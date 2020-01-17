BOYS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

Amherst 55, Heritage 49

HERITAGE (6-7, 5-2 Seminole)

Tweedy 7, Graves 6, Payton 2, Thomas 4, Deshad Gillis 10, Horsley 2, Kyle Ferguson 10, Hubbard 8. Totals 18 7-12 49. 

AMHERST (8-4, 5-3 Seminole)

Elijah Butler 14, CJ Rose 2, Waugh 7, Jordan Hamlett 10, Woolridge 8, Wright 2, Marcus Rose 10, Cheatham 2. Totals 23 8-10 55. 

Heritage;11;10;12;16;—;49

Amherst;12;10;14;19;—;55

3-Point Goals: Heritage 4 (Tweedy, Graves, Gillis 2). Amherst 1 (Waugh). 

Highlights: Amherst — Butler 8 rebounds; Woolridge 5 assists;  CJ Rose 5 rebounds, 5 steals. 

Liberty Christian 59, Jefferson Forest 42

JEFFERSON FOREST (11-4, 6-2)

Hogsed 1, Phillips 2, Green 2, Eckart 7, Johnson 8, Gage 4, Timothy Peters 13, VanRemortel 2, Isenhour 3. Totals 16 9-11 42.

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (10-4, 6-2)

Hartless 4, Rynning Bohrnstedt 10, Jalen Leftwich 18, Seth Hildebrand 14, Holmes 6, Clay 4, Stowers 2, Jung 1. Totals 14 28-40 59.

Forest;8;9;11;14;—;42

LCA;17;6;16;20;—;59

3-Point Goals: Jefferson Forest 1 (Johnson), Liberty Christian 3 (Hildebrand 2, Bohrnstedt).

Highlights: JF — Gage 7 rebounds, 2 blocks. LCA — Hartless 11 rebounds, 4 assists; Leftwich 6 rebounds; Clay 5 rebounds, 2 blocks.

E.C. Glass 75, Rustburg 32

RUSTBURG (3-9, 1-7 Seminole)

Goard 9, Rakes 2, Buchanan 8, Fields 2, Johnson 6, Caldwell 5. Totals 11 8-15 32. 

E.C. GLASS (9-5, 6-2 Seminole)

Kendrick 3, Austin 9, Hopkins 2, Wood 6, Quinones 5, Conner 3, Wilson 8, Hunt Jr. 6, Davis 4, Carrington 6, Jack Brestel 13, Johnson 2, Rennyson 4, Wright-Goode 4. Totals 27 14-18 75. 

Rustburg;15;6;4;7;—;32

E.C. Glass;14;23;25;13;—;75

3-Point Goals: Rustburg 2 (Goard, Caldwell). E.C. Glass 7 (Austin, Wood 2, Quinones, Conner, Carrington 2). 

Highlights: ECG — Wood 4 assists; Brestel 4 rebounds; Kendrick 4 rebounds, 2 assists; Wilson 6 assists. 

Dogwood District

Dan River 83, Gretna 72

DAN RIVER (12-2, 6-0 Dogwood)

Averett 4, Robert Carter 14, Wright 6, Tavion Belcher 37, Zavihian Durant 13, Jorden Price. Totals 32 12-21 83. 

GRETNA (9-3, 2-1 Dogwood)

Mabins 5, Miller 8, Isaiah Griffin 30, Kirby 2, Motley 2, Blair 6, Roman 3, Mekhi Reeves 16. Totals 29 6-10 72. 

Dan River;19;13;31;21;—;83

Gretna;16;22;13;21;—;72

3-Point Goals: Dan River 7 (Carter, Belcher 6). Gretna 6 (Mabins, Griffin 5, Reeves 2). 

Altavista 58, Chatham 56

CHATHAM (5-3, 2-3 Dogwood)

Edmonds 6, Hendricks 4, Moore 2, S. Hunt 26, C. Briggs 13, Williams 5. Totals 20 9-14 56.

