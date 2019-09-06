FOOTBALL
Non-district
Appomattox 17, Rustburg 0
Rustburg 0 0 0 0 — 0
Appomattox 7 3 7 0 — 17
Appomattox — Tez Booker 41 pass from Tre Lawing (Samuele Bianco kick)
Appomattox — Bianco 23 field goal
Appomattox — Lawing 1 run (Bianco kick)
R A
First Downs 10 17
Rushes-Yards 38-144 40-206
Passing Yards 4 96
Passing 1-1-0 7-12-0
Total Offense 148 302
Penalties-Yards 3-12 4-30
Fumbles-Lost 5-1 2-0
Individual Statistics
RUSHING—Rustburg: Landon Tucker 1-3, Tre Tucker 6-9, Jaylin Jones 15-69, Chris Cardwell 2-21, RJ Anthony 10-53, Javonte Green 3-(minus 9), Avery Dixon 1-(minus 2). Appomattox: Lawing 10-35, Keyshawn Baker 7-67, Cristian Ferguson 17-77, Jaheim Scruggs 2-4, Jaquan Walker 1-17, Caleb Shaw 3-6.
PASSING—Rustburg: Jones 1-1-0 (4). Appomattox: Lawing 7-12-0 (96).
RECEIVING—Rustburg: Dixon 1-4. Appomattox: Booker 1-41, Ferguson 1-11, Scruggs 1-5, Jonathan Pennix 2-11, Tyler Gilliam 2-28.
Records: Rustburg 1-1. Appomattox 1-1.
Jefferson Forest 42, Staunton River 14
JF 7 14 14 7 — 42
SR 7 0 0 7 — 14
JF — Danteas Braxton 56 pass from Blake Riddlebarger (Connor Phillips kick)
SR — Aiden Brown 44 run (Seth Deaton kick)
JF — Braxton 40 punt return (Phillips kick)
JF — Jacob Hackworth 59 run (Phillips kick)
JF — Keenan Cupit 44 run (Phillips kick)
JF — Cupit 14 run (Phillips kick)
JF — Jacob VanRemortel 12 interception return (Phillips kick)
SR — Eddie Blake 22 pass from Lucas Overstreet (Deaton kick)
Team Statistics
JF SR
First Downs 10 11
Rushes-Yards 20-228 42-148
Passing Yards 120 107
Passing 7-14-1 4-7-1
Total Offense 348 255
Penalties-Yards 8-66 5-32
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-2
Individual Statistics
RUSHING—Jefferson Forest, Keenan Cupit 11-117, Jacob Hackworth 3-60, Blake Riddlebarger 1-5, Dalton Shaw 4-46, Davis Lane 1-0. Staunton River, Jayson Eanes 16-57, Aiden Brown 11-98, Malakhi Gregory 6-18, Lucas Overstreet 7-(-28), Lucas Kirtley 2-3.
PASSING—Jefferson Forest, Riddlebarger 5-10-0-93, Lane 2-4-1-27. Staunton River, Overstreet 4-6-0-107, Kirtley 0-1-1.
RECEIVING—Jefferson Forest, Danteas Braxton 2-26, Cupit 1-0, Devn Blackston 1-15, Jacolby Johnson 2-17, Jacob VanRemortel 1-21. Staunton River, Brown 2-22, Kirtley 1-63, Eddie Blake 1-22.
Records: Jefferson Forest 1-0. Staunton River 0-2.
Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 28, Brookville 21
Brookville 7 0 6 8 -- 21
Patrick Henry 14 0 7 7 -- 28
BHS — Jared Glinski 32 rush (Brown kick)
PH — Pedigo 29 yard pass from Gunn (Langhammer kick)
PH — McCormick 31 yard pass from Gunn (Langhammer kick)
PH — Cook 31 rush (Langhammer kick)
BHS — Zach Thompson 24 yard pass from Glisnki (kick failed)
BHS — Ryan North 2 rush (Conversion good)
PH — Gunn 20 rush (Langhammer kick good)
Team Statistics
BHS PH
Rushes-yards 44-287 33-155
Passing yards 82 159
Comp-Att-Int 8-13-1 13-23-1
Fumbles lost 1-1 1-1
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Brookville, Glinski 18-130, North 16-104, 10-53. Patrick Henry, Gunn 12-49, Cook 18-96, Pedigo 1-6, Jones 2-4.
