Liberty Christian 35, Jefferson Forest 13

LCA;14;7;7;7;—;35

JF;7;0;0;6;—;13

LCA — Josh Nelson 1 run (Ethan Dupin kick)

JF — Blake Riddlebarger 2 run (Connor Phillips kick)

LCA — Tyler Rose 66 pass from Nelson (Dupin kick)

LCA — Dillon Stowers 30 pass from Will Wycoff (Dupin kick)

LCA — Cade Wycoff 6 run (Dupin kick)

LCA — James Wilen 12 pass from Nelson (Dupin kick)

JF — Davis Lane 65 run (kick blocked)

;LCA;JF
First Downs;17;12
Rushes-Yards;34-245;44-251
Passing Yards;171;35
Passing;8-16-0;3-15-1
Total Offense;416;286
Penalties-Yards;2-10;5-45
Fumbles-Lost;2-2;3-1
Individual Statistics

RUSHING—LCA: C. Wycoff 18-136, Anthony Moore 8-67, TJ Strange 1-10, Jaylin Belford 1-0, Nelson 5-34, Stowers 1-(minus 2). JF: Keenan Cupit 25-140, Josh Harris 4-21, Jacob hackworth 2-15, Riddlebarger 8-(minus 1), Lane 5-76. 

PASSING—LCA: Nelson 7-15-0 (141), W. Wycoff 1-1-0 (30). JF: Riddlebarger 3-11-1 (35), Lane 0-4-0 (0). 

RECEIVING—LCA: Tyler Rose 1-66, W. Wycoff 1-47, Conner Hill 1-3, Belford 1-1, Stowers 2-35, Wilen 2-19. JF: Hackworth 1-23, Dyson Yuille 2-12. 

Records: Liberty Christian 4-1. Jefferson Forest 2-3. 

Non-district

E.C. Glass 49, GW-Danville 15

Glass;15;6;13;15;—;49

GW;0;7;0;8;—15

ECG — DreSean Kendrick 33 run (Tyler Garrett kick)

ECG — Kendrick 65 run (Bryson McKenna run)

ECG — Quoterrius Craighead 16 run (kick failed)

GW — Willie Edmunds 66 run (kick good)

ECG — Kendrick 3 run (kick failed)

ECG — Ty Foster 10 run (Garrett kick)

ECG — Craighead 3 run (Kendrick run)

GW — Shyheim Watlington 50 pass form Sha'kobbe Hairston (run good)

ECG — Craighead 43 run (Garrett kick)

Team Statistics

 ;ECG;GW

First Downs;25;14
Rushes-Yards;48-451;30-144
Passing Yards;55;152
Passing;6-10-0;9-17-2
Total Offense;506;296
Penalties-Yards;4-30;6-45
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;0-0
Individual Statistics

RUSHING — Glass: Kendrick 19-284, Craighead 12-92, Foster 13-77, Patrick Payne 2-(minus-1), Shawn Hay 2-(minus-1). 

PASSING — Glass: Kendrick 5-9-0 (48), Payne 1-1-0 (7). 

RECEIVING — Glass: D-Moe Mosley 2-28, Cam Robinson 1-10, Markevus Graves 2-10, QuaTarius Foster 1-7. 

Records: Glass 5-0. GW-Danville 3-2.

Brookville 28, William Fleming 0

Brookville;7;14;7;0;—;28

Fleming;0;0;0;0;—;0

B — Ryan North 5 run (Ethan Brown kick)

B — Jared Glinski 96 run (Brown kick)

B — Glinski 57 run (Brown kick)

B — North 6 run (Brown kick)

Team Statistics

 ;BHS;WF

First downs; 15; 12
Rushes-yards; 41-359; 29-69
Passing yards; 63; 132
Comp-Att-Int; 3-9-0; 8-17-3
Fumbles-lost; 1-0; 2-2
Penalties;15-105;5-31
Individual Statistics

RUSHING — Brookville: Glinski 11-206, North 17-82, Tayshaun Butler 10-60, Chad Pouncy 3-11. William Fleming: Dashawn Lewis 8-33, Deaquan Nichols 9-16, Nahshon Bonds 7-10, Shareef Anderson 3-8, Andrews 2-2.

PASSING — Brookville: Pouncy 3-9-0 (63). William Fleming, Nichols 6-13-1 (108), Lewis 2-4-2 (24).

RECEIVING — Brookville: Zach Thompson 1-37, Nick Dunford 1-24, Jalen Thomas 1-2. William Fleming: Saequan Bannister 3-61, Dmontra Kasey 3-51, Andrews 2-20.

Records: Brookville 2-3. William Fleming 2-3. 

