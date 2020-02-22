In Tuscarora, three periods weren’t enough to decide the 195-pound champion in the Class 4 state wrestling championships Saturday at Tuscarora High School.
Jefferson Forest junior Carter Shipp, though, made sure the tiebreaker overtime didn’t last long at all.
Shipp scored a quick point with an escape 16 seconds into the first tiebreaker and claimed the state title at 195 with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Eastern View’s CJ Taylor.
Shipp and Taylor were tied at 1 following the first two periods and each picked up a point in the third and final period to force the overtime.
Shipp, who was the Region 4D champion in the weight class, was the only local wrestler in the Class 4 ranks to secure an individual state title Saturday.
Amherst’s Josh Brooks posted a runner-up finish at 182 when he was pinned by Fauquier’s Sam Fisher with 1:08 remaining in the first period.
Fisher held a 6-2 lead thanks to three takedowns before he secured the pinfall victory.
Brooks’ teammate, Donald Perry, finished third in 195 with a pin of Fauquier’s Benjamin Bell with 2:27 left in the first period.
Perry led 2-0 at the time of his pin.
JF’s Blake Schmitt and Nick Kauffman posted third-place finishes in their respective weight classes. Schmitt posted a 4-2 decision over Salem’s Jeremy Muncy at 113, and Kauffman defeated Spotsylvania’s Moses Wilson 7-2 at 120.
A quartet of area wrestlers recorded four-place finishes — JF’s Patrick Burdsall and Corey Shipp at 106 and 220, respectively; Amherst’s Parker Hoden at 160; and E.C. Glass’ William Lankford at 170.
Glass’ Stephen Honeycutt was fifth at 106 and JF’s Kaine Morris came in sixth at 170.
SWIMMING & DIVING
JF boys finish fifth at Class 4 championships
In Richmond, the Jefferson Forest boys swim team used consistent finishes to finish fifth and the E.C. Glass girls picked up valuable points in a pair of relays to post a seventh-place showing in the Class 4 state championships held Saturday at SwimRVA.
JF senior Connor Sauls led the Cavaliers’ performances with a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly and a fifth-place showing in the 100 breaststroke.
Brendan Whitfield finished fifth in the 50 freestyle and eighth in the 100 backstroke, Patrick Crowder finished seventh in the 500 freestyle, and Matt Murray and Josh Hubbard finished third and fourth, respectively, in boys 1-meter diving.
The quartet of Whitfield, Crowder, Murray and Sauls finished eighth as a team in the 400 freestyle relay.
The Glass girls used finishes of fourth in the 200 medley relay and sixth in the 400 freestyle relay to post the seventh-place finish.
Rebecca Wigboldy, Ellisa Eckert, Joy Huyett and Mirela Lynch made up the 200 medley relay team, and Wigboldy, Kaitlyn Bauer, Caroline Russell and Eckert were the 400 freestyle relay team.
Eckert finished seventh in the 200 freestyle and Wigboldy finished seventh in the 100 backstroke.
The Class 3 championships concluded with diving Saturday, and the Brookville boys finished second in the team standings.
