Region 3C quarterfinals
Liberty Christian 21, Turner Ashby 16
Turner Ashby 0 3 7 6 — 16
LCA 0 7 7 7 — 21
TA — Marini Spirollari 35 FG
LCA — Anthony Moore 1 run (Ethan Dupin kick)
TA — Grant Swinehart 8 run (Spirollari kick)
LCA — Tyler Rose 19 pass from Josh Nelson (Dupin kick)
LCA — Cade Wycoff 1 run (Dupin kick)
TA — Swinehart 95 kickoff return (run failed)
TA LCA
First Downs 6 15
Rushes-Yards 24-42 34-173
Passing Yards 147 147
Passing 8-16-1 10-18-0
Total Offense 189 320
Penalties-Yards 2-25 3-35
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Individual Statistics
RUSHING—Turner Ashby: Swinehart 12-29, Jared Peake 2-(minus 7), C.J. Haskins 4-(minus 6), Addison Simmons 1-4, Jalin Quintanilla 5-22. LCA: C. Wycoff 14-95, Moore 13-51, Caleb Davidson 4-6, Rose 3-21.
PASSING—Turner Ashby: Haskins 8-16-1 (147). LCA: Nelson 10-18-0 (147).
RECEIVING—Turner Ashby: Peake 3-17, Brandon Onestak 2-13, Quintanilla 2-76, Nico Valle 1-41. LCA: C. Wycoff 1-(minus 5), Conner Hill 1-22, Rose 6-109, Will Wycoff 2-21.
Records: Turner Ashby 6-5. Liberty Christian 8-3.
Next: No. 4 LCA plays No. 1 Heritage at Lynchburg City Stadium in the Region 3C semifinals on Saturday, No. 23.
Rockbridge Co. 24, Brookville 14
B 7 7 0 0 — 14
R 14 3 7 0 — 24
R — Jalik Lynch 50 pass from Miller Jay (Daniel Cunningham kick)
R — Gage Shafer 69 run (Cunningham kick)
B — Daniel Garrett 1 run (Ethan Brown kick)
R — FG Cunningham 33
B — Garrett 1 run (Brown kick)
R — Bret McClung 44 run (Cunningham kick)
B R
First Downs 13 13
Rushes-Yards 34-161 32-160
Passing Yards 184 192
Passing 12-27-2 9-19-1
Total Offense 345 352
Penalties-Yards 9-120 10-84
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 5-1
Individual Statistics
RUSHING—Brookville, Daniel Garrett 18-82, Aiden McDaniel 4-(-2), Nikolas Dunford 3-6, Tayshaun Butler 7-60, 32 1-0, Daquan Calloway 1-15. Rockbridge, Miller Jay 7-(-8), Bret McClung 13-69, Gage Shafer 11-95, Jalik Lynch 1-4.
PASSING—Brookville, McDaniel 10-17-2-108, Garrett 1-1-0-15, Dunford 1-4-0-61. Rockbridge, Jay 9-19-1-192.
RECEIVING—Brookville, Calloway 3-13, Jalen Thomas 1-15, 42 2-16, 32 3-94, Garrett 4-46. Rockbridge, Turner Cook 3-65, Lynch 3-65, Shafer 1-10, Luke Mayr 2-35.
Records: Brookville 4-7. Rockbridge County 9-2.
Heritage 69, Western Albemarle 13
Western Albemarle 7 0 0 6 — 13
Heritage 21 27 14 7 — 69
H — KJ Vaughan 1 run (Karson Adcock kick)
WA — Austin Shifflett 1 run (Davis Long kick)
H — Kenneth Crawford 96 kickoff return (Adcock kick)
H — Brian Trent 26 pass from Kameron Burns (Adcock kick)
H — Vaughan 3 run (Adcock kick)
H — Crawford 67 run (Joshua Cleaver kick)
H — Jaleel Carthorne 30 interception return (Cleaver kick)
H — Silas Rucker 10 run (kick failed)
H — Vaughan 2 run (Adcock kick)
H — Rucker 1 run (Cleaver kick)
H — Keshawn Colbert 9 run (Adcock kick)
WA — Will Mitchell 13 pass from Joey Burch (no attempt)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING—Heritage, Crawford 2-74, Rucker 6-51, Vaughan 9-47, Burns 5-40, Colbert 4-34, Elijah Steele 4-30, Jaquin Myers 1-0.
