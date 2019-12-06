BOYS BASKETBALL

VIC

Carlisle 85, Holy Cross 57

HOLY CROSS (3-2, 1-2)

Gravely 26, Calloway 12, Smith 11, Waller 6, Ward 2. Totals 22 7-10 57

CARLISLE (1-3, 1-2)

Eggleston 8, Grubb 8, Henry 5, Holiday 5, Landon Wagoner 12, Jayson Fain 30, Trey Carter 17. Totals 35 9-10 85.

Holy Cross;14;14;16;13;—;57

Carlisle;18;16;25;25;—;85

3-Point Goals: Holy Cross 6 (Calloway 2, Smith 2, Gravely, Waller), Carlisle 6 (Grubb 2, Henry, Holiday, Fain, Carter).

Non-district

Glenvar 76, Staunton River 52

STAUNTON RIVER (0-3)

Bates 2, Charlton 8, Clary 1, JJ Crider 16, Ja Crider 6, Eanes 2, Jones 2, Lambert 3, Overstreet 12.

GLENVAR (1-1)

Akers 3, Av. Alexander 21, Ai. Alexander 3, Ball 2, Barber 17, Burwell 12, Crisco 2, Housh 5, Johnson 4, McMahon 3, Puig 4.

Staunton River;11;10;14;17;—;52

Glenvar;22;14;19;21;—;76

3-Point Goals — Staunton River 5 (Charlton 2, Overstreet 2, Lambert), Glenvar 8 (Av. Alexander 4, Barber 2, Burwell, Housh).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

Heritage 50, Liberty 45

LIBERTY (0-1, 0-1)

Sigei 2, Sydney Dills 11, Tomlin 4, Kimberlin 4, Machenze Flood 18. Totals 12 16-20 45.

HERITAGE (1-2, 1-0)

Oakes 7, Miller 7, Kelso 2, Tamisia Davis 13, Tatiyana Graham 21. Totals 21 3-11 50.

Liberty;13;10;14;8;—;45

Heritage;10;15;14;11;—;50

3-Point Goals: Liberty 1 (Flood), Heritage 5 (Davis 3, Miller, Oakes).

Highlights: H — Graham 12 rebounds, 6 steals; Davis 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Oakes 6 steals.

Brookville 46, Liberty Christian 43, OT

LCA 

Hartless 2, Jones 4, Alex Camplin 27, Robbins 4, Mock 6. Totals 16 3-5 43. 

BROOKVILLE (2-1)

Kylie Stark 23, Elliott 7, Tavia Christian 11, Bonds2, Watkins 2, Evans 1. Totals 16 6-11 46.  

LCA;7;9;15;6;6;—;43

Brookville;8;5;13;11;9;—;46

3-Point Goals: LCA 8 (Camplin 8).  Brookville 6 (Stark 5, Christian). 

Amherst 47, Rustburg 34

AMHERST (2-1, 1-0)

Kendra Smith 12, Ki. Smith 2, Parrish 2, Irving 3, Saunders 7, Smith 4, J, West 4, Nadia West 13. Totals 16 13-27 47.

RUSTBURG (0-2, 0-1)

Metz 2, Nance 2, Scharnus 9, Hudnall 3, Dawson 7, Bekah Funderburk 10. Totals 13 4-15 34.

Amherst;10;13;10;14;—;47

Rustburg;3;17;3;11;—;34

3-Point Goals: Amherst 1 (Irving), Rustburg 3 (Scharnus 2, Hudnall).

Phil Garmey Invitational Tournament

Virginia Episcopal 34, Brunswick Academy 26

BRUNSWICK (1-3)

Rivas 9, Saunders 6, McLawhorn 4, Jennings 5, Jarratt 2. Totals 10 5-15 26.

VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL (1-1)

Holly Koudelka 12, Emme Gravely 10, Tompkins 5, Outland 4, Williams 3. Totals 15 2-4 34.

BA;5;3;12;6;—;26

VES;10;10;6;8;—;34

3-Point Goals: Brunswick Academy 1 (Jennings), Virginia Episcopal 2 (Tompkins, Williams).

Non-district

E.C. Glass 55, Gretna 44

E.C. GLASS (2-0)

Jamiyah Henry 13, Jeriyah Osborne 13, Osei 6, Hamlet 8, Jordyn Goode 13, Kowalski 2. Totals 22 5-17 55.

GRETNA (1-2)

Mora 2, Makeyla Mease 15, Glass 4, Ty’Nasia Witcher 21, Walker 1, Hunt 1. Totals 14 12-24 44.

Glass;16;13;12;14;—;55

Gretna;5;13;13;13;—;44

3-Point Goals: E.C. Glass 6 (Henry 3, Osborne 2, Osei), Gretna 4 (Witcher 3, Mease).

Highlights: Glass — Osborne 5 steals; Goode 5 steals, 12 rebounds; Hamlet 9 rebounds; Henry 6 rebounds. 

Staunton River 54, Glenvar 47, OT

GLENVAR (2-2)

McCulley 2, Olivia Harris 29, Frederick 4, Donaldson 5, Thompson 7. Totals 14 17-28 47. 

STAUNTON RIVER (3-0)

J. Levine 9, Jones 2, Maddie Hamren 12, Faw 6, Whittaker 2, Cali Levine 15, Adkins 8. Totals 16 19-25 54.

Glenvar;7;13;7;13;7;—;47

Staunton River;10;11;16;3;14;—;54

3-Point Goals: Glenvar  2 (Harris, Thompson). Staunton River 3 (Hamren 2, Cali Levine). 

