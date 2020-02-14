BOYS BASKETBALL

Seminole District semifinals

Liberty Christian 66, Heritage 40

HERITAGE (9-12)

Tweedy 3, Payton 1, Thomas 2, Gillis 7, Horsley 9, Harris 2, Ferguson 4, Trent 3, Lambert 9. Totals 14 10-20 40.

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (18-5)

Connor Hartless 10, Rynning Bohrnstedt 15, Jalen Leftwich 20, Seth Hildebrand 11, Smith 3, Lin 3, Thomas 2, Jung 2. Totals 24 12-12 66.

Heritage;7;9;10;14;—;40

LCA;17;16;10;23;—;66

3-point goals: Heritage 2 (Tweedy, Trent). LCA 6 (Bohrnstedt, Leftwich, Hildebrand 2, Smith, Lin). 

Highlights: HHS — Horsley 10 rebounds. LCA — Hartess 5 assists; Bohrnstedt 6 rebounds, 2 blocks; Leftwich 12 rebounds. 

E.C. Glass 73, Jefferson Forest 57

E.C. GLASS (16-7)

DreSean Kendrick 14, Austin 4, Wood 9, Rayvon Graham 19, Quinones 2, Brian Hunt Jr. 12, Davis 1, Jack Brestel 12. Totals 24 21-30 73. 

JEFFERSON FOREST (17-6)

Adam Hogsed 10, Phillips 2, Mike Green 10, Eckart 8, Johnson 5, Gage 2, Smith 2, Dupree 3, Peters 9, VanRemortel 2, Isenhour 4. Totals 18 18-23 57. 

E.C. Glass;22;12;22;17;—;73

Jeff. Forest;4;14;14;25;—;57

3-point goals: Glass 4 (Graham 3, Wood). JF 3 (Hogsed 2, Dupree). 

Highlights: ECG — Graham 5 assists, 5 rebounds, 4 steals; Hunt Jr, 6 rebounds; Brestel 6 rebounds; Kendrick 5 assists, 4 steals, Austin 3 assists, 4 steals. JF — Green 7 rebounds, 3 assists; Peters 8 rebounds. 

Dogwood District

William Campbell 72, Altavista 58

WILLIAM CAMPBELL (5-15, 3-9)

Keshon Knight 28, Boyd 1, Jermiah Smith 13, Allen 8, Solorio 5, Townes 8, Seals 6, Wood 3. Totals 24 17-21 72.

ALTAVISTA (7-15, 3-9)

Jones 8, Coles 3, Stinnette 6, Tweedy 4, Dawkins 2, Hart 4, Ford 6, Stuart Hunt 23, McGann 2. Totals 19 17-27 58.

Campbell;13;12;27;20;—;72

Altavista;11;8;13;26;—;58

3-point goals: William Campbell 7 (Knight 3, Allen 2, Smith, Solorio). Altavista 3 (Hunt 2, Stinnette).

Appomattox 69, Nelson 43

NELSON (11-12, 6-6)

Houston Carter 10, Brown 5, McGarry 4, Gray 4, Ebelherr 2, Jaren Purvis 16, K. Carter 2. Totals 17 6-8 43.

APPOMATTOX (12-7, 7-4)

Scott 3, Olimpio 5, Loving 6, Gilliam 9, Tevin Hurt 13, Casey Scruggs 27, Clements 2, Lewis 4. Totals 28 5-6 69.

Nelson;11;11;16;5;—;43

Appomattox;21;14;20;14;—;69

3-point goals: Nelson 3 (H. Carter 2, Brown). Appomattox 8 (Scott, Olimpio, Loving, Scruggs 5).

VIC

Holy Cross 58, Carlisle 57

Thursday's score

CARLISLE (11-12)

Isaiah Eggleston 21, Grubb 4, Henry 2, Stuart 2, Ryan Holiday 19, Wagner 4, Fain 5. Totals 21 12-14 57. 

HOLY CROSS (10-16)

Nick Gravely 16, Graves 6, TJ Calloway 10, Knight 2, Mosley 8, Keon Waller 16. Totals 22 6-7 58. 

Carlisle;6;16;18;17;—;57

Holy Cross;15;6;16;21;—;58

3-Point Goals: Carlisle 3 (Eggleston 2, Holiday). Holy Cross 6 (Gravely 2, Calloway 2, Waller 2). 

Highlights: HC — Gravely 10 rebounds, Waller 8 rebounds. 

Note: Gravely hit go-ahead free throw with seven seconds remaining. 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dogwood District

Appomattox 57, Nelson 54

APPOMATTOX (11-10, 5-6)

Shaniya Johnson 30, Hodge 3, Hayley Carrico 15, Hargis 2, Hatcher 7. Totals 19 18-25 57.

NELSON (13-9, 7-4)

Hailea White 10, Butler 6, Thompson 8, Anayaih Randolph 10, Scruggs 2, Morrison 5, Alexis Martin 13. Totals 18 11-20 54.

Appomattox;12;11;18;16;—;57

Nelson;23;7;4;20;—;54

3-point goals: Appomattox 1 (Carrico). Nelson 7 (White, Thompson 2, Randolph, Martin 3).

Highlights: A — Johnson 13 rebounds; Hodge 11 rebounds, 6 assists; Carrico 7 rebounds, 6 assists; Hatcher 6 rebounds.

Blue Ridge District semifinals

Lord Botetourt 46, Staunton River 30

STAUNTON RIVER (16-8)

Jones 2, Harmen 3, Adkins 4, Jeni Levine 11, Faw 6, Whittaker 4. Totals 11 7-7 30.

LORD BOTETOURT (20-2)

Miette Veldman 25, Gunter 4, Robertson 7, Myers 5, Wells 2, Taylor 3. Totals 15 14-21 46.

Staunton River;6;12;6;6;—;30

Lord Botetourt;13;12;12;9;—;46

3-point goals — Staunton River 1 (Hamren), Lord Botetourt 2 (Gunter, Taylor).

Non-conference

New Covenant 50, Lynchburg Homeschool 13

LYNCHBURG (4-8)

Sherlin 2, Paige 3, Asselborn 2, Harvey 2, Tuckwiller 2, Lasko 2. Totals 5 3-8 13.

NEW COVENANT (17-4)

Simon 6, Rucker 5, Bailey Foster 24, Newsome 4, Brynn Katany 11. Totals 11-13 50.

Lynchburg;5;3;3;2;—;13

New Covenant;12;7;19;12;—;50

3-Point Goals: New Covenant 5 (Foster 4, Katany).

Highlights: NC — Katany 5 rebounds, 5 steals; Foster 6 rebounds, 3 assists; Simon 4 rebounds, 4 assists; Haley 3 rebounds, 2 steals; Tucker 5 rebounds.

Next: Eastern Mennonite at New Covenant in Blue Ridge Conference tournament first round at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

TODAY'S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Virginia Episcopal at Middleburg, 2 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Virginia Episcopal at Middleburg, 12:30 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

VISAA Championships at St. Christopher’s Indoor Track, 10:30 a.m.

WRESTLING

Region 4D tournament at Amherst, 8 a.m.

VISAA Championships at The Meadow Event Park, 9 a.m.

Region 2C tournament at James River (Buchanan), 9:30 a.m.

Region 3D tournament at Christiansburg, 10 a.m.