PASSING — Brookville, Glinski 8-13-82-1. Patrick Henry, Gunn 13-22-159-2, Pedigo 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING — Brookville, Thompson 6-59, Garrett 1-14, Calloway 1-9. Patrick Henry, Pedigo 6-95, McCormick 4-50, Divers 1-12, Baylor 1-5, Webb 1-(-3).
Records: Brookville 0-2. Patrick Henry 1-1.
Heritage 57, John Marshall 20
Heritage 14 0 20 23 — 57
John Marshall 0 0 14 6 — 20
HHS — Kyron Thomas 65 pass from Kameron Burns (Karson Adcock kick)
HHS — Brian Trent 32 pass from Burns (Adcock kick)
HHS — Silas Rucker 30 run (kick failed)
HHS — KJ Vaughan 7 run (Adcock kick)
JM — Oliver Basnight 77 pass from Aarek Thomas (Thomas run)
JM — Basnight 78 pass from Thomas (Thomas run)
HHS — Krystian Rivera 6 run (Adcock kick)
HHS — Deuce Crawford punt return (Adcock kick)
HHS — safety
JM — Basnight 77 pass from Thomas (pass fails)
HHS — Vaughan 3 run (Adcock kick)
H JM
First Downs 18 8
Rushes-Yards 34-270 25-(minus 15)
Passing Yards 157 350
Passing 5-14-1 16-33-0
Total Offense 427 335
Penalties-Yards 11-85 11-79
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-0
Individual Statistics
RUSHING—Heritage: Vaughan 20-102, Burns 4-1, Rucker 6-71, Thomas 1-49, Rivera 3-47. John Marshall: Harris 3-5, Green 10-4, Thomas 9-(minus 35), Hicks 3-11.
PASSING—Heritage: Burns 5-14-1 (157). John Marshall: Thomas 16-33-0 (350).
RECEIVING—Heritage: Thomas 2-71, Trent 1-32, KeShawn Colbert 1-35, Rucker 1-19. John Marshall: Perry 3-23, Basnight 4-221, Thomas 1-4, Merrite 2-23, Harris 1-4, Miller 5-61.
Records: Heritage 1-1. John Marshall 1-1.
Liberty 21, Fort Defiance 20
Defiance 0 14 6 0 — 20
Liberty 7 0 7 7 — 21
LHS — John Gass 60 pass from Tanner Stanley (Tony Mineo kick)
FD — Riley Miller 40 fumble return (William Brooks kick)
FD — Austin Monroe 1 run (Brooks kick)
LHS — Garrett Whorley 85 kickoff return (Mineo kick)
FD — Addison Knicely 2 run (kick failed)
LHS — Whorley 20 run (Mineo kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Liberty: Whorley 8-91, Cortarius Gilmore 5-15, Stanley 6-16, Josh Gass 1-6, Logan Orange 2-10.
PASSING — Liberty: Stanley 5-8-1 (99).
RECEIVING — Liberty: Gass 5-99.
Records: Fort Defiance 0-1. Liberty 1-1.
Liberty Christian 42, Brunswick 14
BHS 0 0 0 14 — 14
LCA 29 13 0 0 — 42
LCA — Anthony Moore 3 run (kick failed)
LCA — Tyler Rose 50 pass from Josh Nelson (run failed)
LCA — Safety
LCA — Rose 20 pass from Nelson (Dillon Stowers run)
LCA — Cade Wycoff 1 run (Ethan Dupin kick)
LCA — Wycoff 15 run (kick failed)
LCA — Jordan Cowart 1 run (Zach Maren kick)
BHS — pass (kick)
BHS — pass (kick)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — LCA: Moore 5-32, Wycoff 7-62, Cowart 2-4, Caleb Davidson 12-17, Stowers, 3-5
PASSING — LCA: Josh Nelson 3-3-0 (78), Dylan Stowers 6-8-0 (43)
RECEIVING — LCA: Wycoff 1-10, Rose 2-70, Christian Whorley 2-24, Matthew Byrd 1-8, Kirkland Rufus 1-11.
Records: Brunswick 0-2. Liberty Christian 1-1.
