1 (Farmer).
Blue Ridge District
William Fleming 67, Staunton River 37
WILLIAM FLEMING (15-3, 6-1)
Victoria Board 11, Lanie Bethel 16, Lenora Morgan 11, Battle 9, Ollie 4, Shakara Anderson 10, Fitzgerald 1, Jones 5. Totals 24 9-16 67.
STAUNTON RIVER (12-7, 2-6)
J. Levine 5, Jones 2, Hamren 4, Faw 9, Whittaker 8, C. Levine 5, Adkins 4. Totals 12 10-20 37.
Fleming;17;14;22;14;—;67
S River;16;6;7;8;—;37
3-Point Goals: William Fleming 10 (Bethel 5, Morgan 3, Board, Jones), Staunton River 3 (Faw 2, C. Levine).
Highlights: SR — Faw 10 rebounds.
BOYS SWIMMING
Seminole District Championships
Jefferson Forest 197, Brookville 163, E.C. Glass 64, Liberty 40, Heritage 34, Amherst 30, Liberty 8
At Jamerson Family YMCA
First-place individuals: 200 Medley Relay: Jefferson Forest (Brendan Whitfield, Ben Hiss, Connor Sauls, Ryan Learn) 1:41.80; 200 Free: Connor Sauls (JF) 1:48.18; 200 IM: Brent Riner (Brookville) 2:09.33; 50 Free: Daniel Pettyjohn (Brook) 23.10; 1-meter Diving: Ethan Mayfield (Brook) 292.05; 100 Fly: Colby Childress (Brook) 54.57; 100 Free: Sauls (JF) 51.03; 500 Free: Childress (Brook) 4:59.50; 200 Free Relay: Brookville (Cameron St. Clair, Pettyjohn, Brandon Naylor, Childress) 1:34.54; 100 Back: Brendan Whitfield (JF) 55.17; 100 Breaststroke: Pettyjohn (Brook) 1:01.99; 400 Free Relay: Jefferson Forest (Whitfield, Matt Murray, Patrick Crowder, Sauls) 3:37.05.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Seminole District Championships
E.C. Glass 186, Jefferson Forest 98, Brookville 94, Liberty Christian 69, Heritage 34, Amherst 24, Liberty 21, Rustburg 4
At Jamerson YMCA
First-place individuals: 200 Medley Relay: E.C. Glass (Rebecca Wigboldy, Lily Jablonski, Joy Huyett, Mirela Lynch) 2:00.71; 200 Freestyle: Ellisa Eckert (ECG) 2:02.42; 200 IM: Caroline Russell (ECG) 2:20.84; 50 Freestyle: Huyett (ECG) 26.36; 1-meter diving: Alex Schmitt (B) 310.70; 100 Butterfly: Huyett (ECG) 1:00.08; 100 Freestyle: Wigboldy (ECG) 58.47; 500 Freestyle: Eckert (ECG) 5:25.01; 200 Freestyle Relay: E.C. Glass (Huyett, Kaitlyn Bauer, Lynch, Eckert) 1:47.30; 100 Backstroke: Wigboldy (ECG) 1:02.87; 100 Breaststroke: Arleigh Wagoner (B) 1:16.75; 400 Freestyle Relay: E.C. Glass (Bauer, Russell, Wigboldy, Eckert) 3:51.33.
TODAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Atlantic Shores Christian at Virginia Episcopal, 1 p.m.
Roanoke Catholic at New Covenant, 2:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Roanoke Catholic at New Covenant, 11:30 a.m.
WRESTLING
Amherst, E.C. Glass at WA Warrior Invitational, 9 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.