In Amherst, Jefferson Forest won eight individual titles and cruised to the team title in the Region 4D wrestling championships held Saturday at Amherst County High School.
The Cavaliers racked up 261 ½ points to outpace Salem’s 208 points.
Amherst finished fourth with 121 points and E.C. Glass came in fifth with 114 points.
JF picked up individual titles from Patrick Burdsall (106), Black Schmitt (113), Nick Kauffman (120), Bobby Cole (126), Floyd Wells (145), Kohen Holt (152), Kaine Morris (170) and Carter Shipp (195).
The host Lancers had three wrestlers claim individual titles: Parker Holden (160), Josh Brooks (182) and Willie Jarvis (285).
Staunton River’s Mutter, Barnette victorious at Region 3D
In Christiansburg, Staunton River seniors Justin Mutter and Travis Barnette claimed individual titles in the Region 3D championships held at Christiansburg High School.
Mutter won at 126 pounds and defeated Christiansburg’s Luke Robie by a 2-0 decision in the championship match. Barnette pinned Magna Vista’s Zeyvion Estes to win the 195-pound title.
The Golden Eagles finished fifth in the team standings.
Jacob Kirtley (170) finished second, and James Thompson (138) and Trey Thomasson (160) finished third in their respective weight classes.
Appomattox’s Bryant claims individual title in Region 2C
In Buchanan, Appomattox senior Pierce Bryant repeated as a Region 2C champion, this season winning at 160 pounds in convincing fashion at James River High School.
Bryant, who wrestled at 152 pounds and won the Class 2 state title last season, moved up a weight class and dominated Saturday.
He defeated James River’s Caleb Shipwash by major decision, 13-0.
Appomattox’s John Martin finished runner-up at 126, and a pair of Raiders finished third in Frank Gonzin (106) and Gage Meador (170).
VES’ Obeng-Mensah finishes third at VISAA
In Doswell, VES senior Nana Kofi Obeng-Mensah finished third at 195 pounds and fellow senior Neguens Ovincy placed fourth at 220 pounds to highlight the Bishops’ showing at the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association championship at The Meadow Event Park.
Obeng-Mensah claimed a forfeit victory over Paul VI’s Will McLaury in the 195 third-place match.
Ovincy lost in a 3-1 decision to Blue Ridge’s Amon Johnson in the 220 third-place match.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
VES’ O’Brien wins three events at VISAA championships
In Richmond, VES senior Daniel O’Brien won the three distance races to help the Bishops finish fifth in the team standings in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association championship at St. Christopher’s Indoor Track.
O’Brien won the 1,000 (2:29.80), 1,600 (4:19.75) and 3,200 (9:19.88). Teammate Row Sterne finished third in the 1,600 and fifth in the 3,200.
The Bishops finished with 40 team points. Collegiate won the boys team title with 106 points.
