Seminole District
E.C. Glass 47, Liberty Christian 28
E.C. Glass 19 14 14 0 — 47
LCA 7 0 0 21 — 28
ECG — DreSean Kendrick 65 run (Tyler Garrett kick)
ECG — Kendrick 69 run (kick failed)
LCA — Dillon Stowers 8 pass from Josh Nelson (Ethan Dupin kick)
ECG — Kendrick 4 run (run failed)
ECG — Cam Robinson 35 fumble return (Garrett kick)
ECG — Kendrick 51 run (Garrett kick)
ECG — Ty Foster 62 run (Garrett kick)
ECG — Foster 4 run (Garrett kick)
LCA — Cade Wycoff 11 run (Dupin kick)
LCA — Wycoff 7 run (Dupin kick)
LCA — Jaylin Belford 7 pass from Nelson (Dupin kick)
ECG LCA
First Downs 16 x18
Rushes-Yards 36-447 21-141
Passing Yards 40 148
Passing 5-12-0 14-28-2
Total Offense 487 289
Penalties-Yards 11-78 5-35
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-2
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Glass: Kendrick 13-291, Foster 10-103, Quoterrus Craighead 10-46, Patrick Payne 1-2, Raevon Martin 2-5. LCA: C. Wycoff 10-77, Belford 1-(minus 1), Tyler Rose 1-3, Anthony Moore 9-62.
PASSING — Glass: Kendrick 2-8-0 (34), Payne 3-4-0 (11). LCA: Nelson 13-27-2 (113), Will Wycoff 1-1-0 (35).
RECEIVING — Glass: Marquise Woodruff 2-30, Markevus Graves 1-10. LCA: C. Wycoff 1-18, Belford 6-45, Rose 2-39, W. Wycoff 2-29, James Wilen 1-0, Stowers 2-17.
Records: E.C. Glass 6-0. LCA 4-2.
Heritage 29, Rustburg 18
Rustburg 0 12 0 6 — 18
Heritage 0 15 7 7 —29
H — Brian Trent 37 pass from Kameron Burns (Karson Adcock kick)
R — Tre Tucker 13 run (run failed)
R — Jaylin Jones 1 run (pass failed)
H — Trae’Sean Hall 9 pass from Burns (Vaughan run)
H — Silas Rucker 6 run (Adcock kick)
R — Avery Dixton 38 run (pass failed)
H — KJ Vaughan 2 run (Adcock kick)
R H
First Downs 11 19
Rushes-Yards 41-175 35-131
Passing Yards 0 209
Passing 0-3-0 11-19-2
Total Offense 175 340
Penalties-Yards 2-25 9-70
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-0
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Rustburg: Jones 11-14, T. Tucker 11-66, Javonte Green 3-(minus-9), RJ Anthony 6-14, Landon Tucker 3-46, Dixon 5-51, Bryson Brandon 1-1, Team 1-(minus-8). Heritage: Burns 6-5, Vaughan 16-70, Rucker 7-44, Kristian Rivera 5-23, Team 1-(minus-11).
PASSING — Rustburg: Jones 0-3-0 (0). Heritage: Burns 11-19-2 (209).
RECEIVING — Heritage: Kyron Thomas 1-45, Trent 7-143, Hall 1-9, Deuce Crawford 2-12.
Records: Rustburg 2-4. Heritage 5-1.