Highlights: SRHS — Faw 9 rebounds. 

Non-conference

New Covenant 56, Westover Christian 22

NEW COVENANT (2-3)

Ellie Walker 1, Bailey Foster 25, Newsome 2, Phoebe Prillaman 10, Burton 5, Brynn Katany 13. Totals 18 10-17 56. 

WESTOVER CHRISTIAN (1-2)

White 2, Kelly 9, Taylor Waller 11. Totals 9 3-9 22. 

Covenant;17;16;11;12;—;56

Westover;6;5;9;2;—;22

3-Point Goals: New Covenant 10 (Foster 6, Prillaman, Burton, Katany 2). Westover Christian 1 (Kelly). 

Highlights: New Covenant — Foster 10 rebounds, 3 assists; Katany 2 assists; Phia Rucker 5 rebounds; Prillaman 3 steals.  

BOYS SWIMMING

Seminole District

Brookville 196, Heritage 106, Liberty 49, Rustburg 19

At Jamerson YMCA

200 Medley Relay: Brookville 2:02.38; 200 Freestyle: Dustin Manning (HHS) 2:23.58; 200 IM: Killian Lewis (BHS) 2:36.78; 50 Freestyle: Chase Stickle (HHS) 26.29; 100 Butterfly: Solomon Lewis (BHS) 1:10.49; 100 Freestyle: Parker Foster (HHS) 1:02.13; 500 Freestyle: Manning (HHS) 6:33.68; 200 Freestyle Relay: Heritage (Alexander Lamar, Charlie Smallshaw, Caleb Mink, Foster) 1:51.52; 100 Backstroke: Aiden Tuck (BHS) 1:11.53; 100 Breaststroke: Lewis (BHS) 1:13.94; 400 Freestyle Relay: Brookville 4:19.41.

E.C. Glass 115, Amherst 53

At Downtown YMCA

200 Medley Relay: E.C. Glass (Kirby Morris, Ethan Alley, Clu Pettyjohn, Robert Carrington) 2:13.02; 200 Freestyle: Jackson Bauer (ECG) 2:14.70; 200 IM: Luke King (ECG) 2:56.07; 50 Freestyle: Morris (ECG) 27.22; 100 Butterfly: Alley (ECG) 1:16.09; 100 Freestyle: Bauer (ECG) 1:00.77; 400 Freestyle: Anthony Marraccini (ECG) 5:29.60; 200 Freestyle Relay: E.C. Glass (Morris, Robert Carrington, Marraccini, Bauer) 1:53.86; 100 Backstroke: Alley (ECG) 1:15.46; 100 Breaststroke: Mason Drummond (A) 1:30.09; 400 Freestyle Relay: E.C. Glass (Bauer, King, Morris, Mac Webb) 4:32.13.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Seminole District

Brookville 211, Heritage 100, Liberty 79, Rustburg 20

At Jamerson YMCA

200 Medley Relay: Brookville 2:14.80; 200 Freestyle: Ava Skinner (BHS) 2:26.30; 200 IM: Eujine Kim (HHS) 2:37.06; 50 Freestyle: Sarah Cole (BHS) 30.14; 100 Butterfly: Landyn Parker (BHS) 1:19.43; 100 Freestyle: Skinner (BHS) 1:07.10; 500 Freestyle: Arleigh Wagoner (BHS) 6:26.64; 200 Freestyle Relay: Brookville 2:06.78; 100 Backstroke: Ella Tinsley (BHS) 1:16.41; 100 Breaststroke: Wagoner (BHS) 1:18.56; 400 Freestyle Relay: Brookville 4:52.35.

E.C. Glass 130, Amherst 39

At Downtown YMCA

200 Medley Relay: E.C. Glass (Mirela Lynch, Leila Williams, Joy Huyett, Lily Jablonski) 2:17.67; 200 Freestyle: Caroline Russell (ECG) 2:28.66; 200 IM: Lynch (ECG) 2:52.87; 50 Freestyle: Helen Treacy (ECG) 31.57; 100 Butterfly: Huyett (ECG) 1:10.03; 100 Freestyle: Katie Sommardahl (ECG) 1:12.46; 400 Freestyle: Caroline Russell (ECG) 5:10.79; 200 Freestyle Relay: E.C. Glass (Huyett, Sommardahl, Russell, Williams) 2:08.63; 100 Backstroke: Lynch (ECG) 1:17.43; 100 Breaststroke: Williams (ECG) 1:33.75; 400 Freestyle Relay: E.C. Glass (Huyett, Russell, Treacy, Lynch) 4:48.05.

TODAY'S EVENTS

FOOTBALL

Heritage at Lord Botetourt in Class 3 state semifinals, 1:30 p.m.

Graham at Appomattox in Class 2 state semifinals, 2 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Virginia Episcopal at New Covenant, 3:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Covenant, 4 p.m.

Liberty in Tip Off tournament at Broadway

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jefferson Forest at Western Albemarle, in Tip-Off Classic, 3:30 p.m.

Virginia Episcopal in Phil Garmey Invite

BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Staunton River, Amherst, Rustburg in LU High School Opener at Liberty University, 8 a.m.

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Staunton River, Amherst, Rustburg in LU High School Opener at Liberty University, 8 a.m.

BOYS WRESTLING

Virginia Episcopal at Hargrave Military, 8 a.m.

Liberty Christian, Brookville, Jefferson Forest in River Rumble at Staunton River, 9 a.m.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Jefferson Forest in Culpeper All Girls Wrestling Invitational, 9 a.m.

