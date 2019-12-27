BOYS BASKETBALL
Northside Invitational Tournament
Liberty Christian 67, Chatham 51
CHATHAM (2-2)
Edmunds 6, Hendricks 4, Moore 5, Hunt 4, Chance Biggs 12, Williams 9, Robertson 3, Keatts 8. Totals 18 11-16 51.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (5-3)
Connor Hartless 18, Bohrnstedt 4, Leftwich 8, Hildebrand 9, Sullivan Holmes 12, Haddon Smith 14, Wilson-Hughes 2. Totals 24 10-16 67.
Chatham;10;12;14;15;—;51
LCA;19;14;17;17;—;67
3-Point Goals: Chatham 4 (Biggs 2, Moore, Robertson), Liberty Christian 9 (Hartless 4, Smith 3, Hildebrand, Holmes).
Highlights: C — Edmunds 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists; Williams 10 rebounds; Keatts 6 rebounds, 2 steals. LCA — Hartless 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals; Bohrnstedt 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals; Holmes 8 rebounds.
Other area score: Northside 79, Brookville 44
K-Guard Holiday Classic
William Fleming 68, Jefferson Forest 28
JEFFERSON FOREST (6-3)
Hogard 3 0-0 8, Everhart 1 0-0 2, Green 0 2-4 2, Eckart 1 2-2 4, Gage 2 0-0 4, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Stanley 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Smith 1 0-0 2, Dupree 0 0-0 0, Elliott 0 0-0 0, Peters 2 0-0 4, Isenhour 0 2-2 2. Totals 10 6-8 28.
WILLIAM FLEMING (5-3)
Robertson 1 0-0 3, Goode 3 2-2 11, St. Juste 5 3-4 14, Fuller 1 2-4 4, Poindexter 3 2-2 8, Bannister 0 0-0 0, Turner 0 0-0 0, Brown 1 0-0 3, Jackson 0 0-2 0, Grogan 7 0-1 15, Law 1 0-0 2, Johnson 1 1-2 3, Webb 1 3-6 5. Totals 24 13-23 68.
Forest;6;5;9;8;—;28
Fleming;9;15;23;21;—;68
3-Point Goals: Jefferson Forest 2 (Eckart 2), William Fleming 7 (Goode 3, Robertson, Brown, Grogan, St. Juste).
Salem 60, Jefferson Forest 51
Thursday’s result
JEFFERSON FOREST (6-2)
Hogard 2 4-4 8, Everhart 1 1-4 3, Eckert 3 2-5 8, Gage 1 0-0 3, Peters 5 0-0 10, Phillips 1 0-0 3, Green 2 2-2 7, Stanley 2 0-0 5, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Dupree 0 0-0 0, Isenhour 1 2-2 4. Totals 18 11-17 51.
SALEM (4-2)
Blanchard 7 2-3 17, English 7 4-6 18, Robinson 0 2-2 2, Blankenship 4 0-0 7, Owen 1 0-0 3, Conner 0 0-0 0, Routt 0 0-0 0, Dawyot 3 3-3 11. Totals 22 11-14 60.
Forest;15;8;21;7;—;51
Salem;11;18;15;16;—;60
3-Point Goals: Jefferson Forest 4 (Phillips, Green, Stanley, Gage), Salem 4 (Dawyot 2, Blanchard, Blankenship).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Knights Winter Classic
Lord Botetourt 50, E.C. Glass 44
LORD BOTETOURT (5-2)
Veldman 9 7-16 26, Wells 5 2-2 12, Myers 0 3-7 3, Robertson 2 1-2 5, Gunter 1 1-1 3, Wisseman 0 1-2 1, Taylor 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 15-30 50.
E.C. GLASS (6-1)
Hamlet 3 5-6 12, Osei 5 0-0 11, Osborne 4 1-2 10, Goode 2 4-5 8, Henry 1 0-2 2, Bell 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 11-17 44.
Botetourt;11;17;9;13;—;50
Glass;9;11;9;15;—;44
3-Point Goals: Lord Botetourt 1 (Veldman), E.C. Glass 3 (Hamlet, Osborne, Osei).
Franklin County 33, Liberty Christian 25
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (2-4)
Camplin 3 2-2 10, Sheppard 2 0-0 6, Mack 2 1-1 5, Robbins 1 1-2 3, Hartless 0 1-2 1, Jones 0 0-2 0, Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 5-9
FRANKLIN COUNTY (5-2)
Jamison 5 0-0 11, Carter 4 0-0 8, Blizzard 2 4-4 8, Janney 1 0-0 3, Robertson 1 0-2 3, Hicks 0 0-0 0, Belcher 0 0-0 0, Copeland 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 4-6 33.
LCA;6;5;6;8;—;25
FC;9;2;2;20;—;33
3-Point Goals: Liberty Christian 4 (Sheppard 2, Camplin 2), Franklin County 3 (Janney, Robertson, Jamison).
Abingdon 55, Brookville 25
ABINGDON (6-0)
Walters 7 3-3 17, Carter 4 3-6 12, Farley 1 5-6 7, Breeding 2 0-0 5, Blevins 3 0-0 6, Reid 3 0-1 6, Osborne 1 0-0 2, Hart 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0, Blankenship 0 0-0 0, Woodall 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 11-16 55.
BROOKVILLE (6-2)
Stark 6 0-2 14, Christian 2 0-4 4, Elliot 1 2-2 5, Brown 1 0-0 2, Dobyns 0 0-0 0, Bonds 0 0-0 0, Evans 0 0-0 0, Pennington 0 0-0 0, Watkins 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 2-8 25.
Abingdon;15;17;15;8;—;55
Brookville;11;3;11;0;—;25
3-Point Goals: Abingdon 2 (Carter, Breeding), Brookville 3 (Stark 2, Elliot).
TODAY’S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
K-Guard Holiday Classic
At Salem Civic Center
Jefferson Forest vs. Hidden Valley, 3 p.m.
Buffalo Gap Invitational
At Buffalo Gap HS
Altavista vs. Buffalo Gap, 4:30 p.m.
Northside Invitational Tournament
At Northside HS
Brookville vs. Rockbridge, 4:15 p.m.
Liberty Christian vs. Christiansburg, 6 p.m.
Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic
At Western Albemarle HS
Liberty vs. Stafford, 2 p.m.
Nelson vs. Kettle Run, 3:45 p.m.
Buckingham Holiday Classic
At Buckingham County HS
Appomattox vs. William Campbell, 6 p.m.
Staunton River vs. Buckingham, 8 p.m.
Benedictine Capital City Classic
At Benedictine
Virginia Episcopal vs. Carmel, 2 p.m.
Harry Johnson Holiday Classic
At GW-Danville
Holy Cross vs. Carlisle, 3 p.m.
Gazette Virginian Holiday Classic
At Halifax County HS
Gretna vs. Bluestone, 3 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Knights Winter Classic
At Cave Spring MS
E.C. Glass vs. Liberty Christian, 2 p.m.
Brookville vs. Salem, 3:45 p.m.
Gazette Virginian Holiday Classic
At Halifax County HS
Gretna vs. Bluestone, 3 p.m.
WRESTLING
Liberty Christian, Brookville, Rustburg, Liberty in Big Orange Invitational at William Byrd, 8 a.m.
Staunton River in Holy Angels Invitational at Bojangles Coliseum, 9 a.m.