Brookville 48, Amherst 6
Brookville 6 15 21 6 — 48
Amherst 0 0 6 0 — 6
B — Daniel Garrett 27 pass from Drake McDaniel (kick failed)
B — Zach Thompson 65 run (Thompson run)
B — Thompson 25 pass from McDaniel (Ethan Brown kick)
B — Jared Glinski 91 run (Brown kick)
A — Tyleik Brown 79 kickoff return (kick failed)
B — Ryan North 2 run (Brown kick)
B — North 95 run (Brown kick)
B — Nikolas Dunford 11 pass from McDaniel (kick failed)
B A
First Downs 20 4
Rushes-Yards 39-420 27-80
Passing Yards 202 12
Passing 9-16-0 3-9-1
Total Offense:622 92
Penalties-Yards 9-80 7-40
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Individual Statistics
RUSHING—Brookville, North 12-151, Glinski 4-101, Thompson 1-65, McDaniel 3-8, Tayshawn Butler 11-53, Stevie Pauley 4-26, Na’Shaun Johnson 2-(minus 4), Steve Preston 1-6, Caleb Marshall 1-14. Amherst, Trokhal Roberson 5-15, CJ Rose 8-15, Antwon Cayle 3-18, Vincent Sweeney 3-3, Dante Martin 6-27, Dre’mon Cardwell 2-2.
PASSING—Brookville, McDaniel 8-15-0-199, Pauley 1-1-0-3. Amherst, Rose 3-9-1-12.
RECEIVING—Brookville, Garrett 3-68, Thompson 1-25, DaQuan Calloway 2-84, Lance Blankenship 1-11, Dunford 1-11, Dylan Martin 1-3. Amherst, Jameri Stewart 2-7, Brown 1-5.
Records: Brookville 3-3. Amherst 1-5.
Jefferson Forest 41, Liberty 14
Forest 0 7 14 20 — 41
Liberty 7 0 7 0 — 14
L — Garrett Whorley 2 run (Jared Arrington kick)
JF — Keenan Cupit 10 run (Connor Phillips kick)
JF — Josh Harris 60 run (Phillips kick)
JF — Harris 24 run (Phillips kick)
L — Whorley 4 run (Arrington kick)
JF — Danteas Braxton 52 pass from Davis Lane (kick failed)
JF — Cupit 28 run (Phillips kick)
JF — Cupit 55 run (Phillips kick)
Dogwood District
Appomattox 21, Gretna 7
A 7 7 7 0 — 21
G 0 0 0 7 — 7
A – Cristian Ferguson 7 run (Samuele Bianco kick)
A – Tre Lawing 16 run (Bianco kick)
A – Keyshawn Baker 5 run (Bianco kick)
G – Cameron Mabins 23 run (Custodio Canares kick)
A G
First Downs 16 13
Rushes-Yards 33-284 45-160
Passing Yards 53 86
Passing 3-9-0 4-9-0
Total Offense 337 246
Penalties-Yards 3-25 5-35
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1
Individual Statistics
RUSHING—Appomattox, Cristian Ferguson 14-110, Keyshawn Baker 7-37, Tre Lawing 7-102, Jaheim Scruggs 5-35. Gretna, Cameron Mabins 10-56, Jorden Berger 21-56, Daelyn Miller 8-34, Tabron Mabins 5-15, Caleb Ferguson 1-(-1).
PASSING—Appomattox, Lawing 3-9-0-53. Gretna, T. Mabins 4-9-0-86.
RECEIVING—Appomattox, Bronson Williams 1-23, Jordan Scott 1-9, Scruggs 1-21. Gretna, Isaiah Griffin 1-0, Miller 3-86.
Records: Appomattox 4-2, Gretna 4-2.