State scores
Abingdon 35, Gate City 28
Alleghany 54, Bath County 14
Altavista 35, Prince Edward County 0
Appomattox 17, Rustburg 0
Auburn 56, Craig County 6
Avalon, Md. 38, Benedictine 13
Blue Ridge School 45, Hargrave Military 13
Briar Woods 29, Dominion 21
Broad Run 51, Brooke Point 13
Buffalo Gap 48, Parry McCluer 0
C.D. Hylton 34, West Potomac 33
Carroll County 21, Grayson County 20
Castlewood 26, Honaker 24
Centreville 42, Washington-Lee 0
Chantilly 41, Langley 7
Chatham 50, Randolph-Henry 26
Chilhowie 45, J.I. Burton 24
Christiansburg 28, Giles 13
Culpeper 30, Monticello 6
Deep Run 21, Atlee 7
Douglas Freeman 21, James River-Midlothian 13
Eastern View 63, Albemarle 7
Fairfax 28, Wakefield 7
Falls Church 53, Park View-Sterling 21
Fauquier 32, Brentsville 0
Flint Hill School 28, Paul VI Catholic High School 6
Floyd County 13, Patrick County 12
Forest Park 27, Annandale 21
Freedom (South Riding) 54, Independence 20
Freedom (Woodbridge) 47, Riverbend 0
Fuqua School 50, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 14
GW-Danville 55, Amherst County 29
Galax 51, Martinsville 25
George Marshall 23, McLean 7
George Wythe-Wytheville 27, Fort Chiswell 14
Graham 45, Tazewell 0
Gretna 62, Tunstall 20
Grundy 20, River View, W.Va. 18
Hancock, Md. 30, Massanutten Military 16
Handley 31, Harrisonburg 13
Henrico 20, Hermitage 14
Heritage (Leesburg) 14, Kettle Run 6
Heritage-Lynchburg 57, John Marshall 20
Hidden Valley 22, William Byrd 7
Holston 43, Twin Springs 6
Hurley 37, Rye Cove 6
James River-Buchanan 20, Madison County 8
Jefferson Forest 42, Staunton River 14
John Battle 12, Virginia High 7
King George 34, Stafford 21
Liberty Christian 42, Brunswick 12
Liberty-Bealeton 40, Courtland 35
Liberty-Bedford 21, Fort Defiance 20
Lord Botetourt 23, Blacksburg 7
Loudoun County 27, Millbrook 18
Loudoun Valley 28, Riverside 7
Louisa 38, Chancellor 13
Luray 45, Wilson Memorial 21
Magna Vista 20, Dan River 6
Maret, D.C. 43, Manassas Park 14
Massaponax 47, Dinwiddie 30
Matoaca 9, Powhatan 6
Mills Godwin 30, Lee-Davis 6
Monacan 27, Hanover 0
Mount Vernon 38, Colgan 8
Mountain View 37, Patriot 6
Narrows 37, Northwood 0
North Cross 54, Fishburne Military 0
North Stafford 55, Orange County 20
Northside 37, Cave Spring 13
Osbourn Park 23, Herndon 7
Page County 46, Nelson County 14
Patrick Henry-Ashland 43, Caroline 8
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 60, Eastside 22
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 28, Brookville 21
Potomac 21, Osbourn 13
Potomac School 14, St. John Paul the Great 2
Pulaski County 42, Bassett 6
R.E. Lee-Staunton 20, Covington 7
Ridgeview 63, Shelby Valley, Ky. 32
Riverheads 38, Glenvar 21
Rural Retreat 24, Eastern Montgomery 6
Salem 27, Franklin County 21
Sherando 41, Jefferson, W.Va. 7
Skyline 32, Broadway 7
South County 48, Hayfield 20
South Lakes 43, Oakton 7
Spotswood 75, William Monroe 13
Spotsylvania 36, Fluvanna 27
Stone Bridge 33, James Madison 19
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 41, Gar-Field 7
Strasburg 35, George Mason 20
Stuarts Draft 42, Waynesboro 0
T.C. Williams 29, James Robinson 26
TJ-Alexandria 7, Lee-Springfield 6
Thomas Dale 28, Lloyd Bird 0
Trinity Episcopal 30, Collegiate-Richmond 20
Turner Ashby 48, Western Albemarle 26
Tuscarora 40, Potomac Falls 12
Union 26, Richlands 3
Westfield 37, John Champe 14
William Campbell 34, Central of Lunenburg 20
William Fleming 28, Rockbridge County 26
Woodgrove 46, Rock Ridge 6
Woodstock Central 55, Stonewall Jackson — Quicksburg 8
Yorktown 40, Woodrow Wilson, D.C. 0
POSTPONEMENTS
AND CANCELLATIONS
Bluestone vs. Park View-South Hill, ccd.
Goochland vs. Fork Union Prep, ccd.
Hickory vs. Currituck N.C., ccd.
Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. vs. Norfolk Academy, ccd.
Southampton Academy vs. Banner Christian, ppd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.