BOYS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Liberty Christian 78, Heritage 72, OT
HERITAGE (9-10, 9-4)
Tweedy 8, Payton 6, Thomas 2, Deshad Gillis 15, Horsley 5, Ferguson 7, Keshawn Hubbard 10, Jacobi Lambert 19. Totals 22 25-28 72.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (16-5, 11-2)
Connor Hartless 27, Bohrnstedt 7, Jalen Leftwich 22, Hildebrand 9, Holmes 3, Clay 2, Smith 6, Wilson-Hughes 2. Totals 26 19-30 78.
Heritage;14;18;9;25;6;—;72
LCA;6;10;13;37;12;—;78
3-Point Goals: Heritage 3 (Payton, Ferguson, Lambert), Liberty Christian 7 (Hartless 3, Smith 2, Bohrnstedt, Leftwich).
Highlights: H — Tweedy 3 rebounds, 3 assists; Gillis 8 rebounds, 3 steals; Horsley 9 rebounds; Hubbard 7 rebounds, 2 steals. LCA — Hartless 5 assists, 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Bohrnstedt 3 assists, 6 rebounds, 4 steals; Leftwich 5 assists, 3 rebounds, 3 steals.
Jefferson Forest 61, Rustburg 39
JEFFERSON FOREST (16-5, 10-3)
Hogsed 5, Dupree 3, Everhart 4, Green 2, Caleb Eckart 10, Tyson Gage 14, Smith 4, Elliott 3, Peters 8, VanRemortel 5, Isenhour 3. Totals 24 5-8 61.
RUSTBURG (4-15, 1-12)
Walker 9, Nick Rakes 11, Shante Buchanan 10, Sweeney 5, Johnson 2, Fields 2. Totals 16 3-11 39.
Forest;19;17;14;10;—;61
Rustburg;6;10;9;14;—;39
3-Point Goals: Jefferson Forest 8 (Gage 2, Hogsed, Dupree, Everhart, Eckart, Elliott, VanRemortel), Rustburg 4 (Rakes 3, Sweeney).
E.C. Glass 64, Brookville 37
BROOKVILLE (8-12, 3-10)
Cook 9, Calloway 6, Landen Mays 10, Butler 6, Brown 2, Miles 4,. Totals 13 7-14 37.
E.C. GLASS (14-7, 10-3)
Savion Austin 17, Kendrick 4, Hopkins 4, Wood 2, Graham 5, Quinones 5, Conner 6, Hunt 8, Davis 2, Brestel 5, Johnson 6. Totals 25 5-10 64.
Brookville;9;12;4;12;—;37
E.C. Glass;11;15;23;15;—;64
3-Point Goals: Brookville 4 (Mays 2, Cook, Butler), Glass 9 (Austin 3, Conner 2, Johnson 2, Graham, Quinones).
Highlights: ECG — Graham 5 assists, 2 steals; Wood 4 assists; Austin 3 steals; Hunt 5 rebounds.
Dogwood District
Dan River 75, Altavista 63
DAN RIVER (19-2, 11-0)
Robert Carter 28, Glass 2, Ethan Lewis 12, White 7, Durant 8, Jorden Price 16. Totals 34 4-13 75.
ALTAVISTA (6-13, 2-7)
Jayllen Jones 15, Coles 4, Bailey Stinnette 14, Dawkins 6, Stevens 3, Ford 2, Stuart Hunt 19. Totals 25 7-11 63.
Dan River;14;23;21;17;—;75
Altavista;17;16;19;11;—;63
3-Point Goals: Dan River 3 (Lewis 2, White), Altavista 6 (Stinnette 3, Jones, Stevens, Hunt).
Appomattox 83, Chatham 40
CHATHAM (5-13, 2-8)
Bryan Arguetta 12, Hunt 8, Owens 6, Moore 5, Hendricks 3, Reynolds 2, Snead 2, Williams 2. Totals 16 1-2 40.
APPOMATTOX (9-7, 4-4)
Tyler Gilliam 17, Tevin Hurt 14, Casey Scruggs 13, Jaylen Lewis 12, Olimpio 6, Ferguson 6, Clements 5, Lawing 5, Lovins 3, Shaw 2. Totals 35 8-16 83.
Chatham;4;12;8;16;—;40
Appomattox;19;19;21;24;—;83
3-Point Goals: Chatham 7 (Arguetta 4, Hendricks, Moore, Snead), Appomattox 5 (Scruggs 2, Gilliam, Clements, Lovins).
Highlights: A — Gilliam 10 rebounds.
Blue Ridge District
Northside 78, Staunton River 23
STAUNTON RIVER (2-20, 0-10)
Charlton 7, J.J. Crider 5, Overstreet 4, Bates 1, J. Crider 4, Morris 2.
NORTHSIDE (16-6, 9-1)
Journiette 9, Avonte Grogan 11, Wooden 9, Slash 3, Moore 5, Webb 4, Foley 7, Leftwich 5, Keenan Bishop 15, Gates 2, Johnson 8.
S River;4;8;11;0;—;23
Northside; 26;21;18;13;—;78
3-Point Goals: Staunton River 2 (Charlton, J.J. Crider), Northside 14 (Bishop 4, Johnson 2, Jourinette, Grogan, Wooden, Slash, Moore, Webb, Foley, Leftwich).
