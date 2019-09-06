appomattoxnew.jpg

FOOTBALL

Non-district

Appomattox 17, Rustburg 0

Rustburg 0 0 0 0 — 0

Appomattox 7 3 7 0 — 17

Appomattox — Tez Booker 41 pass from Tre Lawing (Samuele Bianco kick)

Appomattox — Bianco 23 field goal

Appomattox — Lawing 1 run (Bianco kick)

R A

First Downs 10 17

Rushes-Yards 38-144 40-206

Passing Yards 4 96

Passing 1-1-0 7-12-0

Total Offense 148 302

Penalties-Yards 3-12 4-30

Fumbles-Lost 5-1 2-0

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Rustburg: Landon Tucker 1-3, Tre Tucker 6-9, Jaylin Jones 15-69, Chris Cardwell 2-21, RJ Anthony 10-53, Javonte Green 3-(minus 9), Avery Dixon 1-(minus 2). Appomattox: Lawing 10-35, Keyshawn Baker 7-67, Cristian Ferguson 17-77, Jaheim Scruggs 2-4, Jaquan Walker 1-17, Caleb Shaw 3-6.

PASSING—Rustburg: Jones 1-1-0 (4). Appomattox: Lawing 7-12-0 (96).

RECEIVING—Rustburg: Dixon 1-4. Appomattox: Booker 1-41, Ferguson 1-11, Scruggs 1-5, Jonathan Pennix 2-11, Tyler Gilliam 2-28.

Records: Rustburg 1-1. Appomattox 1-1.

Jefferson Forest 42, Staunton River 14

JF 7 14 14 7 — 42

SR 7 0 0 7 — 14

JF — Danteas Braxton 56 pass from Blake Riddlebarger (Connor Phillips kick)

SR — Aiden Brown 44 run (Seth Deaton kick)

JF — Braxton 40 punt return (Phillips kick)

JF — Jacob Hackworth 59 run (Phillips kick)

JF — Keenan Cupit 44 run (Phillips kick)

JF — Cupit 14 run (Phillips kick)

JF — Jacob VanRemortel 12 interception return (Phillips kick)

SR — Eddie Blake 22 pass from Lucas Overstreet (Deaton kick)

Team Statistics

JF SR

First Downs 10 11

Rushes-Yards 20-228 42-148

Passing Yards 120 107

Passing 7-14-1 4-7-1

Total Offense 348 255

Penalties-Yards 8-66 5-32

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-2

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Jefferson Forest, Keenan Cupit 11-117, Jacob Hackworth 3-60, Blake Riddlebarger 1-5, Dalton Shaw 4-46, Davis Lane 1-0. Staunton River, Jayson Eanes 16-57, Aiden Brown 11-98, Malakhi Gregory 6-18, Lucas Overstreet 7-(-28), Lucas Kirtley 2-3.

PASSING—Jefferson Forest, Riddlebarger 5-10-0-93, Lane 2-4-1-27. Staunton River, Overstreet 4-6-0-107, Kirtley 0-1-1.

RECEIVING—Jefferson Forest, Danteas Braxton 2-26, Cupit 1-0, Devn Blackston 1-15, Jacolby Johnson 2-17, Jacob VanRemortel 1-21. Staunton River, Brown 2-22, Kirtley 1-63, Eddie Blake 1-22.

Records: Jefferson Forest 1-0. Staunton River 0-2.

Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 28, Brookville 21

Brookville 7 0 6 8 -- 21

Patrick Henry 14 0 7 7 -- 28

BHS — Jared Glinski 32 rush (Brown kick)

PH — Pedigo 29 yard pass from Gunn (Langhammer kick)

PH — McCormick 31 yard pass from Gunn (Langhammer kick)

PH — Cook 31 rush (Langhammer kick)

BHS — Zach Thompson 24 yard pass from Glisnki (kick failed)

BHS — Ryan North 2 rush (Conversion good)

PH — Gunn 20 rush (Langhammer kick good)

Team Statistics

BHS PH

Rushes-yards 44-287 33-155

Passing yards 82 159

Comp-Att-Int 8-13-1 13-23-1

Fumbles lost 1-1 1-1

Individual Statistics

RUSHING — Brookville, Glinski 18-130, North 16-104, 10-53. Patrick Henry, Gunn 12-49, Cook 18-96, Pedigo 1-6, Jones 2-4.

