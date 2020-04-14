A pair of Liberty Christian Academy seniors announced their college commitments Tuesday.
Quarterback Josh Nelson signed with NAIA member Bluefield College to play football, and midfielder Anna Jenkins committed to Division III Grove City College to play women’s soccer.
Nelson enjoyed a stellar senior season in leading the Bulldogs to the Region 3C semifinals. He completed 130 of 232 passes for a Lynchburg-area best 1,658 passing yards. He added 19 touchdown passes to earn second-team all-Seminole District and all-region honors.
Bluefield is a member of the Mid-South Conference for football.
Jenkins didn’t get an opportunity to play soccer in her senior season because of the coronavirus pandemic, but she will get the chance to compete at the next level in Grove City, Pennsylvania. As a junior, she scored 18 goals to earn first-team all-Seminole District honors and be named to the all-Region 4D second team.
Grove City is a member of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