STATE SCORES

Abingdon 42, Central-Wise 19

Albemarle 45, Monticello 16

Appomattox 56, Altavista 13

Arcadia 47, Col. Richardson, Md. 7

Bayside 14, Princess Anne 12

Bishop McNamara, Md. 38, Paul VI Catholic High School 6

Blacksburg 31, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 20

Blue Ridge School 34, Norfolk Christian School 20

Bluestone 39, Cumberland 0

Briar Woods 24, Riverside 23, OT

Broad Run 35, Loudoun County 7

Brookville 28, William Fleming 0

Buckingham County 57, Northumberland 30

C.D. Hylton 30, Colgan 8

Cambridge/SD, Md. 49, Nandua 18

Caroline 27, Courtland 26

Castlewood 38, Northwood 6

Central of Lunenburg 32, Randolph-Henry 12

Centreville 21, Battlefield 12

Chantilly 42, Washington-Lee 13

Charles City County High School 47, Lancaster 22

Chilhowie 22, Virginia High 7

Churchland 27, Booker T. Washington 0

Clarke County 50, Madison County 13

Clover Hill 32, James River-Midlothian 11

Collegiate-Richmond 35, Woodberry Forest 28, OT

Colonial Forge 56, Riverbend 0

Colonial Heights 14, Meadowbrook 11

Cosby 14, Midlothian 7

Currituck County, N.C. 48, Bruton 0

Dan River 45, William Campbell 20

Deep Creek 48, Lakeland 6

Dinwiddie 37, Petersburg 20

Dominion 27, Jefferson, W.Va. 20

Douglas Freeman 38, J.R. Tucker 0

E.C. Glass 49, GW-Danville 15

East Rockingham 42, Stonewall Jackson - Quicksburg 0

Eastern View 35, James Monroe 7

Fairmont Heights, Md. 38, Catholic High School of Va Beach 7

Fluvanna 26, Charlottesville 7

Fort Chiswell 27, Auburn 14

Fort Defiance 35, Broadway 17

Frank Cox 47, Kellam 14

Franklin 60, Surry County 16

Freedom (Woodbridge) 49, Forest Park 0

Gar-Field 49, Osbourn 12

George Marshall 34, Herndon 0

George Wythe-Wytheville 34, Gate City 7

Georgetown Prep, Md. 27, Benedictine 13

Giles 36, Floyd County 29

Glen Allen 30, Mills Godwin 3

Glenvar 49, Carroll County 12

Goochland 35, Amelia County 0

Graham 42, Princeton, W.Va. 6

Greensville County 44, Park View-South Hill 7

Gretna 67, Nelson County 20

Halifax County 25, Bassett 15

Hickory 19, Great Bridge 18

Hidden Valley 35, Pulaski County 14

Highland Springs 41, Henrico 8

Hopewell 44, Thomas Dale 7

Hurley 38, Grundy 6

Indian River 48, Grassfield 27

Isle of Wight Academy 62, Broadwater Academy 16

J.I. Burton 48, Eastside 6

James Madison 29, Falls Church 0

James Monroe, W.Va. 21, Covington 14

James River-Buchanan 22, Alleghany 13

James Wood 42, Independence 32

John Handley 42, Culpeper 7

Kenston Forest def. Hampton Roads, forfeit

King George 21, Washington & Lee 20

Lafayette 55, New Kent 2

Lake Braddock 40, Oakton 12

Landstown 41, First Colonial 0

Lee-Davis 35, Hanover 24

Liberty Christian 35, Jefferson Forest 13

Liberty-Bealeton 40, Kettle Run 29

Lloyd Bird 21, Powhatan 13

Lord Botetourt 77, R.E. Lee-Staunton 0

Loudoun Valley 30, Heritage (Leesburg) 14

Louisa 35, Orange County 14

Magna Vista 56, Tunstall 3

Manchester 49, Huguenot 21

Marion 41, Lebanon 38

Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 22, Hampton Roads 0

Massaponax 39, Brooke Point 2

Matoaca 33, Prince George 14

Maury 55, Hermitage 14

Middlesex 24, Northampton 14

Millbrook 42, Fauquier 21

Monacan 49, George Wythe-Richmond 6

Mount Vernon 45, McLean 12

Mountain View 34, North Stafford 26

Nansemond River 30, King's Fork High School 13

Narrows 24, Holston 20

Norcom 46, Norview 6

Nottoway 14, Prince Edward County 6

Ocean Lakes 35, Green Run 30

Oscar Smith 56, Western Branch 14

Page County 58, Bath County 0

Paintsville, Ky. 21, Union 14

Patrick County 27, Martinsville 19

Patrick Henry-Ashland 32, Atlee 23

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 31, Rural Retreat 0

Perry Co. Central, Ky. 41, Lee High 20

Phoebus 42, Gloucester 7

Poquoson 31, Smithfield 12

Portsmouth Christian 60, Chincoteague 13

Potomac Falls 24, Freedom (South Riding) 7

Richlands 45, Radford 28

Riverheads 49, Skyline 21

Roanoke Catholic 52, Parry McCluer 6

Salem 41, Christiansburg 13

Sherando 52, Harrisonburg 7

South County 54, Annandale 7

South Lakes 40, Wakefield 6

Southampton 48, Brunswick 46

Spotsylvania 41, Chancellor 28

St. Christopher's 39, Fork Union Prep 19

Stone Bridge 55, Rock Ridge 7

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 21, John Champe 7

Strasburg 69, Rappahannock County 0

Stuarts Draft 56, Luray 27

Sussex Central 54, Windsor 12

T.C. Williams 35, Fairfax 14

Tallwood 32, Kempsville 0

Tazewell 40, Honaker 21

The Covenant School 62, Southampton Academy 0

Thomas Walker 44, Harlan, Ky. 26

Turner Ashby 42, Wilson Memorial 21

Tuscarora 31, Stafford 13

Twin Springs 2, Jenkins, Ky. 0

Varina 56, Lake Taylor 7

Warhill 54, Jamestown 7

Warwick 27, Menchville 7

West Point 13, Colonial Beach 8

West Potomac 62, Lee-Springfield 0

West Springfield 56, Justice High School 14

Westfield 53, W.T. Woodson 3

William Monroe 22, Western Albemarle 15

Woodbridge 23, Potomac 13

York 10, Tabb 7

Yorktown 41, Edison 0

