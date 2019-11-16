Region 3C quarterfinals

Liberty Christian 21, Turner Ashby 16

Turner Ashby 0 3 7 6 — 16

LCA 0 7 7 7 — 21

TA — Marini Spirollari 35 FG

LCA — Anthony Moore 1 run (Ethan Dupin kick)

TA — Grant Swinehart 8 run (Spirollari kick)

LCA — Tyler Rose 19 pass from Josh Nelson (Dupin kick)

LCA — Cade Wycoff 1 run (Dupin kick)

TA — Swinehart 95 kickoff return (run failed)

TA LCA

First Downs 6 15

Rushes-Yards 24-42 34-173

Passing Yards 147 147

Passing 8-16-1 10-18-0

Total Offense 189 320

Penalties-Yards 2-25 3-35

Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Turner Ashby: Swinehart 12-29, Jared Peake 2-(minus 7), C.J. Haskins 4-(minus 6), Addison Simmons 1-4, Jalin Quintanilla 5-22. LCA: C. Wycoff 14-95, Moore 13-51, Caleb Davidson 4-6, Rose 3-21.

PASSING—Turner Ashby: Haskins 8-16-1 (147). LCA: Nelson 10-18-0 (147).

RECEIVING—Turner Ashby: Peake 3-17, Brandon Onestak 2-13, Quintanilla 2-76, Nico Valle 1-41. LCA: C. Wycoff 1-(minus 5), Conner Hill 1-22, Rose 6-109, Will Wycoff 2-21.

Records: Turner Ashby 6-5. Liberty Christian 8-3.

Next: No. 4 LCA plays No. 1 Heritage at Lynchburg City Stadium in the Region 3C semifinals on Saturday, No. 23.

Rockbridge Co. 24, Brookville 14

B 7 7 0 0 — 14

R 14 3 7 0 — 24

R — Jalik Lynch 50 pass from Miller Jay (Daniel Cunningham kick)

R — Gage Shafer 69 run (Cunningham kick)

B — Daniel Garrett 1 run (Ethan Brown kick)

R — FG Cunningham 33

B — Garrett 1 run (Brown kick)

R — Bret McClung 44 run (Cunningham kick)

B R

First Downs 13 13

Rushes-Yards 34-161 32-160

Passing Yards 184 192

Passing 12-27-2 9-19-1

Total Offense 345 352

Penalties-Yards 9-120 10-84

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 5-1

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Brookville, Daniel Garrett 18-82, Aiden McDaniel 4-(-2), Nikolas Dunford 3-6, Tayshaun Butler 7-60, 32 1-0, Daquan Calloway 1-15. Rockbridge, Miller Jay 7-(-8), Bret McClung 13-69, Gage Shafer 11-95, Jalik Lynch 1-4.

PASSING—Brookville, McDaniel 10-17-2-108, Garrett 1-1-0-15, Dunford 1-4-0-61. Rockbridge, Jay 9-19-1-192.

RECEIVING—Brookville, Calloway 3-13, Jalen Thomas 1-15, 42 2-16, 32 3-94, Garrett 4-46. Rockbridge, Turner Cook 3-65, Lynch 3-65, Shafer 1-10, Luke Mayr 2-35.

Records: Brookville 4-7. Rockbridge County 9-2.

Heritage 69, Western Albemarle 13

Western Albemarle 7 0 0 6 — 13

Heritage 21 27 14 7 — 69

H — KJ Vaughan 1 run (Karson Adcock kick)

WA — Austin Shifflett 1 run (Davis Long kick)

H — Kenneth Crawford 96 kickoff return (Adcock kick)

H — Brian Trent 26 pass from Kameron Burns (Adcock kick)

H — Vaughan 3 run (Adcock kick)

H — Crawford 67 run (Joshua Cleaver kick)

H — Jaleel Carthorne 30 interception return (Cleaver kick)

H — Silas Rucker 10 run (kick failed)

H — Vaughan 2 run (Adcock kick)

H — Rucker 1 run (Cleaver kick)

H — Keshawn Colbert 9 run (Adcock kick)

WA — Will Mitchell 13 pass from Joey Burch (no attempt)

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Heritage, Crawford 2-74, Rucker 6-51, Vaughan 9-47, Burns 5-40, Colbert 4-34, Elijah Steele 4-30, Jaquin Myers 1-0.