PASSING — Brookville, Glinski 8-13-82-1. Patrick Henry, Gunn 13-22-159-2, Pedigo 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING — Brookville, Thompson 6-59, Garrett 1-14, Calloway 1-9. Patrick Henry, Pedigo 6-95, McCormick 4-50, Divers 1-12, Baylor 1-5, Webb 1-(-3).

Records: Brookville 0-2. Patrick Henry 1-1.

Heritage 57, John Marshall 20

Heritage 14 0 20 23 — 57

John Marshall 0 0 14 6 — 20

HHS — Kyron Thomas 65 pass from Kameron Burns (Karson Adcock kick)

HHS — Brian Trent 32 pass from Burns (Adcock kick)

HHS — Silas Rucker 30 run (kick failed)

HHS — KJ Vaughan 7 run (Adcock kick)

JM — Oliver Basnight 77 pass from Aarek Thomas (Thomas run)

JM — Basnight 78 pass from Thomas (Thomas run)

HHS — Krystian Rivera 6 run (Adcock kick)

HHS — Deuce Crawford punt return (Adcock kick)

HHS — safety

JM — Basnight 77 pass from Thomas (pass fails)

HHS — Vaughan 3 run (Adcock kick)

H JM

First Downs 18 8

Rushes-Yards 34-270 25-(minus 15)

Passing Yards 157 350

Passing 5-14-1 16-33-0

Total Offense 427 335

Penalties-Yards 11-85 11-79

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-0

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Heritage: Vaughan 20-102, Burns 4-1, Rucker 6-71, Thomas 1-49, Rivera 3-47. John Marshall: Harris 3-5, Green 10-4, Thomas 9-(minus 35), Hicks 3-11.

PASSING—Heritage: Burns 5-14-1 (157). John Marshall: Thomas 16-33-0 (350).

RECEIVING—Heritage: Thomas 2-71, Trent 1-32, KeShawn Colbert 1-35, Rucker 1-19. John Marshall: Perry 3-23, Basnight 4-221, Thomas 1-4, Merrite 2-23, Harris 1-4, Miller 5-61.

Records: Heritage 1-1. John Marshall 1-1.

Liberty 21, Fort Defiance 20

Defiance 0 14 6 0 — 20

Liberty 7 0 7 7 — 21

LHS — John Gass 60 pass from Tanner Stanley (Tony Mineo kick)

FD — Riley Miller 40 fumble return (William Brooks kick)

FD — Austin Monroe 1 run (Brooks kick)

LHS — Garrett Whorley 85 kickoff return (Mineo kick)

FD — Addison Knicely 2 run (kick failed)

LHS — Whorley 20 run (Mineo kick)

Individual Statistics

RUSHING — Liberty: Whorley 8-91, Cortarius Gilmore 5-15, Stanley 6-16, Josh Gass 1-6, Logan Orange 2-10.

PASSING — Liberty: Stanley 5-8-1 (99).

RECEIVING — Liberty: Gass 5-99.

Records: Fort Defiance 0-1. Liberty 1-1.

Liberty Christian 42, Brunswick 14

BHS 0 0 0 14 — 14

LCA 29 13 0 0 — 42

LCA — Anthony Moore 3 run (kick failed)

LCA — Tyler Rose 50 pass from Josh Nelson (run failed)

LCA — Safety

LCA — Rose 20 pass from Nelson (Dillon Stowers run)

LCA — Cade Wycoff 1 run (Ethan Dupin kick)

LCA — Wycoff 15 run (kick failed)

LCA — Jordan Cowart 1 run (Zach Maren kick)

BHS — pass (kick)

BHS — pass (kick)

Individual Statistics

RUSHING — LCA: Moore 5-32, Wycoff 7-62, Cowart 2-4, Caleb Davidson 12-17, Stowers, 3-5

PASSING — LCA: Josh Nelson 3-3-0 (78), Dylan Stowers 6-8-0 (43)

RECEIVING — LCA: Wycoff 1-10, Rose 2-70, Christian Whorley 2-24, Matthew Byrd 1-8, Kirkland Rufus 1-11.

Records: Brunswick 0-2. Liberty Christian 1-1.