Blue Ridge District
Franklin County 42, Staunton River 6
Franklin Co. 7 21 7 7 — 42
Staunton River 3 3 0 0 — 6
FC — Garman 78 pass from Luckett (Holley kick)
SR — FG Deaton 50
FC — Smith 73 run (Holley kick)
SR — FG Deaton 21
FC — Smith 76 run (Holley kick)
FC — Smith 65 pass from Luckett (Holley kick)
FC — Smith 58 run (Holley kick)
FC — Lee 48 run (Holley kick)
Non-district
Altavista 54, Northampton 20
Northampton 0 0 12 8 — 20
Altavista 20 0 14 20 — 54
A — Jayllen Jones 47 run (pass failed)
A — JaQuallen Jones 19 run (Eli Schubert kick)
A — Jay. Jones 29 run (Schubert kick)
N — Landen Sayers 61 run (run failed)
A — Jay. Jones 6 run (Schubert kick)
N — Sayers 71 run (pass failed)
A — JaQ. Jones 7 run (Schubert kick)
A — Kavion Davis 32 run (Schubert kick)
N — Dustin Splawn 8 run (Splawn pass from Liam Flynn)
A — Makel Stone 12 pass from Jay. Jones (kick failed)
A — Kivone Hall 26 pass from Jay. Jones (Schubert kick)
N A
First Downs 12 14
Rushes-Yards 39-322 48-395
Passing Yards 67 38
Passing 7-11-0 2-5-0
Total Offense 389 433
Penalties-Yards 7-60 7-73
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Individual Statistics
RUSHING—Northampton, Sayers 14-178, Flynn 4-5, Splawn 11-91, Tyrell Crockett 10-48. Altavista, Jay. Jones 16-151, Marquel Dawkins 3-24, Davis 1-32, JaQ. Jones 16-141, Tyson Davis 11-41, Hall 1-6.
PASSING—Northampton, Flynn 7-11-0-67. Altavista, Jay. Jones 2-5-0-38.
RECEIVING—Northampton, Sayers 1-10, Splawn 4-36, Crockett 1-5, Landon Custis 1-16. Altavista, Stone 1-12, Hall 1-26.
Records: Northampton 0-7. Altavista 3-3.
State scores
Abingdon 49, Virginia High 13
Altavista 54, Northampton 20
Appomattox 21, Gretna 7
Arcadia 46, Bruton 0
Auburn 52, Grayson County 6
Bassett 27, Tunstall 20
Benedictine 27, Collegiate-Richmond 14
Blacksburg 55, Cave Spring 3
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 31, Fishburne Military 14
Blue Ridge School 35, Atlantic Shores Christian 0
Bluestone 20, Randolph-Henry 8
Brentsville 13, William Monroe 10
Briar Woods 28, Woodgrove 0
Broad Run 28, Loudoun Valley 14
Brookville 48, Amherst County 6
Buckingham County 36, Cumberland 6
Carroll County 33, Giles 10
Castlewood 10, Twin Springs 6
Central — Wise 56, John Battle 34
Central of Lunenburg 56, Amelia County 50, 3OT
Centreville 43, Oakton 7
Chancellor 64, Caroline 15
Chantilly 34, Hayfield 7
Chatham 36, William Campbell 35
Churchland 38, Norview 12
Clover Hill 8, Lloyd Bird 0
Colonial Beach 30, Rappahannock 28
Colonial Forge 24, Mountain View 13
Cosby 18, Powhatan 15
Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 42, Lee High 21
Dan River 41, Nelson County 36
Deep Creek 42, Western Branch 0
Deep Run 29, Douglas Freeman 6
Dinwiddie 20, Matoaca 15
E.C. Glass 47, Liberty Christian 28
Eastern Montgomery 36, Bath County 18
Eastern View 49, Courtland 6
Eastside 53, Rye Cove 16
Essex 65, Northumberland 14
Falls Church 31, George Marshall 28
Fauquier 21, Kettle Run 7
Floyd County 49, Alleghany 14
Forest Park 39, Colgan 6
Fort Defiance 46, R.E. Lee-Staunton 26
Franklin 32, Brunswick 14
Franklin County 42, Staunton River 6
Freedom (South Riding) 58, Park View-Sterling 7
Freedom (Woodbridge) 37, C.D. Hylton 14
Fuqua School 57, Quantico 21
GW-Danville 54, Patrick County 14
Galax 52, Fort Chiswell 0
Gar-Field 51, Potomac 7
Gate City 55, Marion 0
Glen Allen 34, Hermitage 6
Gloucester 59, Bethel 49