PASSING—Heritage, Burns 8-15-1-164.
RECEIVING—Heritage, Kyron Thomas 5-97, Trent 2-50, Jahee Blake 1-17.
Records: Western Albemarle 4-7. Heritage 10-1.
Region 4D quarterfinals
Salem 58, Amherst 13
Amherst 0 0 13 0 — 13
Salem 21 23 14 0 — 58
Sal — Wood 63 run (Grepiotis kick)
Sal — McDonald 56 pass from Chaney (Grepiotis kick)
Sal — Wood 2 run (Grepiotis kick)
Sal — Safety, Pinello blocked punt out of end zone
Sal — McDonald 13 run (Grepiotis kick)
Sal — Wood 83 run (Grepiotis kick)
Sal — Leftwich 3 run (Grepiotis kick)
Sal — Logan 41 pass from Chaney
Am — Rose 5 run (Rodes kick)
Sal — Massey 86 kickoff return (Grepiotis kick)
Am — Coyle 50 pass from Rose (kick failed)
AC Sal
First downs 11 13
Rushes-yards 43-108 24-304
Passing yards 108 103
Comp-Att-Int 5-10-1 4-6-0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties 0-0 1-15
Punts 3-34 0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Amherst, Rose 16-72, Coyle 9-36, Sweeney 3-7, Roberson 3-4, Ellis 6-2, Ross 2-2, Poindexter 1-1, Martin 5-(minus-16). Salem, Wood 7-210, Leftwich 4-51, Lingenfelter 6-25, McDonald 1-13, Williams 2-4, Ramey 2-2, Chaney 2-(minus-1).
PASSING—Amherst, Rose 5-10-1-108. Salem, Chaney 3-4-0-103, Wilson 1-2-0-21.
RECEIVING—Amherst, Coyle 2-47, Brown 1-48, Harris 1-9, Idore 1-4. Salem, McDonald 1-56, Logan 1-41, Phillips 1-21, Collins 1-6.
Region 2C quarterfinals
Gretna 42, Dan River 0
Dan River 0 0 0 0 — 0
Gretna 21 14 7 0 — 42
G — Daelyn Miller 15 run (Custodio Canares kick)
G — DeAndre’ Miller 8 run (Canares kick)
G — Jorden Berger 1 run (Canares kick)
G — Berger 6 run (kick failed)
G — De. Miller 70 interception return (Cameron Mabins run)
G — Tabron Mabins 11 run (Canares kick)
Region 1B quarterfinals
Altavista 35, William Campbell 28
Altavista 14 7 0 14 — 35
Campbell 6 8 14 0 — 28
A — JaQuallen JOnes 41 run (Isaac Quishpe kick)
A — Jayllen Jones 65 run (Quishpe kick)
WC — Jordan Young 7 run (run failed)
WC — Young 63 run (James Boyd run)
A — Bailey Stinnette 40 pass from Jayllen Jones (Quishpe kick)
WC — Ra’Shawn Stevens 26 pass from Young (Boyd run)
WC — Young 27 run (run failed)
A — JaQuallen Jones 10 run (Quishpe kick)
A — Make Stone 34 pass from Jayllen Jones (Quishpe kick)
A WC
First Downs 17 17
Rushes-Yards 42-292 40-270
Passing Yards 88 120
Passing 3-8-1 6-12-0
Total Offense 380 390
Penalties-Yards 4-25 13-100
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 3-1
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Altavista: Jayllen Jones 12-145, Stinnette 2-3, Marquel Dawkins 14-35, JaQuallen Jones 12-120. William Campbell: Young 18-176, Boyd 16-81, Stevens 4-20.
PASSING — Altavista: Jayllen Jones 3-8-1 (88). William Campbell: Young 6-10-0 (120), Russell Thompson 0-1-0 (0), Boyd 0-1-0 (0).
RECEIVING — Altavista: Stinnette 1-40, Cayden Kelly 1-14, Stone 1-34. William Campbell: Jonathan Hicks 1-25, Stevens 5-95.
