FOOTBALL
Seminole District
Liberty Christian 35, Jefferson Forest 13
LCA;14;7;7;7;—;35
JF;7;0;0;6;—;13
LCA — Josh Nelson 1 run (Ethan Dupin kick)
JF — Blake Riddlebarger 2 run (Connor Phillips kick)
LCA — Tyler Rose 66 pass from Nelson (Dupin kick)
LCA — Dillon Stowers 30 pass from Will Wycoff (Dupin kick)
LCA — Cade Wycoff 6 run (Dupin kick)
LCA — James Wilen 12 pass from Nelson (Dupin kick)
JF — Davis Lane 65 run (kick blocked)
;LCA;JF
First Downs;17;12
Rushes-Yards;34-245;44-251
Passing Yards;171;35
Passing;8-16-0;3-15-1
Total Offense;416;286
Penalties-Yards;2-10;5-45
Fumbles-Lost;2-2;3-1
Individual Statistics
RUSHING—LCA: C. Wycoff 18-136, Anthony Moore 8-67, TJ Strange 1-10, Jaylin Belford 1-0, Nelson 5-34, Stowers 1-(minus 2). JF: Keenan Cupit 25-140, Josh Harris 4-21, Jacob hackworth 2-15, Riddlebarger 8-(minus 1), Lane 5-76.
PASSING—LCA: Nelson 7-15-0 (141), W. Wycoff 1-1-0 (30). JF: Riddlebarger 3-11-1 (35), Lane 0-4-0 (0).
RECEIVING—LCA: Tyler Rose 1-66, W. Wycoff 1-47, Conner Hill 1-3, Belford 1-1, Stowers 2-35, Wilen 2-19. JF: Hackworth 1-23, Dyson Yuille 2-12.
Records: Liberty Christian 4-1. Jefferson Forest 2-3.
Non-district
E.C. Glass 49, GW-Danville 15
Glass;15;6;13;15;—;49
GW;0;7;0;8;—15
ECG — DreSean Kendrick 33 run (Tyler Garrett kick)
ECG — Kendrick 65 run (Bryson McKenna run)
ECG — Quoterrius Craighead 16 run (kick failed)
GW — Willie Edmunds 66 run (kick good)
ECG — Kendrick 3 run (kick failed)
ECG — Ty Foster 10 run (Garrett kick)
ECG — Craighead 3 run (Kendrick run)
GW — Shyheim Watlington 50 pass form Sha'kobbe Hairston (run good)
ECG — Craighead 43 run (Garrett kick)
Team Statistics
;ECG;GW
First Downs;25;14
Rushes-Yards;48-451;30-144
Passing Yards;55;152
Passing;6-10-0;9-17-2
Total Offense;506;296
Penalties-Yards;4-30;6-45
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;0-0
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Glass: Kendrick 19-284, Craighead 12-92, Foster 13-77, Patrick Payne 2-(minus-1), Shawn Hay 2-(minus-1).
PASSING — Glass: Kendrick 5-9-0 (48), Payne 1-1-0 (7).
RECEIVING — Glass: D-Moe Mosley 2-28, Cam Robinson 1-10, Markevus Graves 2-10, QuaTarius Foster 1-7.
Records: Glass 5-0. GW-Danville 3-2.
Brookville 28, William Fleming 0
Brookville;7;14;7;0;—;28
Fleming;0;0;0;0;—;0
B — Ryan North 5 run (Ethan Brown kick)
B — Jared Glinski 96 run (Brown kick)
B — Glinski 57 run (Brown kick)
B — North 6 run (Brown kick)
Team Statistics
;BHS;WF
First downs; 15; 12
Rushes-yards; 41-359; 29-69
Passing yards; 63; 132
Comp-Att-Int; 3-9-0; 8-17-3
Fumbles-lost; 1-0; 2-2
Penalties;15-105;5-31
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Brookville: Glinski 11-206, North 17-82, Tayshaun Butler 10-60, Chad Pouncy 3-11. William Fleming: Dashawn Lewis 8-33, Deaquan Nichols 9-16, Nahshon Bonds 7-10, Shareef Anderson 3-8, Andrews 2-2.
PASSING — Brookville: Pouncy 3-9-0 (63). William Fleming, Nichols 6-13-1 (108), Lewis 2-4-2 (24).
RECEIVING — Brookville: Zach Thompson 1-37, Nick Dunford 1-24, Jalen Thomas 1-2. William Fleming: Saequan Bannister 3-61, Dmontra Kasey 3-51, Andrews 2-20.
Records: Brookville 2-3. William Fleming 2-3.