ALTAVISTA (4-8, 1-3 Dogwood)

Jones 4, Coles 5, Graves 2, Bailey Stinnette 12, Marquel Dawkins 11, Stevens 3, Stuart Hunt 19, Johnson 2. Totals 18 16-22 58. 

Chatham;14;17;16;9;—;56

Altavista;14;9;14;21;—;58

3-point goals: Chatham 7 (Hunt 4, Briggs 3). Altavista 6 (Stinnette 4, Dawkins, Stevens). 

Blue Ridge District

Northside 75, Staunton River 45

NORTHSIDE (11-4, 5-0)

Ayrion Journiette 17, Grogan 6, Vanore 3, Jordan Wooden 12, Slash 2, Webb 2, Jamison Foley 12, Leftwich 5, Bishop 2, Gates 8, Johnson 6. Totals 30 7-12 75.

STAUNTON RIVER (1-12, 0-4)

JJ Crider 5, Lucas Overstreet 15, Lambert 2, Carter 1, Eanes 2, Jones 7, Ja. Crider 4, Morris 9. Totals 19 1-4 45.

Northside;20;24;23;8;—;75

S. River;17;6;8;14;—;45

3-Point Goals: Northside 8 (Jourinette 2, Foley 2, Gates 2, Vanore, Leftwich), Staunton River 6 (Overstreet 3, JJ Crider, Jones, Morris).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 54, Rustburg 41

RUSTBURG (6-6, 2-5)

Delaney Scharnus 19, Nance 6, Jiovenetta 2, Lacks 2, Hudson 2, Mayhew 2, Hudnall 2, Dawson 6. Totals 15 11-15 41.

E.C. GLASS (13-1, 8-0)

Mya Hamlet 20, Kowalski 6, Jordyn Goode 14, Osei 2, Osborne 6, Henry 6. Totals 17 20-36 54.

Rustburg;12;14;4;11;—;41

E.C. Glass;15;18;11;10;—;54

3-Point Goals: None

Highlights: ECG — Hamlet 12 rebounds, 6 steals, 5 assists; Henry 5 assists; Goode 7 rebounds.

Blue Ridge Conference

Roanoke Catholic 63, Holy Cross 62 (OT)

ROANOKE CATHOLIC (7-4)

Maggie Clark 25, Myers 7, Nance 12, E. Hemphill 4, M. Hemphill 5, O'Herron 2, Holmgren 6, Drapac 2. 

HOLY CROSS (7-6)

T. Knight 6, Luther 6, Kenadi Knight 11, Sarah Barnhart 20, Maria Mrad 16, Orchowski 3. 

RC;10;10;16;15;12;—;63

HC;8;17;11;15;11;—;62

3-point goals: Roanoke Catholic 8 (Clark 5, Nance 2, Holmgren), Holy Cross 5 (Barnhart 3, K. Knight, Mrad). 

Non-district

Appomattox 58, Heritage 51

APPOMATTOX (4-6)

Vrooman 5, Shaniya Johnson 25, Aliyah Hodge 11, Haley Carrico 11, Hatcher 6. Totals 19 18-33 58.

HERITAGE (2-13)

Paige 2, Lewis 2, Miller 8, Kelso 3, Tamsia Davis 15, Dillard 2, Tatiyana Graham 18. Totals 14 19-28 51.

Appomattox;11;15;15;17;—;58

Heritage;11;14;15;11;—;51

3-Point Goals: Appomattox 1 (Vrooman), Heritage 2 (Miller 2, Lewis, Davis).

Highlights: H — Graham 12 rebounds, 6 steals; Davis 4 assists, 5 steals.

Blue Ridge District

Staunton River 76, Northside 53

STAUNTON RIVER (9-4, 2-3 Blue Ridge)

Jeni Levine 22, Jones 4, Maddie Hamren 18, Faw 7, Cali Levine 16, Creasey 2, Adkins 7. Totals 27 18-23 76. 

