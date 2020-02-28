GIRLS BASKETBALL
Region 4D Championship
Pulaski County 70, E.C. Glass 57
PULASKI COUNTY (21-6)
Ally Fleenor 12, Russell 6, Akers 6, Maddie Ratcliff 11, Paige Huff 10, Keslyn Secrist 17, Blankenship 6, Courtney Cregger 2. Totals 28 11-19 70.
E.C. GLASS (22-4)
Henry 9, Osborne 2, Amari Osei 12, Mya Hamlet 23, Goode 7, Kowalski 4. Totals 19 18-29 57.
Pulaski;16;18;13;23;—;70
E.C.Glass;10;11;17;19;—;57
3-point goals: Pulaski 3 (Russell, Huff 2). Glass 1 (Henry).
Highlights: PC — Fleenor 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks; Ratcliff 5 rebounds; Secrist 8 rebounds. ECG — Henry 5 rebounds; Osei 6 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 assists; Hamlet 12 rebounds, 5 steals, 5 assists.
VACA State Semifinals
Faith Christian (Roanoke) 61, Timberlake Christian 23
TIMBERLAKE (8-15)
Abbett 4, Lecik 6, Brooklyn Finnerty 13.
FAITH (23-1)
Price 3, Katleigh Wampler 21, M. Kagey 8, Catherine Kagey 13, Sydney Carmouche 12, C. Carmouche 2, Crosby 2.
Timberlake;9;7;2;5;—;23
Faith;17;10;25;9;—;61
3-Point Goals: Timberlake Christian 2 (Lecik 2), Faith Chrisitan 5 (Wampler 3, Price, M. Kagey).
VISAA Division III semifinal: Veritas 58, New Covenant 24
BOYS BASKETBALL
Region 3C Championship
Western Albemarle 39, Liberty Christian 37
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (21-6)
Connor Hartless 11, Bohrnstedt 6, Jalen Leftwich 13, Hildebrand 6, Clay 1. Totals 14 5-8 37.
WESTERN ALBEMARLE (22-6)
Riley Prichard 11, Shifflett 2, Tommy Mangrum 10, Tesonere 2, Sime 1, Henry Sullivan 13. Totals 16 6-9 39.
LCA;8;16;4;9;—;37
WA;10;15;7;7;—;39
3-Point Goals: Liberty Christian 4 (Bohrnstedt 2, Hartless, Hildebrand), Western Albemarle 1 (Mangrum).
Highlights: LCA — Hartless 7 rebounds, 4 steals; Leftwich 4 rebounds, 4 assists. WA — Shifflett 6 rebounds, 3 assists; Sullivan 6 rebounds, 2 blocks.
TODAY'S EVENTS
BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Class 1-2 state championship at Roanoke College, 9:50 a.m.
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Class 1-2 state championship at Roanoke College, 9:50 a.m.