STATE SCORES
Abingdon 42, Central-Wise 19
Albemarle 45, Monticello 16
Appomattox 56, Altavista 13
Arcadia 47, Col. Richardson, Md. 7
Bayside 14, Princess Anne 12
Bishop McNamara, Md. 38, Paul VI Catholic High School 6
Blacksburg 31, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 20
Blue Ridge School 34, Norfolk Christian School 20
Bluestone 39, Cumberland 0
Briar Woods 24, Riverside 23, OT
Broad Run 35, Loudoun County 7
Brookville 28, William Fleming 0
Buckingham County 57, Northumberland 30
C.D. Hylton 30, Colgan 8
Cambridge/SD, Md. 49, Nandua 18
Caroline 27, Courtland 26
Castlewood 38, Northwood 6
Central of Lunenburg 32, Randolph-Henry 12
Centreville 21, Battlefield 12
Chantilly 42, Washington-Lee 13
Charles City County High School 47, Lancaster 22
Chilhowie 22, Virginia High 7
Churchland 27, Booker T. Washington 0
Clarke County 50, Madison County 13
Clover Hill 32, James River-Midlothian 11
Collegiate-Richmond 35, Woodberry Forest 28, OT
Colonial Forge 56, Riverbend 0
Colonial Heights 14, Meadowbrook 11
Cosby 14, Midlothian 7
Currituck County, N.C. 48, Bruton 0
Dan River 45, William Campbell 20
Deep Creek 48, Lakeland 6
Dinwiddie 37, Petersburg 20
Dominion 27, Jefferson, W.Va. 20
Douglas Freeman 38, J.R. Tucker 0
E.C. Glass 49, GW-Danville 15
East Rockingham 42, Stonewall Jackson - Quicksburg 0
Eastern View 35, James Monroe 7
Fairmont Heights, Md. 38, Catholic High School of Va Beach 7
Fluvanna 26, Charlottesville 7
Fort Chiswell 27, Auburn 14
Fort Defiance 35, Broadway 17
Frank Cox 47, Kellam 14
Franklin 60, Surry County 16
Freedom (Woodbridge) 49, Forest Park 0
Gar-Field 49, Osbourn 12
George Marshall 34, Herndon 0
George Wythe-Wytheville 34, Gate City 7
Georgetown Prep, Md. 27, Benedictine 13
Giles 36, Floyd County 29
Glen Allen 30, Mills Godwin 3
Glenvar 49, Carroll County 12
Goochland 35, Amelia County 0
Graham 42, Princeton, W.Va. 6
Greensville County 44, Park View-South Hill 7
Gretna 67, Nelson County 20
Halifax County 25, Bassett 15
Hickory 19, Great Bridge 18
Hidden Valley 35, Pulaski County 14
Highland Springs 41, Henrico 8
Hopewell 44, Thomas Dale 7
Hurley 38, Grundy 6
Indian River 48, Grassfield 27
Isle of Wight Academy 62, Broadwater Academy 16
J.I. Burton 48, Eastside 6
James Madison 29, Falls Church 0
James Monroe, W.Va. 21, Covington 14
James River-Buchanan 22, Alleghany 13
James Wood 42, Independence 32
John Handley 42, Culpeper 7
Kenston Forest def. Hampton Roads, forfeit
King George 21, Washington & Lee 20
Lafayette 55, New Kent 2
Lake Braddock 40, Oakton 12
Landstown 41, First Colonial 0
Lee-Davis 35, Hanover 24
Liberty Christian 35, Jefferson Forest 13
Liberty-Bealeton 40, Kettle Run 29
Lloyd Bird 21, Powhatan 13
Lord Botetourt 77, R.E. Lee-Staunton 0
Loudoun Valley 30, Heritage (Leesburg) 14
Louisa 35, Orange County 14
Magna Vista 56, Tunstall 3
Manchester 49, Huguenot 21
Marion 41, Lebanon 38
Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 22, Hampton Roads 0
Massaponax 39, Brooke Point 2
Matoaca 33, Prince George 14
Maury 55, Hermitage 14
Middlesex 24, Northampton 14
Millbrook 42, Fauquier 21
Monacan 49, George Wythe-Richmond 6
Mount Vernon 45, McLean 12
Mountain View 34, North Stafford 26
Nansemond River 30, King's Fork High School 13
Narrows 24, Holston 20
Norcom 46, Norview 6
Nottoway 14, Prince Edward County 6
Ocean Lakes 35, Green Run 30
Oscar Smith 56, Western Branch 14
Page County 58, Bath County 0
Paintsville, Ky. 21, Union 14
Patrick County 27, Martinsville 19
Patrick Henry-Ashland 32, Atlee 23
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 31, Rural Retreat 0
Perry Co. Central, Ky. 41, Lee High 20
Phoebus 42, Gloucester 7
Poquoson 31, Smithfield 12
Portsmouth Christian 60, Chincoteague 13
Potomac Falls 24, Freedom (South Riding) 7
Richlands 45, Radford 28
Riverheads 49, Skyline 21
Roanoke Catholic 52, Parry McCluer 6
Salem 41, Christiansburg 13
Sherando 52, Harrisonburg 7
South County 54, Annandale 7
South Lakes 40, Wakefield 6
Southampton 48, Brunswick 46
Spotsylvania 41, Chancellor 28
St. Christopher's 39, Fork Union Prep 19
Stone Bridge 55, Rock Ridge 7
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 21, John Champe 7
Strasburg 69, Rappahannock County 0
Stuarts Draft 56, Luray 27
Sussex Central 54, Windsor 12
T.C. Williams 35, Fairfax 14
Tallwood 32, Kempsville 0
Tazewell 40, Honaker 21
The Covenant School 62, Southampton Academy 0
Thomas Walker 44, Harlan, Ky. 26
Turner Ashby 42, Wilson Memorial 21
Tuscarora 31, Stafford 13
Twin Springs 2, Jenkins, Ky. 0
Varina 56, Lake Taylor 7
Warhill 54, Jamestown 7
Warwick 27, Menchville 7
West Point 13, Colonial Beach 8
West Potomac 62, Lee-Springfield 0
West Springfield 56, Justice High School 14
Westfield 53, W.T. Woodson 3
William Monroe 22, Western Albemarle 15
Woodbridge 23, Potomac 13
York 10, Tabb 7
Yorktown 41, Edison 0
