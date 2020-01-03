BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-district

E.C. Glass 68, Wilson Memorial 66

E.C. GLASS (7-2)

Spaulding 2, Kendrick 4, Savion Austin 27, Wood 9, Quinones 2, Chase Conner 12, Wilson 2, Hunt 3, Brestel 7. Totals 25 9-13 68. 

WILSON MEMORIAL(2-8)

Hartman 17, Lagrua 9, Brown 12, Woodson 9, Shumate 19. Totals 25 8-13 66. 

E.C. Glass;14;18;10;26;—;68

Wilson Memorial;23;14;13;16;—;66

3-Point Goals: E.C. Glass 9 (Austin 4, Wood, Conner 4). Wilson Memorial 8 (Hartman 3, Woodson, Brown 4). 

Highlights: ECG — Spaulding 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Austin 4 assists, 6 rebounds, 2 steals; Wood 5 steals, 3 assists; Hunt 6 rebounds.

Chance Harmon Classic

Gretna 59, James River (Buchanan) 48

GRETNA (5-2)

Isaiah Griffin 17, Blair 2, Mehki Reeves 18, T. Miller 5, Hall 5, Pannell 6, Motley 4, King 2. Totals 26 1-8 59.

JAMES RIVER (2-9)

Moran 2, Patrick Clevenger 12, Braun 4, Everett Bowman 10, Ryan Steger 16, Alderson 2, C. Miller 2. Totals 19 4-8 48.

Gretna;10;9;24;16;—;59

James River;14;10;10;14;—;48

3-Point Goals: Gretna 6 (Reeves 3, T. Miller, Griffin, Hall), James River 6 (Steger 4, Clevenger 2).

Radford 53, Liberty 38

LIBERTY (1-8)

Crider 12, Kirkland 2, Dudley 8, Ingram 5, Good 2, French 6, Rowsey 3. Totals 15 6-10 38.

RADFORD (6-0)

McManus 5, Kanipe 8, Woods 4, Cormany 29, Wesley 2, Rupe 2, Johnson 3. Totals 18 5-6 53.

Liberty;3;7;13;15;—;38

Radford;14;8;14;17;—;53

3-Point Goals: Liberty 2 (Crider, Rowsey), Radford 12 (Cormany 9, McManus, Kanipe, Johnson).

TODAY'S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Highland Showcase

At Highland School

Virginia Episcopal vs. Catholic, 6 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Roy Stanley Memorial Classic

At Roanoke College’s Cregger Center

Liberty Christian vs. Roanoke Catholic, noon

Amherst vs. Cave Spring, 3 p.m.

Play for Preemies Showcase

At Western Albemarle HS

Jefferson Forest vs. William Monroe, 4:15 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Bulldog Invitational at Liberty University, 9:30 a.m.

SWIMMING

Brookville, Amherst at Bruins Invite at Christiansburg Aquatic Center, 9:30 a.m.

WRESTLING

LCA Invitational at Liberty Christian Academy, 9 a.m.

