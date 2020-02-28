GIRLS BASKETBALL

Region 4D Championship

Pulaski County 70, E.C. Glass 57

PULASKI COUNTY (21-6)

Ally Fleenor 12, Russell 6, Akers 6, Maddie Ratcliff 11, Paige Huff 10, Keslyn Secrist 17, Blankenship 6, Courtney Cregger 2. Totals 28 11-19 70. 

E.C. GLASS (22-4)

Henry 9, Osborne 2, Amari Osei 12, Mya Hamlet 23, Goode 7, Kowalski 4. Totals 19 18-29 57. 

Pulaski;16;18;13;23;—;70

E.C.Glass;10;11;17;19;—;57

3-point goals: Pulaski 3 (Russell, Huff 2). Glass 1 (Henry). 

Highlights: PC — Fleenor 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks; Ratcliff 5 rebounds; Secrist 8 rebounds. ECG — Henry 5 rebounds; Osei 6 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 assists; Hamlet 12 rebounds, 5 steals, 5 assists. 

VACA State Semifinals

Faith Christian (Roanoke) 61, Timberlake Christian 23

TIMBERLAKE (8-15)

Abbett 4, Lecik 6, Brooklyn Finnerty 13.

FAITH (23-1)

Price 3, Katleigh Wampler 21, M. Kagey 8, Catherine Kagey 13, Sydney Carmouche 12, C. Carmouche 2, Crosby 2.

Timberlake;9;7;2;5;—;23

Faith;17;10;25;9;—;61

3-Point Goals: Timberlake Christian 2 (Lecik 2), Faith Chrisitan 5 (Wampler 3, Price, M. Kagey).

VISAA Division III semifinal: Veritas 58, New Covenant 24

BOYS BASKETBALL

Region 3C Championship

Western Albemarle 39, Liberty Christian 37

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (21-6)

Connor Hartless 11, Bohrnstedt 6, Jalen Leftwich 13, Hildebrand 6, Clay 1. Totals 14 5-8 37.

WESTERN ALBEMARLE (22-6)

Riley Prichard 11, Shifflett 2, Tommy Mangrum 10, Tesonere 2, Sime 1, Henry Sullivan 13. Totals 16 6-9 39.

LCA;8;16;4;9;—;37

WA;10;15;7;7;—;39

3-Point Goals: Liberty Christian 4 (Bohrnstedt 2, Hartless, Hildebrand), Western Albemarle 1 (Mangrum).

Highlights: LCA — Hartless 7 rebounds, 4 steals; Leftwich 4 rebounds, 4 assists. WA — Shifflett 6 rebounds, 3 assists; Sullivan 6 rebounds, 2 blocks.

TODAY'S EVENTS

BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Class 1-2 state championship at Roanoke College, 9:50 a.m.

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Class 1-2 state championship at Roanoke College, 9:50 a.m.