VACA
Roanoke Valley Christian 61, Timberlake Christian 51
TIMBERLAKE CHRISTIAN (7-14)
Tucker Shrewsbury 30, Bledsoe 2, Colbert 9, Bryant 2, Walker 8.
ROANOKE VALLEY (12-7)
Luke Tate 16, Poff 2, Huffard 7, Whitenack 4, Jordan Poe 12, Asa Long 16, Highberger 4.
Timberlake;6;12;13;20;—;51
Roanoke Valley;15;14;10;22;—;61
3-Point Goals: Timberlake Christian 3 (Shrewsbury 2, Colbert), Roanoke Valley Christian 2 (Tate, Long).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 46, Brookville 43
BROOKVILLE (16-5, 11-2)
Kylie Stark 16, Brynna Elliott 13, Christian 5, Bonds 1, Pennington 8. Totals 14 10-18 43.
E.C. GLASS (17-2, 13-0)
Mya Hamlet 10, Henry 7, Osborne 3, Deloatch 2, Jackson 2, Osei 6, Wright-Goode 9, Plaa 2, Kowalski 5. Totals 15 14-25 46.
Brookville;14;11;3;15;—;43
E.C. Glass;13;12;13;8;—;46
3-Point Goals: Brookville 5 (Stark 3, Elliott, Christian). E.C. Glass 2 (Henry, Osei).
Highlights: BHS — Pennington 11 rebounds; Stark 4 rebounds, 4 steals; Christian 4 assists, 3 steals. ECG — Hamlet 10 rebounds, 3 assists; Henry 5 assists, 3 steals; Osei 5 rebounds.
Rustburg 49, Jefferson Forest 38
RUSTBURG (10-9, 6-7)
Lindsey Metz 13, Nance 1, Delaney Scharnus 10, Jordan Lacks 11, Dawson 8, Funderburk 6. Totals 17 8-16 49.
JEFFERSON FOREST (4-17, 3-10)
Be. Hill 8, Br. Hill 7, Dudley 5, Martin 4, Staton 4, Forton 4, Poindexter 3, Pettitt 3. Totals 12 11-19 38.
Rustburg;11;10;19;9;—;49
Forest;11;7;9;11;—;38
3-Point Goals: Rustburg 7 (Metz 3, Lacks 3, Scharnus), Jefferson Forest 3 (Staton, Forton, Pettitt).
Amherst 42, Liberty 34
LIBERTY (0-18, 0-13)
Machenze Flood 12, Amos 8, Dills 7, Sigei 4, Kimberlin 2, Tomlin 1. Totals 8 16-21 34.
AMHERST (13-6, 9-4)
Nadia West 10, J. West 8, Saunders 8, Ke. Smith 4, Ki. Smith 4, Parrish 3, J. Smith 3, Irving 2. Totals 15 11-16 42.
Liberty;6;13;9;6;—;34
Amherst;9;12;19;2;—;42
3-Point Goals: Liberty 2 (Flood 2), Amherst 1 (Saunders).
Blue Ridge District
Staunton River 50, Northside 45
NORTHSIDE (4-16, 1-9)
Smith 4, Samantha Johnson 13, Saunders 6, Gianna Brown 14, Gates 6, Hicks 2. Totals 15 13-29 45.
STAUNTON RIVER (15-7, 4-6)
Jeni Levine 22, Jones 4, Faw 7, Whittaker 5, C. Levine 6, Creasey 2, Adkins 4. Totals 13 22-32 50.
Northside;3;10;12;20;—;45
S River;10;13;10;17;—;50
3-Point Goals: Northside 2 (Johnson 2), Staunton River 2 (J. Levine, C. Levine).
Highlights: SR — Atkins 11 rebounds; Faw 11 rebounds; Whittaker 10 rebounds.
Dogwood District
Chatham 60, Appomattox 48
APPOMATTOX (8-10, 3-6)
Vrooman 7, Shaniya Johnson 22, Hayley Carrico 18, Hargis 1. Totals 16 12-20 48.
CHATHAM (16-4, 10-1)
Hylton 4, Nysheia Miller 21, Wilson 6, Quanadra Tunstall 27, Roark 2. Totals 25 7-25 60.
Appomattox;5;13;15;15;—;48
Chatham;12;17;12;19;—;60
3-Point Goals: Appomattox 4 (Vrooman 2, Carrico 2), Chatham 3 (Miller 3).
Highlights: A — Johnson 11 rebounds; Carrico 10 rebounds, 4 blocks; Vrooman 3 assists; Moore 3 assists.
VACA
Roanoke Valley Christian 53, Timberlake Christian 13
TIMBERLAKE CHRISTIAN (5-12)
Davis 8, Lunetta 3, Lecik 2.
ROANOKE VALLEY (12-5)
Angelina Jones 22, McKenzie 9, Huffard 8, Butler 6, Serro 5, Miodiszewski 3.
Timberlake;2;4;7;0;—;13
Roanoke Valley;12;13;18;10;—;53
3-Point Goals: Timberlake Christian 1, (Lunetta), Roanoke Valley Christian 2, (Jones 2).
TODAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Virginia Episcopal at Blue Ridge, 3:45 p.m.
BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Seminole District championship at Heritage, 9 a.m.
Blue Ridge District championship at Heritage, 3 p.m.
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Seminole District championship at Heritage, 9 a.m.
Blue Ridge District championship at Heritage, 3 p.m.
WRESTLING
Region 3C championship at Liberty, 10 a.m.
VIC championship at Roanoke Catholic, 11 a.m.
