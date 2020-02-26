New covenant new.psd

From staff reports

Bailey Foster scored 20 points, Brynn Katany added 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and the New Covenant girls defeated visiting Walsingham Academy 56-41 in the Virginia Independent Schools Division III state quarterfinals Wednesday night.

The Gryphons (20-5) led the Trojans (12-12) 34-22 at halftime.

Phoebe Prillaman added 13 points for New Covenant, the tournament’s No. 4 seed. Walsingham, the 12th and bottom seed, was coming off an upset of No. 5 Roanoke Catholic in the opening round.

The Gryphons now advance to the VISAA semifinals.

They will play No. 1 Veritas Collegiate on the campus of Richard Bland College in Petersburg at 7 p.m. Friday.

Richmond Christian 56, Holy Cross 26

In Chesterfield, the third-seeded Warriors upended the sixth-seeded Gaels in another VISAA Div. III quarterfinal game.

Holy Cross (17-10) entered having earned a thrilling five-point victory over Brunswick Academy in Tuesday’s opening round. Richmond Christian faces off against Life Christian in Petersburg in the other semifinal game, scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Friday.

