A swimming event for Jefferson Forest swimmer Cassidy Richardson held Jan. 10 has raised $2,750, Heritage swim coach Greg Hofmann said Monday.
The event, dubbed the Hill City Sprint & Relay Invitational and held at the Jamerson Family YMCA, brought together more than 250 high school swimmers who helped put on the fundraiser for Richardson, a 15-year-old sophomore battling osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, since age 9.
The money “certainly exceeded what we were hoping to contribute,” Hofmann said in a separate email. Hofmann, who organized the event, said T-shirts will be on sale Jan. 31 when the Pioneers host the Seminole District Championships at the Jamerson at 6:30 p.m. All money raised from that sale will go to the Richardson family as well.
Jefferson Forest also will hold a "Pink Out" event for Richardson at its boys basketball game against Liberty this Friday evening at 7 p.m. Raffles will be held and prizes are available. All money raised will go to the Richardson family.
On the track
Heritage is looking to defend its girls outdoor state track and field title from seven months ago with an indoor one this winter. The Pioneers are off to a strong start, too.
Heritage’s 4x200 relay team, comprised of Tya Blake, Alaysia Oakes, Alexis Lacy and Kaelynn Hawkins, took over the state’s top time for the VHSL’s Class 3 level Saturday in the Virginia Showcase, held at Liberty University. The quartet turned in a personal best of 1:48.60.
Other local athletes also lead Class 3 events at the moment. Blake is ranked first in the triple jump (37-3) while Oakes is seeded No. 1 in the long jump (18-8.5). Liberty Christian’s Emory Pafford leads in the pole vault (12-9), Rustburg’s Parker Goldstein is first in the high jump (5-2), and fellow Red Devil Emily Coates is ranked first in the 200 dash (26.36).
Also at the Virginia Showcase, Jefferson Forest’s boys set the lowest times in Class 4 this season in both the sprint medley relay (3:39.29) and the distance medley relay (11:33.53). The Cavaliers also own the best time in the 4x200 relay (Patrick McCray, Blake Riddlebarger, Devon Watts and Danteas Braxton) with a 1:32.34.
Amherst’s 4x800 boys team (Will Gregory, Luke Cockerham, Turner Neblett and Ethan Davidson) set an event school record for the second straight week Saturday by turning in a 9:03.30.
Also for the Lancers, senior Amani Hankton, a state champion sprinter, has committed to run at Liberty University next season.
On the mats
On Saturday, the same day he was named to the VHSL’s all-state Class 3 football team as a first-team linebacker, Heritage’s Spencer Goolsby celebrated another feat. The senior won the 220-pound championship bout at the Big Blue Invitational in Christiansburg.
Meanwhile, in Lynchburg, Jefferson Forest claimed the team title at the Brookville Duals at Brookville High, defeating Chesapeake-based Grassfield High 47-24.
On the court
The Seminole District boys and girls basketball standings feature tight races at the top of the field.
On the boys side, Liberty Christian (12-4 overall, 6-2 Seminole) is locked in a three-way battle for first place with E.C. Glass (9-5, 6-2) and Jefferson Forest (11-4, 6-2). The Bulldogs defeated JF 59-42 on Friday night.
Heritage is next with a 5-2 district record (6-7 overall), while Amherst (8-4, 5-3 Seminole) is nipping at the Pioneers’ heels.
Keep an eye on a high-profile matchup scheduled for Friday. The LCA boys travel to E.C. Glass for a 7 p.m. tip. It’s a rematch of a bout the Hilltoppers won 70-64 on Dec. 12.
On the girls side, a much-improved E.C. Glass squad is threatening to run away with the district, boasting a 12-1 overall record and 9-0 Seminole record.
But Amherst (11-3, 7-1) and Brookville (12-4, 7-2) aren’t backing down from the challenge.
