BOYS BASKETBALL
Region 4D Quarterfinals
E.C. Glass 72, Salem 43
SALEM (14-9)
Blanchard 8, Ethan English 15, Staples 1, Logan 7, Williams 2, Dawyot 9. Totals 15 13-22 43.
E.C. GLASS (18-7)
DreSean Kendrick 13, Savion Austin 16, Wood 8, Graham 6, Conner 3, Wilson 2, Brian Hunt Jr. 10, Jack Brestel 11, Rennyson 3. Totals 29 6-8 72.
Salem;7;9;11;16;—;43
Glass;18;20;16;18;—;72
3-Point Goals: Salem 0. E.C. Glass 8 (Kendrick, Austin 3, Wood 2, Conner, Brestel).
Highlights: ECG — Graham 6 assists, 7 rebounds; Wood 5 assists; Austin 5 steals, 2 assists.
Next: No. 4 Glass travels to No. 1 Halifax for the region semifinals on Tuesday.
Jefferson Forest 48, Amherst 41
AMHERST (10-11)
Elijah Butler 13, Waugh 4, Hamlett 9, Woolridge 4, Juwuan Wright 11. Totals 18 4-9 41.
JEFFERSON FOREST (18-6)
Adam Hogsed 19, Everhart 7, Green 2, Eckart 7, Gage 2, Peters 6, Isenhour 5. Totals 15 17-23 48.
Amherst;7;8;11;15;—;41
Forest;16;7;4;21;—;48
3-Point Goals: Amherst 1 (Butler), Jefferson Forest 1 (Hogsed).
Next: George Washington at Jefferson Forest, Region 4D semifinals, at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Region 3C Quarterfinals
Liberty Christian 63, Broadway 45
BROADWAY (17-9)
Jaxson Jameson 11, Delawder 5, Rhodes 2, Williford 3, Nate Tinnell 13, Caleb Williams 11. Totals 15 12-18 45.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (19-6)
Connor Hartless 19, Bohrnstedt 6, Jalen Leftwich 16, Seth Hildebrand 16, Thomas 3, Stowers 3. Totals 22 12-12 63.
Broadway;13;11;10;11;—;45
LCA;19;14;15;15;—;63
3-Point Goals: Broadway 3 (Williford, Tinnell, Williams), Liberty Christian 7 (Hartless 3, Bohrnstedt 2, Thomas, Stowers).
Highlights: B — Jameson 3 rebounds, 3 assists; Williams 6 rebounds. LCA — Leftwich 6 rebounds, 5 assists; Clay 5 rebounds.
Spotswood 68, Heritage 52
HERITAGE (9-13)
Tweedy 3, Trashawn Graves 10, Payton 4, Thomas 4, Deshad Gillis 16, Horsley 4, Ferguson 6, Lambert 5. Totals 17 8-15 52.
SPOTSWOOD (17-6)
Carmelo Pacheco 11, Good 1, High 6, Trae Williams 12, Rob Smith 25, Michael Shifflett 13. Totals 27 9-14 68.
Heritage;9;12;12;19;—;52
Spotswood;10;15;15;20;—;68
3-Point Goals: Heritage 10 (Tweedy, Graves 3, Payton, Gillis 3, Ferguson 2). Spotswood 5 (Pacheco, Smith 3, Shifflett).
Dogwood District
Gretna 69, Chatham 67
CHATHAM (5-11, 2-10)
Hendricks 4, Bryan Arguetta 22, Moore 1, Sean Hunt 28, Nicholas Williams 10, Keatts 2. Totals 28 4-8 67.
GRETNA (15-6, 8-4)
Mabins 5, Miller 5, Tony King 21, Davrin Hall 10, Griffin 2, Kirby 7, Motley 2, Blair 2, DaKavin Pannell 13, Roman 2. Totals 26 10-20 69.
Chatham;13;19;20;15;—;67
Gretna;15;16;17;21;—;69
3-Point Goals: Chatham 7 (Arguetta 4, Hunt 3), Gretna 7 (Hall 2, Kirby 2, Mabins, King, Pannell).
Next: No. 5 Gretna at No. 4 Floyd County in Region 2C quarterfinals on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Region 4D Quarterfinals
Blacksburg 45, Amherst 42
BLACKSBURG (15-10)
Gresh 4, Mc. Cheynet 5, Mo. Cheynet 4, Skyler Prosser 13, Jones 8, Katie Currin 11. Totals 18 6-14 45.
AMHERST (15-8)
Kendra Smith 11, Ki. Smith 2, Irving 3, Saunders 3, J. Smith 9, Nadia West 14. Totals 16 8-20 42.
Blacksburg;14;12;9;10;—;45
Amherst;7;14;10;11;—;42
3-point goals: Blacksburg 3 (Mc. Cheynet, Jones 2). Amherst 2 (Irving, Saunders).