PASSING—Heritage, Burns 8-15-1-164.

RECEIVING—Heritage, Kyron Thomas 5-97, Trent 2-50, Jahee Blake 1-17.

Records: Western Albemarle 4-7. Heritage 10-1.

Region 4D quarterfinals

Salem 58, Amherst 13

Amherst 0 0 13 0 — 13

Salem 21 23 14 0 — 58

Sal — Wood 63 run (Grepiotis kick)

Sal — McDonald 56 pass from Chaney (Grepiotis kick)

Sal — Wood 2 run (Grepiotis kick)

Sal — Safety, Pinello blocked punt out of end zone

Sal — McDonald 13 run (Grepiotis kick)

Sal — Wood 83 run (Grepiotis kick)

Sal — Leftwich 3 run (Grepiotis kick)

Sal — Logan 41 pass from Chaney

Am — Rose 5 run (Rodes kick)

Sal — Massey 86 kickoff return (Grepiotis kick)

Am — Coyle 50 pass from Rose (kick failed)

AC Sal

First downs 11 13

Rushes-yards 43-108 24-304

Passing yards 108 103

Comp-Att-Int 5-10-1 4-6-0

Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0

Penalties 0-0 1-15

Punts 3-34 0-0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Amherst, Rose 16-72, Coyle 9-36, Sweeney 3-7, Roberson 3-4, Ellis 6-2, Ross 2-2, Poindexter 1-1, Martin 5-(minus-16). Salem, Wood 7-210, Leftwich 4-51, Lingenfelter 6-25, McDonald 1-13, Williams 2-4, Ramey 2-2, Chaney 2-(minus-1).

PASSING—Amherst, Rose 5-10-1-108. Salem, Chaney 3-4-0-103, Wilson 1-2-0-21.

RECEIVING—Amherst, Coyle 2-47, Brown 1-48, Harris 1-9, Idore 1-4. Salem, McDonald 1-56, Logan 1-41, Phillips 1-21, Collins 1-6.

Region 2C quarterfinals

Gretna 42, Dan River 0

Dan River 0 0 0 0 — 0

Gretna 21 14 7 0 — 42

G — Daelyn Miller 15 run (Custodio Canares kick)

G — DeAndre’ Miller 8 run (Canares kick)

G — Jorden Berger 1 run (Canares kick)

G — Berger 6 run (kick failed)

G — De. Miller 70 interception return (Cameron Mabins run)

G — Tabron Mabins 11 run (Canares kick)

Region 1B quarterfinals

Altavista 35, William Campbell 28

Altavista 14 7 0 14 — 35

Campbell 6 8 14 0 — 28

A — JaQuallen JOnes 41 run (Isaac Quishpe kick)

A — Jayllen Jones 65 run (Quishpe kick)

WC — Jordan Young 7 run (run failed)

WC — Young 63 run (James Boyd run)

A — Bailey Stinnette 40 pass from Jayllen Jones (Quishpe kick)

WC — Ra’Shawn Stevens 26 pass from Young (Boyd run)

WC — Young 27 run (run failed)

A — JaQuallen Jones 10 run (Quishpe kick)

A — Make Stone 34 pass from Jayllen Jones (Quishpe kick)

A WC

First Downs 17 17

Rushes-Yards 42-292 40-270

Passing Yards 88 120

Passing 3-8-1 6-12-0

Total Offense 380 390

Penalties-Yards 4-25 13-100

Fumbles-Lost 2-0 3-1

Individual Statistics

RUSHING — Altavista: Jayllen Jones 12-145, Stinnette 2-3, Marquel Dawkins 14-35, JaQuallen Jones 12-120. William Campbell: Young 18-176, Boyd 16-81, Stevens 4-20.

PASSING — Altavista: Jayllen Jones 3-8-1 (88). William Campbell: Young 6-10-0 (120), Russell Thompson 0-1-0 (0), Boyd 0-1-0 (0).

RECEIVING — Altavista: Stinnette 1-40, Cayden Kelly 1-14, Stone 1-34. William Campbell: Jonathan Hicks 1-25, Stevens 5-95.

