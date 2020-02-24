In Appomattox, the seventh-seeded Raiders held off 10th-seeded Alleghany in the first round of the Region 2C boys basketball tournament, winning 60-55 in overtime.
Appomattox (13-8) held a seven-point lead heading into the final quarter, but Alleghany (10-13) scored 17 points in the final eight minutes to force overtime.
Three players finished in double figures for the Raiders, including Casey Scruggs (17 points), Tevin Hurt (15 points) and Tyler Gilliam (15 points).
Second-seeded Radford awaits the Raiders in the quarterfinals. That game is set for 6 tonight in Radford.
Glenvar 55, Nelson 42
In Lovingston, Stephen Barber scored a game-high 19 points, Tyler Johnson chipped in 12, and Avery Alexander added 11 as the Highlanders used a 19-6 second quarter to pick up a Region 2C first-round win.
Glenvar travels to Dan River today for a quarterfinal matchup.
The Governors were led by Houston Carter with 17 points and Jaren Purvis with 13.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Altavista 50, Franklin 32
In Franklin, Casey Allen scored a game-high 13 points, and Charlotte Mabry added 12 as the Colonels methodically pulled away to secure the Region 1B quarterfinal triumph.
Altavista (11-12) is the region’s No. 5 seed and plays at No. 1 seed Surry County at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The Cougars (22-4) defeated William Campbell 62-15 on Monday.
Macy Shelton and Keelie Dawson each scored six points for the Colonels.
Jamia Flythe scored nine points for the Broncos (10-10).
Nelson 45, Giles 35
In Pearisburg, the Governors outscored Giles 27-17 in the final 16 minutes on their way to a win in the first round of the Region 2C tournament.
Hailea White led three Nelson players in double figures, tallying 12 points. Mariah Butler added 10, and Alexis Martin chipped in 11 for ninth-seeded Nelson.
Karsyn Reed led all scorers, finishing as eighth-seeded Giles' lone double-figure scorer with 14 points.
Nelson didn't knock down a single 3-pointer, but it held a big advantage at the free-throw line in the second half, knocking down 11 of 18 while Giles only went to the line twice (making both) in the last 16 minutes.
The Governors will play top-seeded Martinsville in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. today at Martinsville Middle School.