NORTHSIDE (3-10)

Smith 9, Rianna Saunders 20, Gianna Brown 11, Gates 6, Hairston 1, Golding 5, Waweru 1. Totals 18 11-30 53. 

Staunton River;18;18;19;21;—;76

Northside;14;11;15;13;—;53

3-Point Goals: Staunton River 4 (Hamren 2, C. Levine 2). Northside 6 (Saunders 3, Smith 3). 

Highlights: SRHS — J. Levine 12 rebounds, 6 assists; Hamren 10 rebounds. 

Dogwood District

Gretna 66, Dan River 47

GRETNA (10-3, 3-0 Dogwood)

Mora-Gil 2, Stone 3, Makeyla Mease 25, Ashiah Glass 12, Ty'nasia Witcher 21, Walker 2, Hunt 1. Totals 22 12-25 66. 

DAN RIVER (7-6)

Farmer 7, Noble 4, Crews 8, Bowes 6, Hardy 4, Takiya Smith 18. Totals 20 7-18 47. 

Gretna;12;12;24;18;—;66

Dan River;10;9;16;12;—;47

3-Point Goals: Gretna 10 (Stone, Mease 3, Glass, Witcher 5). Dan River none. 

Non-conference

New Covenant 49, Temple Christian 20

NEW COVENANT (9-4)

Simon 2, Janna Renalds 15, Bailey Foster 14, Newsome 3, Katany 7, Prillaman 8. Totals 18 9-16 49. 

TEMPLE CHRISTIAN (3-6)

Alexander 4, Levering 7, Belcher 4, Tyree 2, Doss 3. Totals 7 5-7 20. 

New Covenant;23;12;10;4;—;49

Temple Christian;9;4;4;3;—;20

3-Point Goals: New Covenant 4 (Renalds 3, Katany), Temple 1 (Levering). 

BOYS SWIMMING

Non-district

Liberty Christian 108, Heritage 96, Altavista 43

At Downtown YMCA

200 Medley Relay: Liberty Christian (Jake Choi, Kevin Tang, Josh Powell, Eli Blanks) 2:19.25; 200 Free: Dustin Manning (H) 2:35.28; 200 IM: Kristopher Schultz (A) 2:29.81; 50 Free: Chase Stickle (H) 28.90; 100 Butterfly: Manning (H) 1:22.90; 100 Free: Schultz (A) 1:01.54; 500 Free: Austin Gilmore (LCA) 6:11.03; 200 Freestyle Relay: Heritage (Manning, Alexander Lamar, Caleb Mink, Parker Foster) 2:01.51; 100 Backstroke: Ethan Smith (LCA) 1:23.10; 100 Breaststroke: Choi (LCA) 1:23.08; 400 Freestyle Relay: Heritage (Foster, Charlie Smallshaw, Stickle, Manning) 4:50.36.

Brookville 128, E.C. Glass 84, Appomattox 18

At Jamerson YMCA

200 Medley Relay: Brookville 1:52.06; 200 Free: Brent Riner (B) 1:56.26; 200 IM: Brandon Naylor (B) 2:06.87; 50 Free: Daniel Pettyjohn (B) 22.93; 1 meter Diving: Ethan Mayfield (B) 196.10; 100 Butterfly: Colby Childress (B) 53.43; 100 Free: Naylor (B) 50.95; 500 Free: Kyle Sennett (B) 5:25.50; 200 Freestyle Relay: Brookville 1:36.48; 100 Backstroke: Childress (B) 59.70; 100 Breaststroke: Pettyjohn (B) 1:01.56; 400 Freestyle Relay: Brookville 3:33.97.