Highlights: B — Currin 6 rebounds; Jones 4 rebounds, 4 assists. A — Ke. Smith 4 steals; Saunders 6 rebounds; J. Smith 5 rebounds; N. West 9 rebounds.
E.C. Glass 61, Jefferson Forest 31
JEFFERSON FOREST (5-18)
Whalen 6, Pettitt 8, Br. Hill 4, Warren 7, Be. Hill 6. Totals 11 4-4 31.
E.C. GLASS (21-3)
Henry 6, Jeriyah Osborne 12, Amari Osei 10, Mya Hamlet 17, Wright-Goode 8, Kowalski 4, Plaza 4. Totals 24 12-21 61.
Forest;9;6;6;10;—;31
Glass;18;16;16;11;—;61
3-Point Goals: Jefferson Forest 5 (Whalen 2, Pettitt 2, Warren), E.C. Glass 1 (Osborne).
Highlights: ECG — Henry 4 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 assists; Osei 10 steals; Hamlet 15 rebounds; Kowalski 6 rebounds.
Region 3C Quarterfinals
Fort Defiance 51, Brookville 33
BROOKVILLE (17-7)
Kylie Stark 17, Brynna Elliott 10, Watkins 6. Totals 14 0-0 33.
FORT DEFIANCE (19-4)
Kirby Ransome 16, Kershner 6, Allen 9, Schulz 6, Lillian Berry 14. Totals 19 4-7 51.
Brookville;7;9;10;7;—;33
Defiance;17;14;8;12;—;51
3-Point Goals: Brookville 5 (Stark 3, Elliott 2), Fort Defiance 9 (Ransome 4, Kershner 2, Berry 2, Allen).
VACA South Region Semifinals
Faith Christian (Roanoke) 52, Timberlake Christian 22
TIMBERLAKE (6-14)
Lunetta 5, Emily Abbett 11, Finnerty 6.
FAITH (20-1)
Williams 2, Childress 2, Katleigh Wampler 13, M. Kagey 7, Catherine Kagey 15, Crosby 4, S. Carmouche 7, C. Carmouche 2.
Timberlake;7;2;0;13;—;22
Faith;19;14;11;8;—;52
3-Point Goals: Timberlake Christian 2 (Lunetta, Abbett), Faith Christian 2 (Wampler 2).
Roanoke Valley Christian 49, Temple Christian 32
TEMPLE (8-10)
Kast 9, Tyree 6, Alexander 5, Mayberry 4, Morris 4, Greene 2, Doss 1, Reno 1.
ROANOKE VALLEY (15-5)
Angelina Jones 17, Huffard 9, Moser 7, Moore 6, McKenzie 1, Hurt 4, Butler 4, Ferro 1.
Temple;6;6;8;12;—;32
Roanoke Valley;10;11;13;15;—;49
3-Point Goals: Temple Christian 1 (Alexander), Roanoke Valley Christian 1 (Jones).
Dogwood District
Gretna 51, Chatham 43
GRETNA (17-5, 10-2)
MoraGil 3, Makeyla Mease 10, Glass 5, Clark 4, Ty’nasia Witcher 24, Walker 3, Hunt 2. Totals 17 15-23 51.
CHATHAM (16-6, 9-3)
Price 3, Hylton 2, Nysheia Miller 12, Wilson 8, Quanadra Tunstall 11, Brooks 7. Totals 14 11-27 43.
Gretna;10;23;8;10;—;51
Chatham;8;8;18;9;—;43
3-Point Goals: Gretna 2 (Witcher 2), Chatham 4 (Brooks 2, Price, Miller).
Highlights: G — Walker 10 rebounds; Glass 8 rebounds; Mease 8 steals, 8 assists.
Notes: Gretna is the back-to-back Dogwood champion; Mease reached the 1,000-point mark (1,008 career points).
Next: Gretna is the No. 2 seed in Region 2C and hosts the winner of Patrick County-Glenvar at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
TODAY'S EVENTS
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Blue Ridge Conference championship at Roanoke College: New Covenant vs. Miller, 3:30 p.m.
BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Region 4D championship at Roanoke College, 9 a.m.
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Region 4D championship at Roanoke College, 9 a.m.
BOYS DIVING
Classes 3 and 4 state championships at Kenny Center at St. Catherine’s, 11 a.m.
GIRLS DIVING
Classes 3 and 4 state championships at Kenny Center at St. Catherine’s, 11 a.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Class 4 state championship at Swim RVA (Richmond), 9:05 a.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Class 4 state championship at Swim RVA (Richmond), 9:05 a.m.
WRESTLING
Class 4 state championship at Tuscarora (Leesburg), 8 a.m.
Classes 2 and 3 state championships at Salem Civic Center, 10 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.