BOYS BASKETBALL

Region 4D Quarterfinals

E.C. Glass 72, Salem 43

SALEM (14-9)

Blanchard 8, Ethan English 15, Staples 1, Logan 7, Williams 2, Dawyot 9. Totals 15 13-22 43. 

E.C. GLASS (18-7)

DreSean Kendrick 13, Savion Austin 16, Wood 8, Graham 6, Conner 3, Wilson 2, Brian Hunt Jr. 10, Jack Brestel 11, Rennyson 3. Totals 29 6-8 72. 

Salem;7;9;11;16;—;43

Glass;18;20;16;18;—;72

3-Point Goals: Salem 0. E.C. Glass 8 (Kendrick, Austin 3, Wood 2, Conner, Brestel). 

Highlights: ECG — Graham 6 assists, 7 rebounds; Wood 5 assists; Austin 5 steals, 2 assists. 

Next: No. 4 Glass travels to No. 1 Halifax for the region semifinals on Tuesday. 

Jefferson Forest 48, Amherst 41

AMHERST (10-11)

Elijah Butler 13, Waugh 4, Hamlett 9, Woolridge 4, Juwuan Wright 11. Totals 18 4-9 41.

JEFFERSON FOREST (18-6)

Adam Hogsed 19, Everhart 7, Green 2, Eckart 7, Gage 2, Peters 6, Isenhour 5. Totals 15 17-23 48.

Amherst;7;8;11;15;—;41

Forest;16;7;4;21;—;48

3-Point Goals: Amherst 1 (Butler), Jefferson Forest 1 (Hogsed).

Next: George Washington at Jefferson Forest, Region 4D semifinals, at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Region 3C Quarterfinals

Liberty Christian 63, Broadway 45

BROADWAY (17-9)

Jaxson Jameson 11, Delawder 5, Rhodes 2, Williford 3, Nate Tinnell 13, Caleb Williams 11. Totals 15 12-18 45.

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (19-6)

Connor Hartless 19, Bohrnstedt 6, Jalen Leftwich 16, Seth Hildebrand 16, Thomas 3, Stowers 3. Totals 22 12-12 63.

Broadway;13;11;10;11;—;45

LCA;19;14;15;15;—;63

3-Point Goals: Broadway 3 (Williford, Tinnell, Williams), Liberty Christian 7 (Hartless 3, Bohrnstedt 2, Thomas, Stowers).

Highlights: B — Jameson 3 rebounds, 3 assists; Williams 6 rebounds. LCA — Leftwich 6 rebounds, 5 assists; Clay 5 rebounds.

Spotswood 68, Heritage 52

HERITAGE (9-13)

Tweedy 3, Trashawn Graves 10, Payton 4, Thomas 4, Deshad Gillis 16, Horsley 4, Ferguson 6, Lambert 5. Totals 17 8-15 52. 

SPOTSWOOD (17-6)

Carmelo Pacheco 11, Good 1, High 6, Trae Williams 12, Rob Smith 25, Michael Shifflett 13. Totals 27 9-14 68. 

Heritage;9;12;12;19;—;52

Spotswood;10;15;15;20;—;68

3-Point Goals: Heritage 10 (Tweedy, Graves 3, Payton, Gillis 3, Ferguson 2). Spotswood 5 (Pacheco, Smith 3, Shifflett). 

Dogwood District

Gretna 69, Chatham 67

CHATHAM (5-11, 2-10)

Hendricks 4, Bryan Arguetta 22, Moore 1, Sean Hunt 28, Nicholas Williams 10, Keatts 2. Totals 28 4-8 67.

GRETNA (15-6, 8-4)

Mabins 5, Miller 5, Tony King 21, Davrin Hall 10, Griffin 2, Kirby 7, Motley 2, Blair 2, DaKavin Pannell 13, Roman 2. Totals 26 10-20 69.

Chatham;13;19;20;15;—;67

Gretna;15;16;17;21;—;69

3-Point Goals: Chatham 7 (Arguetta 4, Hunt 3), Gretna 7 (Hall 2, Kirby 2, Mabins, King, Pannell).

Next: No. 5 Gretna at No. 4 Floyd County in Region 2C quarterfinals on Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Region 4D Quarterfinals

Blacksburg 45, Amherst 42

BLACKSBURG (15-10)

Gresh 4, Mc. Cheynet 5, Mo. Cheynet 4, Skyler Prosser 13, Jones 8, Katie Currin 11. Totals 18 6-14 45.

AMHERST (15-8)

Kendra Smith 11, Ki. Smith 2, Irving 3, Saunders 3, J. Smith 9, Nadia West 14. Totals 16 8-20 42.

Blacksburg;14;12;9;10;—;45

Amherst;7;14;10;11;—;42

3-point goals: Blacksburg 3 (Mc. Cheynet, Jones 2). Amherst 2 (Irving, Saunders).