Records: Altavista 4-7. William Campbell 5-6.

State scores

Region 6A

Landstown 35, Franklin County 27

Ocean Lakes 28, Cosby 12

Oscar Smith 60, Western Branch 0

Thomas Dale 55, Grassfield 28

Region 6B

Colonial Forge 40, Gar-Field 0

Freedom (Woodbridge) 60, John Champe 6

Massaponax 35, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 18

Patriot 35, C.D. Hylton 6

Region 6C

Lake Braddock 41, James Robinson 14

Mount Vernon 41, Justice High School 13

South County 43, Falls Church 0

T.C. Williams 21, West Springfield 20

Region 6D

James Madison 34, Centreville 0

South Lakes 43, Chantilly 40, OT

Westfield 43, Wakefield 7

Yorktown 28, George Marshall 23

Region 5A

Maury 41, Deep Creek 7

Nansemond River 40, Indian River 13

Salem-Va. Beach 17, Frank Cox 0

Woodside 7, Princess Anne 0

Region 5B

Deep Run 49, Prince George 6

Highland Springs 38, Henrico 21

Manchester 49, Douglas Freeman 7

Varina 58, Clover Hill 0

Region 5C

Briar Woods 35, Lee-Springfield 0

Potomac Falls 14, Riverside 7

Region 5D

Mountain View 45, Stafford 28

North Stafford 42, Brooke Point 13

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 56, Albemarle 14

William Fleming 20, Harrisonburg 17

Region 4A

Churchland 41, Menchville 8

King’s Fork High School 25, Warhill 8

Region 4B

Dinwiddie 49, Monacan 27

Eastern View 42, Huguenot 0

Louisa 49, King George 12

Patrick Henry-Ashland 56, Spotsylvania 6

Region 4C

Broad Run 34, Millbrook 26

Liberty-Bealeton 21, Loudoun County 14

Tuscarora 47, Sherando 17

Region 4D

GW-Danville 27, Halifax County 6

Pulaski County 17, Blacksburg 14

Salem 58, Amherst County 13

Region 3A

Hopewell 61, Southampton 8

Phoebus 46, Tabb 7

York 55, Petersburg 40

Region 3B

Brentsville 32, George Mason 21

Goochland 42, Independence 6

James Monroe 60, Woodstock Central 28

Skyline 42, William Monroe 20

Region 3C

Heritage-Lynchburg 69, Western Albemarle 13

Liberty Christian 21, Turner Ashby 16

Rockbridge County 24, Brookville 14

Spotswood 48, Fluvanna 8

Region 3D

Hidden Valley 39, Christiansburg 21

Lord Botetourt 29, William Byrd 7

Magna Vista 36, Bassett 7

Northside 48, Abingdon 28

Region 2A

Greensville County 36, Nottoway 28

King William 60, Amelia County 12

Poquoson 43, John Marshall 22

TJ-Richmond 49, Brunswick 12

Region 2B

Buckingham County 20, Page County 19, OT

East Rockingham 41, Clarke County 7

Strasburg 38, Luray 21

Stuarts Draft 23, Buffalo Gap 6

Region 2C

Appomattox 64, Chatham 22

Glenvar 42, Floyd County 7

Gretna 42, Dan River 0

Radford 35, Patrick County 0

Region 2D

Central — Wise 28, Richlands 16

Ridgeview 49, Marion 7

Union 20, Gate City 19

Region 1A

Essex 45, Mathews 0

Rappahannock 49, Northumberland 14

Washington & Lee 34, Colonial Beach 33

West Point 24, K&Q Central 6

Region 1B

Altavista 35, William Campbell 28

Franklin 24, Central of Lunenburg 19

Riverheads 45, Rappahannock County 0

Sussex Central 32, Surry County 14

Region 1C

Auburn 44, Covington 12

Galax 56, Eastern Montgomery 7

George Wythe-Wytheville 63, Parry McCluer 21

Narrows 34, Grayson County 7

Region 1D

Chilhowie 47, Thomas Walker 0

J.I. Burton 44, Castlewood 0

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 41, Honaker 14

VISAA Football Playoffs

Championship

Division III

St. Michael 22, Roanoke Catholic 18