Non-district dual meet

At Gator Aquatic Center, Roanoke

Scores: Jefferson Forest 56, Hidden Valley 37; JF 59, Cave Spring 34; HV 48, CS 41

200 Medley Relay: Cave Spring 1:45.85; 200 Free: Caleb Atkins (HV) 1:52.67; 200 IM: Connor Sauls (JF) 2:02.96; 50 Free: Mills Harris (CS) 22.64; 100 Butterfly: Collin Myburgh (HV) 52.82; 100 Free: Sauls (JF) 51.18; 500 Free: Myburgh (HV) 4:58.35; 200 Freestyle Relay: Cave Spring 1:34.05; 100 Backstroke: Brendan Whitfield (JF) 56.11; 100 Breaststroke: Ben Hiss (JF) 1:06.18; 400 Freestyle Relay: Hidden Valley 3:32.92.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Non-district

Liberty Christian 144, Altavista 67, Heritage 58

At Downtown YMCA

200 Medley Relay: Liberty Christian (Savannah Towles, Madison Bivens, Caroline Holley, Sarah Nelson) 2:27.58; 200 Free: Bivens (LCA) 2:43.28; 200 IM: Emmaleigh Stallard (A) 3:18.13; 50 Free: Holley (LCA) 32.23; 100 Butterfly: Holley (LCA) 1:26.98; 100 Free: Nelson (LCA) 1:14.17; 500 Free: Bivens (LCA) 5:41.64; 200 Freestyle Relay: Liberty Christian (Holley, Towles, Nelson, Lora Tollerson) 2:13.68; 100 Backstroke: Towles (LCA) 1:27.65; 100 Breaststroke: Karsen Maddox (LCA) 1:43.07; 400 Freestyle Relay: Liberty Christian (Bivens, Savannah Bauserman, Maddox, Tollerson) 5:24.68.

E.C. Glass 134, Brookville 58, Appomattox 20

At Jamerson YMCA

200 Medley Relay: E.C. Glass (Caroline Russell, Leila Williams, Joey Huyett, Lily Jablonski) 2:04.79; 200 Free: Ellisa Eckert (ECG) 2:02.28; 200 IM: Mirela Lynch (ECG) 2:30.83; 50 Free: Kaitlyn Bauer (ECG) 27.55; 100 Butterfly: Huyett (ECG) 59.27; 100 Free: Russell (ECG) 1:00.00; 500 Free: Eckert (ECG) 5:27.25; 200 Freestyle Relay: E.C. Glass (Huyett, Bauer, Lynch, Eckert) 1:46.40; 100 Backstroke: Lynch (ECG) 1:11.56; 100 Breaststroke: Jablonski (ECG) 1:19.84; 400 Freestyle Relay: E.C. Glass (Huyett, Russell, Bauer, Eckert) 3:53.71.

Non-district dual meet

At Gator Aquatic Center, Roanoke

Scores: Hidden Valley 64, Jefferson Forest 27; Cave Spring 49, JF 39; HV 61, CS 32

200 Medley Relay: Cave Spring 1:56.72; 200 Free: Meagan Baxley (HV) 2:08.62; 200 IM: Suzanne Harris (CS) 2:19.75; 50 Free: Laura Phillips (HV) 26.86; 100 Butterfly: Ava Muzzy (CS) 1:00.37; 100 Free: Harris (CS) 57.53; 500 Free: Evelyn Bolling (HV) 5:46.90; 200 Freestyle Relay: Hidden Valley 1:55.11; 100 Backstroke: Baxley (HV) 1:04.34; 100 Breaststroke: Muzzy (CS) 1:12.19; 400 Freestyle Relay: Hidden Valley 3:53.72.

TODAY'S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Covenant at Virginia Episcopal, 2 p.m.

New Covenant at Liberty Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Spotswood at Heritage, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Virginia Episcopal at Central Virginia Homeschool, 12:30 p.m.

BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Rustburg, Jefferson Forest, Amherst, Heritage, Brookville, Staunton River in Virginia Showcase at Liberty University, 8 a.m.

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Rustburg, Jefferson Forest, Amherst, Heritage, Staunton River in Virginia Showcase at Liberty University, 8 a.m.

WRESTLING

Jefferson Forest, E.C. Glass, Brookville in Brookville Duals, 9 a.m.

Heritage, Staunton River in Big Blue Invitational at Christiansburg, 9 a.m.