State scores

Abingdon 35, Gate City 28

Alleghany 54, Bath County 14

Altavista 35, Prince Edward County 0

Appomattox 17, Rustburg 0

Auburn 56, Craig County 6

Avalon, Md. 38, Benedictine 13

Blue Ridge School 45, Hargrave Military 13

Briar Woods 29, Dominion 21

Broad Run 51, Brooke Point 13

Buffalo Gap 48, Parry McCluer 0

C.D. Hylton 34, West Potomac 33

Carroll County 21, Grayson County 20

Castlewood 26, Honaker 24

Centreville 42, Washington-Lee 0

Chantilly 41, Langley 7

Chatham 50, Randolph-Henry 26

Chilhowie 45, J.I. Burton 24

Christiansburg 28, Giles 13

Culpeper 30, Monticello 6

Deep Run 21, Atlee 7

Douglas Freeman 21, James River-Midlothian 13

Eastern View 63, Albemarle 7

Fairfax 28, Wakefield 7

Falls Church 53, Park View-Sterling 21

Fauquier 32, Brentsville 0

Flint Hill School 28, Paul VI Catholic High School 6

Floyd County 13, Patrick County 12

Forest Park 27, Annandale 21

Freedom (South Riding) 54, Independence 20

Freedom (Woodbridge) 47, Riverbend 0

Fuqua School 50, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 14

GW-Danville 55, Amherst County 29

Galax 51, Martinsville 25

George Marshall 23, McLean 7

George Wythe-Wytheville 27, Fort Chiswell 14

Graham 45, Tazewell 0

Gretna 62, Tunstall 20

Grundy 20, River View, W.Va. 18

Hancock, Md. 30, Massanutten Military 16

Handley 31, Harrisonburg 13

Henrico 20, Hermitage 14

Heritage (Leesburg) 14, Kettle Run 6

Heritage-Lynchburg 57, John Marshall 20

Hidden Valley 22, William Byrd 7

Holston 43, Twin Springs 6

Hurley 37, Rye Cove 6

James River-Buchanan 20, Madison County 8

Jefferson Forest 42, Staunton River 14

John Battle 12, Virginia High 7

King George 34, Stafford 21

Liberty Christian 42, Brunswick 12

Liberty-Bealeton 40, Courtland 35

Liberty-Bedford 21, Fort Defiance 20

Lord Botetourt 23, Blacksburg 7

Loudoun County 27, Millbrook 18

Loudoun Valley 28, Riverside 7

Louisa 38, Chancellor 13

Luray 45, Wilson Memorial 21

Magna Vista 20, Dan River 6

Maret, D.C. 43, Manassas Park 14

Massaponax 47, Dinwiddie 30

Matoaca 9, Powhatan 6

Mills Godwin 30, Lee-Davis 6

Monacan 27, Hanover 0

Mount Vernon 38, Colgan 8

Mountain View 37, Patriot 6

Narrows 37, Northwood 0

North Cross 54, Fishburne Military 0

North Stafford 55, Orange County 20

Northside 37, Cave Spring 13

Osbourn Park 23, Herndon 7

Page County 46, Nelson County 14

Patrick Henry-Ashland 43, Caroline 8

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 60, Eastside 22

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 28, Brookville 21

Potomac 21, Osbourn 13

Potomac School 14, St. John Paul the Great 2

Pulaski County 42, Bassett 6

R.E. Lee-Staunton 20, Covington 7

Ridgeview 63, Shelby Valley, Ky. 32

Riverheads 38, Glenvar 21

Rural Retreat 24, Eastern Montgomery 6

Salem 27, Franklin County 21

Sherando 41, Jefferson, W.Va. 7

Skyline 32, Broadway 7

South County 48, Hayfield 20

South Lakes 43, Oakton 7

Spotswood 75, William Monroe 13

Spotsylvania 36, Fluvanna 27

Stone Bridge 33, James Madison 19

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 41, Gar-Field 7

Strasburg 35, George Mason 20

Stuarts Draft 42, Waynesboro 0

T.C. Williams 29, James Robinson 26

TJ-Alexandria 7, Lee-Springfield 6

Thomas Dale 28, Lloyd Bird 0

Trinity Episcopal 30, Collegiate-Richmond 20

Turner Ashby 48, Western Albemarle 26

Tuscarora 40, Potomac Falls 12

Union 26, Richlands 3

Westfield 37, John Champe 14

William Campbell 34, Central of Lunenburg 20

William Fleming 28, Rockbridge County 26

Woodgrove 46, Rock Ridge 6

Woodstock Central 55, Stonewall Jackson — Quicksburg 8

Yorktown 40, Woodrow Wilson, D.C. 0

POSTPONEMENTS

AND CANCELLATIONS

Bluestone vs. Park View-South Hill, ccd.

Goochland vs. Fork Union Prep, ccd.

Hickory vs. Currituck N.C., ccd.

Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. vs. Norfolk Academy, ccd.

Southampton Academy vs. Banner Christian, ppd.

