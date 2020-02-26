From staff reports
Bailey Foster scored 20 points, Brynn Katany added 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and the New Covenant girls defeated visiting Walsingham Academy 56-41 in the Virginia Independent Schools Division III state quarterfinals Wednesday night.
The Gryphons (20-5) led the Trojans (12-12) 34-22 at halftime.
Phoebe Prillaman added 13 points for New Covenant, the tournament’s No. 4 seed. Walsingham, the 12th and bottom seed, was coming off an upset of No. 5 Roanoke Catholic in the opening round.
The Gryphons now advance to the VISAA semifinals.
They will play No. 1 Veritas Collegiate on the campus of Richard Bland College in Petersburg at 7 p.m. Friday.
Richmond Christian 56, Holy Cross 26
In Chesterfield, the third-seeded Warriors upended the sixth-seeded Gaels in another VISAA Div. III quarterfinal game.
Holy Cross (17-10) entered having earned a thrilling five-point victory over Brunswick Academy in Tuesday’s opening round. Richmond Christian faces off against Life Christian in Petersburg in the other semifinal game, scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.