Records: Altavista 4-7. William Campbell 5-6.
State scores
Region 6A
Landstown 35, Franklin County 27
Ocean Lakes 28, Cosby 12
Oscar Smith 60, Western Branch 0
Thomas Dale 55, Grassfield 28
Region 6B
Colonial Forge 40, Gar-Field 0
Freedom (Woodbridge) 60, John Champe 6
Massaponax 35, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 18
Patriot 35, C.D. Hylton 6
Region 6C
Lake Braddock 41, James Robinson 14
Mount Vernon 41, Justice High School 13
South County 43, Falls Church 0
T.C. Williams 21, West Springfield 20
Region 6D
James Madison 34, Centreville 0
South Lakes 43, Chantilly 40, OT
Westfield 43, Wakefield 7
Yorktown 28, George Marshall 23
Region 5A
Maury 41, Deep Creek 7
Nansemond River 40, Indian River 13
Salem-Va. Beach 17, Frank Cox 0
Woodside 7, Princess Anne 0
Region 5B
Deep Run 49, Prince George 6
Highland Springs 38, Henrico 21
Manchester 49, Douglas Freeman 7
Varina 58, Clover Hill 0
Region 5C
Briar Woods 35, Lee-Springfield 0
Potomac Falls 14, Riverside 7
Region 5D
Mountain View 45, Stafford 28
North Stafford 42, Brooke Point 13
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 56, Albemarle 14
William Fleming 20, Harrisonburg 17
Region 4A
Churchland 41, Menchville 8
King’s Fork High School 25, Warhill 8
Region 4B
Dinwiddie 49, Monacan 27
Eastern View 42, Huguenot 0
Louisa 49, King George 12
Patrick Henry-Ashland 56, Spotsylvania 6
Region 4C
Broad Run 34, Millbrook 26
Liberty-Bealeton 21, Loudoun County 14
Tuscarora 47, Sherando 17
Region 4D
GW-Danville 27, Halifax County 6
Pulaski County 17, Blacksburg 14
Salem 58, Amherst County 13
Region 3A
Hopewell 61, Southampton 8
Phoebus 46, Tabb 7
York 55, Petersburg 40
Region 3B
Brentsville 32, George Mason 21
Goochland 42, Independence 6
James Monroe 60, Woodstock Central 28
Skyline 42, William Monroe 20
Region 3C
Heritage-Lynchburg 69, Western Albemarle 13
Liberty Christian 21, Turner Ashby 16
Rockbridge County 24, Brookville 14
Spotswood 48, Fluvanna 8
Region 3D
Hidden Valley 39, Christiansburg 21
Lord Botetourt 29, William Byrd 7
Magna Vista 36, Bassett 7
Northside 48, Abingdon 28
Region 2A
Greensville County 36, Nottoway 28
King William 60, Amelia County 12
Poquoson 43, John Marshall 22
TJ-Richmond 49, Brunswick 12
Region 2B
Buckingham County 20, Page County 19, OT
East Rockingham 41, Clarke County 7
Strasburg 38, Luray 21
Stuarts Draft 23, Buffalo Gap 6
Region 2C
Appomattox 64, Chatham 22
Glenvar 42, Floyd County 7
Gretna 42, Dan River 0
Radford 35, Patrick County 0
Region 2D
Central — Wise 28, Richlands 16
Ridgeview 49, Marion 7
Union 20, Gate City 19
Region 1A
Essex 45, Mathews 0
Rappahannock 49, Northumberland 14
Washington & Lee 34, Colonial Beach 33
West Point 24, K&Q Central 6
Region 1B
Altavista 35, William Campbell 28
Franklin 24, Central of Lunenburg 19
Riverheads 45, Rappahannock County 0
Sussex Central 32, Surry County 14
Region 1C
Auburn 44, Covington 12
Galax 56, Eastern Montgomery 7
George Wythe-Wytheville 63, Parry McCluer 21
Narrows 34, Grayson County 7
Region 1D
Chilhowie 47, Thomas Walker 0
J.I. Burton 44, Castlewood 0
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 41, Honaker 14
VISAA Football Playoffs
Championship
Division III
St. Michael 22, Roanoke Catholic 18