Goochland 55, Prince Edward County 16
Graham 41, Lebanon 6
Granby 14, Kempsville 2
Great Bridge 46, Lakeland 0
Green Run 40, Kellam 15
Greensville County 50, Southampton 22
Halifax County 47, Martinsville 14
Hanover 43, George Wythe-Richmond 26
Harrisonburg 43, Waynesboro 0
Henrico 43, Atlee 31
Heritage-Lynchburg 29, Rustburg 18
Highland Springs 26, Manchester 16
Hopewell 64, Petersburg 20
Huguenot 52, James River-Midlothian 19
Hurley 47, Northwood 0
IMG Academy-Blue, Fla. 43, Life Christian 16
Indian River 48, Hickory 0
J.I. Burton 54, Honaker 7
James Monroe 22, King George 21
James Wood 28, Culpeper 21
Jefferson Forest 41, Liberty-Bedford 14
John Champe 45, Osbourn 19
John Handley 21, Millbrook 13
Justice High School 47, Lee-Springfield 18
K&Q Central 50, Mathews 6
Lake Braddock 42, James Robinson 27
Lake Taylor 57, Norcom 56, OT
Landon, Md. 41, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 35
Landstown 27, Frank Cox 16
Langley 23, South Lakes 22
Lee-Davis 38, Armstrong 0
Liberty-Bealeton 20, Sherando 13
Lord Botetourt 41, William Byrd 7
Loudoun County 48, Independence 20
Louisa 55, Monticello 14
Luray 35, Clarke County 34
Massaponax 49, Riverbend 21
Maury 31, Ocean Lakes 6
McDonogh School, Md. 45, Catholic High School of Va Beach 6
Mills Godwin 13, J.R. Tucker 0
Monacan 21, Midlothian 20
Mount Vernon 32, West Potomac 27
Nandua 56, Snow Hill, Md. 14
Nansemond River 49, Grassfield 10
Narrows 42, Covington 14
Norfolk Academy 35, Nansemond-Suffolk 6
North Stafford 28, Stafford 20
Northside 34, William Fleming 9
Orange County 41, Charlottesville 14
Oscar Smith 49, King’s Fork High School 0
Page County 56, Rappahannock County 0
Parry McCluer 40, Craig County 0
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 42, Holston 13
Patriot 51, Osbourn Park 6
Paul VI Catholic High School 35, Bishop Ireton 28
Poquoson 29, Jamestown 9
Potomac Falls 38, Rock Ridge 7
Potomac School 34, Maret, D.C. 20
Prince George 49, Colonial Heights 0
Pulaski County 14, Christiansburg 6
Radford 42, James River-Buchanan 13
Richlands 41, Tazewell 0
River View, W.Va. 58, Twin Valley 28
Riverheads 48, Wilson Memorial 0
Roanoke Catholic 48, Hargrave Military 0
Salem 51, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 34
Salem-Va. Beach 61, First Colonial 0
Skyline 35, Woodstock Central 21
South County 44, W.T. Woodson 0
Spotswood 56, Rockbridge County 10
St. John Paul the Great 32, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 28
St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 49, Bishop O’Connell 0
Stone Bridge 46, Riverside 3
Stonewall Jackson — Quicksburg 30, Madison County 27
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 9, Battlefield 7
Strasburg 39, East Rockingham 6
Stuarts Draft 34, Buffalo Gap 21
Surry County 35, Windsor 14
Sussex Central 34, Park View-South Hill 29
T.C. Williams 62, Annandale 35
Tabb 14, Grafton 6
Thomas Dale 69, Meadowbrook 12
Thomas Walker 54, Hancock County, Tenn. 24
Turner Ashby 35, Broadway 7
Tuscarora 43, Heritage (Leesburg) 7
Union 32, Ridgeview 26
Varina 48, Patrick Henry-Ashland 10
Wakefield 22, Edison 14
Warhill 57, King William 14
Warren County 37, George Mason 33
Washington & Lee 68, Lancaster 0
Washington-Lee 45, Herndon 12
West Point 42, Middlesex 7
West Springfield 40, Fairfax 13
Western Albemarle 35, Fluvanna 21
Westfield 21, James Madison 14
Woodside 40, Menchville 0
Yorktown 42, McLean 0
