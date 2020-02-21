In Forest, Adam Hogsed scored a game-high 19 points and hit six free throws down the stretch to help Jefferson Forest rally from a fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Amherst 48-41 in the Region 4D quarterfinals Friday evening.
The No. 2 seed Cavaliers (18-6) are scheduled to host No. 3 seed George Washington at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the semifinal round.
“Our team responded well in the fourth quarter,” JF coach Jeff Monroe said.
The No. 7 seed Lancers (10-11) took a 37-36 lead in the final stanza, but JF capitalized down the stretch from the free-throw line.
The Cavaliers shot 12 of 13 from the charity stripe — Hogsed went 6 for 6 — in the fourth quarter.
Hogsed was the only JF player in double figures.
Elijah Butler scored 13 points, and Juwuan Wright added 11 for Amherst.
Liberty Christian 63, Broadway 45
Connor Hartless scored 19 points, Jalen Leftwich and Seth Hildebrand each scored 16, and the No. 4 seed Bulldogs pulled away in the second half to beat the No. 5 Gobblers in the Region 3C quarterfinals.
LCA (19-6) plays at top-seeded Charlottesville in Tuesday’s semifinal round.
Leftwich, the Seminole District player of the year, added six rebounds and five assists.
LCA led 33-24 at the half and pulled away thanks to seven 3-pointers.
Nate Tinnell scored 13 points, and Jaxson Jameson and Caleb Williams each had 11 for Broadway (17-9).
Spotswood 68 Heritage 52
In Penn Laird, Spotswood’s Rob Smith led all scorers with 25 points, and the Trailblazers had three other players score in double digits to end Heritage’s season with a road loss in the Region 3C quarterfinals.
The Pioneers (9-13) were led by Deshad Gillis, who had 16 points, and Trashawn Graves (10 points). The Trailblazers (17-6) held Jacobi Lambert, one of the most prolific scorers in the Lynchburg area, to five points.
Heritage hit 10 3-pointers but only had seven field goals from inside the arc.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
E.C. Glass 61, Jefferson Forest 31
Seminole District player of the year Mya Hamlet had 17 points and 15 rebounds, Amari Osei added a double-double with 10 points and 10 steals, and E.C. Glass routed Jefferson Forest in the Region 4D quarterfinals at McCue Gymnasium.
The No. 1 seed Hilltoppers (21-3) host No. 5 Blacksburg in the semifinal round Tuesday.
Jeriyah Osborne scored 12 points for Glass, and Jamiyah Henry filled up the stat sheet with six points, four rebounds, four steals and four assists.
Paris Pettitt scored eight points for the No. 8 seed Cavaliers (5-18).
Fort Defiance 51, Brookville 33
In Fort Defiance, Kirby Ransome scored 16 points, and the Indians made nine 3-pointers to bury the Bees in the Region 3C quarterfinals.
Ransome hit four 3s. Lillian Berry scored 14 points and added another two triples.
The two combined to score the game’s opening 12 points, and Fort Defiance never trailed.
Kylie Stark led all scorers with 17 points. She scored all seven points in the first quarter for Brookville (17-7).
Brynna Elliott added 10 points.
“That’s a pretty good team over there,” Fort Defiance coach Patrick Hartley said of Brookville. “They have some talented players. I thought we outhustled them, outworked them, especially early in the game.”
In another Region 3C quarterfinal, Spotswood beat Liberty Christian 56-21.
Faith (Roanoke) 52, Timberlake Christian 22
In Danville, Catherine Kagey netted 15 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out five assists to lead the Warriors to a VACA South Region semifinal win at Westover Christian Academy.
Kateleigh Wampler added 13 points for Faith Christian.
Emily Abbett led the Tornadoes with 11 points.
SWIMMING
Brookville’s Childress, Pettyjohn finish on podium
In Richmond, the Brookville boys got off to a strong start in the Class 3 swimming & diving championships with a quartet of podium finishes Friday at SwimRVA.
Colby Childress finished second in both the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, and Daniel Pettyjohn placed third in both the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke.
Brandon Naylor finished fourth in the 200 freestyle and seventh in the 100 butterfly, and Cameron St. Clair came in 11th in the 500 freestyle.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Pettyjohn, Brent Riner, Naylor and Childress) finished fifth.
Staunton River’s Jonathan Rivers finished 15th in the boys 50 freestyle.
The meet concludes today with diving at St. Catherine’s.
Appomattox’s Thomas, Altavista’s Schultz shine
In Richmond, Altavista sophomore Kristopher Schultz finished in the top four in two events, and Appomattox freshman Catherine Thomas added top-six finishes in another two meets during the Class 2 state swimming & diving championships held Thursday at SwimRVA.
Schultz finished third in the boys 200 IM with a time of 2:08.39 and came in fourth in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:19.87.
Colonels freshman Micah Andrews, a freshman, finished 10th in the girls 500 freestyle.
Thomas finished fourth in the girls 100 butterfly with a time of 1:02.07 and added a six-place showing in the 100 freestyle with a time of 58.98.
Teammate Charlie Drinkard finished 10th in the boys 100 backstroke and 12th in the 200 IM.
The Altavista and Appomattox boys finished 16th and 17th, respectively. The Appomattox girls finished in a tie for 19th, and the Altavista girls finished in a tie for 23rd.