Highlights: B — Currin 6 rebounds; Jones 4 rebounds, 4 assists. A — Ke. Smith 4 steals; Saunders 6 rebounds; J. Smith 5 rebounds; N. West 9 rebounds.

E.C. Glass 61, Jefferson Forest 31

JEFFERSON FOREST (5-18)

Whalen 6, Pettitt 8, Br. Hill 4, Warren 7, Be. Hill 6. Totals 11 4-4 31.

E.C. GLASS (21-3)

Henry 6, Jeriyah Osborne 12, Amari Osei 10, Mya Hamlet 17, Wright-Goode 8, Kowalski 4, Plaza 4. Totals 24 12-21 61.

Forest;9;6;6;10;—;31

Glass;18;16;16;11;—;61

3-Point Goals: Jefferson Forest 5 (Whalen 2, Pettitt 2, Warren), E.C. Glass 1 (Osborne).

Highlights: ECG — Henry 4 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 assists; Osei 10 steals; Hamlet 15 rebounds; Kowalski 6 rebounds.

Region 3C Quarterfinals

Fort Defiance 51, Brookville 33

BROOKVILLE (17-7)

Kylie Stark 17, Brynna Elliott 10, Watkins 6. Totals 14 0-0 33.

FORT DEFIANCE (19-4)

Kirby Ransome 16, Kershner 6, Allen 9, Schulz 6, Lillian Berry 14. Totals 19 4-7 51.

Brookville;7;9;10;7;—;33

Defiance;17;14;8;12;—;51

3-Point Goals: Brookville 5 (Stark 3, Elliott 2), Fort Defiance 9 (Ransome 4, Kershner 2, Berry 2, Allen).

VACA South Region Semifinals

Faith Christian (Roanoke) 52, Timberlake Christian 22

TIMBERLAKE (6-14)

Lunetta 5, Emily Abbett 11, Finnerty 6.

FAITH (20-1)

Williams 2, Childress 2, Katleigh Wampler 13, M. Kagey 7, Catherine Kagey 15, Crosby 4, S. Carmouche 7, C. Carmouche 2.

Timberlake;7;2;0;13;—;22

Faith;19;14;11;8;—;52

3-Point Goals: Timberlake Christian 2 (Lunetta, Abbett), Faith Christian 2 (Wampler 2).

Roanoke Valley Christian 49, Temple Christian 32

TEMPLE (8-10)

Kast 9, Tyree 6, Alexander 5, Mayberry 4, Morris 4, Greene 2, Doss 1, Reno 1.

ROANOKE VALLEY (15-5)

Angelina Jones 17, Huffard 9, Moser 7, Moore 6, McKenzie 1, Hurt 4, Butler 4, Ferro 1.

Temple;6;6;8;12;—;32

Roanoke Valley;10;11;13;15;—;49

3-Point Goals: Temple Christian 1 (Alexander), Roanoke Valley Christian 1 (Jones).

Dogwood District

Gretna 51, Chatham 43

GRETNA (17-5, 10-2)

MoraGil 3, Makeyla Mease 10, Glass 5, Clark 4, Ty’nasia Witcher 24, Walker 3, Hunt 2. Totals 17 15-23 51.

CHATHAM (16-6, 9-3)

Price 3, Hylton 2, Nysheia Miller 12, Wilson 8, Quanadra Tunstall 11, Brooks 7. Totals 14 11-27 43.

Gretna;10;23;8;10;—;51

Chatham;8;8;18;9;—;43

3-Point Goals: Gretna 2 (Witcher 2), Chatham 4 (Brooks 2, Price, Miller).

Highlights: G — Walker 10 rebounds; Glass 8 rebounds; Mease 8 steals, 8 assists.

Notes: Gretna is the back-to-back Dogwood champion; Mease reached the 1,000-point mark (1,008 career points).

Next: Gretna is the No. 2 seed in Region 2C and hosts the winner of Patrick County-Glenvar at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

TODAY'S EVENTS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Blue Ridge Conference championship at Roanoke College: New Covenant vs. Miller, 3:30 p.m.

BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Region 4D championship at Roanoke College, 9 a.m.

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Region 4D championship at Roanoke College, 9 a.m.

BOYS DIVING

Classes 3 and 4 state championships at Kenny Center at St. Catherine’s, 11 a.m.

GIRLS DIVING

Classes 3 and 4 state championships at Kenny Center at St. Catherine’s, 11 a.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Class 4 state championship at Swim RVA (Richmond), 9:05 a.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Class 4 state championship at Swim RVA (Richmond), 9:05 a.m.

WRESTLING

Class 4 state championship at Tuscarora (Leesburg), 8 a.m.

Classes 2 and 3 state championships at Salem Civic Center, 10 a.m.

