BOYS BASKETBALL
Non-district
E.C. Glass 68, Wilson Memorial 66
E.C. GLASS (7-2)
Spaulding 2, Kendrick 4, Savion Austin 27, Wood 9, Quinones 2, Chase Conner 12, Wilson 2, Hunt 3, Brestel 7. Totals 25 9-13 68.
WILSON MEMORIAL(2-8)
Hartman 17, Lagrua 9, Brown 12, Woodson 9, Shumate 19. Totals 25 8-13 66.
E.C. Glass;14;18;10;26;—;68
Wilson Memorial;23;14;13;16;—;66
3-Point Goals: E.C. Glass 9 (Austin 4, Wood, Conner 4). Wilson Memorial 8 (Hartman 3, Woodson, Brown 4).
Highlights: ECG — Spaulding 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Austin 4 assists, 6 rebounds, 2 steals; Wood 5 steals, 3 assists; Hunt 6 rebounds.
Chance Harmon Classic
Gretna 59, James River (Buchanan) 48
GRETNA (5-2)
Isaiah Griffin 17, Blair 2, Mehki Reeves 18, T. Miller 5, Hall 5, Pannell 6, Motley 4, King 2. Totals 26 1-8 59.
JAMES RIVER (2-9)
Moran 2, Patrick Clevenger 12, Braun 4, Everett Bowman 10, Ryan Steger 16, Alderson 2, C. Miller 2. Totals 19 4-8 48.
Gretna;10;9;24;16;—;59
James River;14;10;10;14;—;48
3-Point Goals: Gretna 6 (Reeves 3, T. Miller, Griffin, Hall), James River 6 (Steger 4, Clevenger 2).
Radford 53, Liberty 38
LIBERTY (1-8)
Crider 12, Kirkland 2, Dudley 8, Ingram 5, Good 2, French 6, Rowsey 3. Totals 15 6-10 38.
RADFORD (6-0)
McManus 5, Kanipe 8, Woods 4, Cormany 29, Wesley 2, Rupe 2, Johnson 3. Totals 18 5-6 53.
Liberty;3;7;13;15;—;38
Radford;14;8;14;17;—;53
3-Point Goals: Liberty 2 (Crider, Rowsey), Radford 12 (Cormany 9, McManus, Kanipe, Johnson).
TODAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Highland Showcase
At Highland School
Virginia Episcopal vs. Catholic, 6 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Roy Stanley Memorial Classic
At Roanoke College’s Cregger Center
Liberty Christian vs. Roanoke Catholic, noon
Amherst vs. Cave Spring, 3 p.m.
Play for Preemies Showcase
At Western Albemarle HS
Jefferson Forest vs. William Monroe, 4:15 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Bulldog Invitational at Liberty University, 9:30 a.m.
SWIMMING
Brookville, Amherst at Bruins Invite at Christiansburg Aquatic Center, 9:30 a.m.
WRESTLING
LCA Invitational at Liberty Christian Academy, 9 a.m.
