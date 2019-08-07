In Harrisonburg, Garnet Manley III and Caleb DeBass fired 72s to finish in a three-way tie for medalist honors and a hot Jefferson Forest golf team won the Spotswood Invitational at Lakeview Golf Club for the third straight year.
Manley, who won the individual title by three strokes last year, managed 16 pars and hit 17 greens Wednesday. He and DeBass finished at even-par and were joined by Charlottesville’s Preston Burton at the top of the field at the par 72 course.
The Cavaliers fired a collective 299, besting second-place Western Albemarle (320) by 21 strokes. JF was coming off a runner-up finish to Blacksburg in the Heritage Invite on Monday, a day when the Cavs finished with a 307.
Jonathan Peterson, who shot a 2-over 74 and finished in a tie for fourth place with Spotswood’s Darien Smith, aided in the victory Wednesday.
John Toney added an 81 for JF and finished in a tie for 15th.
JF heads to Wytheville for the Woodford Golf Classic at Wytheville Golf Club today.
Play begins at 9 a.m. Reigning Class 1 state champ George Wythe (Wytheville), a team that returns all its starters from one year ago, also will play in the event.
Glass takes top spot in quad match at London DownsE.C. Glass’ golf squad earned its first victory of the season when it rolled over the field in a quad match at London Downs Golf Club on Wednesday.
Glass won by 28 strokes, beating out Liberty Christian, Heritage and Brookville.
Hilltoppers freshman Penn Willman led his team with a 6-over 79, while Jackson Laughon shot 85.
LCA’s Lane Weems took home medalist honors by firing a 2-under 70.
Rustburg’s Tucker, Caldwell to play in Blue-Grey BowlTre Tucker and Nathan Caldwell, both rising seniors at Rustburg High, have been invited to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl in January.
There are four Blue-Grey All-American games, and they strean on ESPN3 and Impact Football Network.
Tucker, a 5-foot-9, 200-pound running back who rushed for 783 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior, will play in the Jan. 4 game at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Caldwell, a 6-3, 265-pound defensive end and tackle, will suit up for the Jan. 13 game at Mercedes Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons.
To be chosenm players must be nominated and then attend regional and super-regional combines.
Former William Campbell standout Andre Reid played in the Blue-Grey Bowl in 2017.
Heritage girls track raising money for ringsThe Heritage girls track and field team is currently accepting donations to aid its quest to purchase state championship rings. The Pioneers captured the VHSL’s Class 3 state title in June.
A GoFundMe page set up later that month has raised $775, but the Pioneers have set a goal of $8,505.
Those interested in donating can visit the GoFundMe page titled “Heritage Girls Track & Field State Champions” or visit the main office at Heritage High.
Ben Cates covers high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5527.