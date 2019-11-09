FOOTBALL

Seminole District

Heritage 28, Liberty Christian 0

LCA 0 0 0 0 — 0

Heritage 0 14 7 7 — 28

HHS — KJ Vaughan 5 run (Karson Adcock kick)

HHS — Deuce Crawford 53 pass from Kameron Burns (Adcock kick)

HHS — Kyron Thomas 39 pass from Burns (Adcock kick)

HHS — Vaughan 1 run (Adcock kick)

LCA HHS

First Downs 10 12

Rushes-Yards 21-17 37-181

Passing Yards 152 92

Passing 12-26-2 2-4-0

Total Offense 169 273

Penalties-Yards 5-35 5-24

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—LCA: Cade Wycoff 11-11, Anthony Moore 8-9, Jaylin Belford 1-(minus 2), Josh Nelson 1-0. Heritage: Vaughan 24-122, Krystian Rivera 9-81, Silas Rucker 1-(minus 1), Burns 3-(minus 21).

PASSING—LCA: Nelson 11-23-1 (133), Dillon Stowers 1-2-1 (19), Will Wycoff 0-1-0 (0). Heritage: Burns 2-4-0 (92).

RECEIVING—LCA: C. Wycoff 1-20, Belford 3-35, Tyler Rose 3-38, W. Wycoff 4-40, Stowers 1-19. Heritage: Crawford 1-53, Thomas 1-39.

Records: LCA 7-3. Heritage 9-1.

E.C. Glass 19, Brookville 18

E.C. Glass 0 7 9 3 — 19

Brookville 6 0 6 6 — 18

BHS — Jared Glinski 1 run (pass failed)

ECG — Ty Foster 6 run (Tyler Garrett kick)

ECG — Tyler Garrett 24 field goal

BHS — Steve Preston 6 pass from Glinski 6 (pass failed)

ECG — DreSean Kendrick 6 run (failed)

BHS — Daniel Garrett 16 pass from Glinski (run failed)

ECG — Tyler Garrett 30 field goal

Team Statistics

ECG BHS

First Downs 19 10

Rushes-Yards 47-291 24-54

Passing Yards 84 166

Passing 7-15-0 9-24-0

Total Offense 375 220

Penalties-Yards 8-67 8-70

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1

Individual Statistics

RUSHING — E.C. Glass: Kendrick 27-163, Foster 11-87, Quoterrus Craighead 9-41. Brookville: McDaniel 2-(minus-14), Garrett 4-14, Glinski 17-58, Jay Thomas 1-(minus-4).

PASSING — E.C. Glass: Kendrick 7-15-0 (84). Brookville: Glinski 7-17-0 (155), Drake McDaniel 2-7-0 (11).

RECEIVING — E.C. Glass: Markevus Graves 4-43, Bryson McKenna 2-31, Cam Robinson 1-10. Brookville: Daquan Calloway 3-43, Thomas 1-11, Preston 2-8, Garrett 2-56, Nick Dunford 1-48.

Records: E.C. Glass 9-1. Brookville 4-6.

Amherst 56, Liberty 32

Liberty 14 12 6 0 — 32

Amherst 14 14 7 21 — 56

A — Lawrence Brown 43 interception return (Aiden Rodes kick)

L — Tanner Stanley 1 run (kick failed)

A — Parker Hoden 18 pass from CJ Rose (Rodes kick)

L — Cortarius Gilmore 65 run (Stanley run)

L — Carlos Escobar 33 run (pass failed)

A — Donte Martin 3 run (Rodes kick)

L — Gilmore 12 run (run failed)

A — Rose 5 run (Rodes kick)

A — Martin 49 run (Rodes kick)

L — Escobar 35 run (run failed)

A — Xzavier Ellis 12 run (Rodes kick)

A — Vincent Sweeney 5 run (Rodes kick)

A — Antwan Coyle 31 run (Rodes kick)

Team Statistics

L A

First Downs 18 21

Rushes-Yards 42-466 49-375

Passing Yards 48 91

Passing 1-3-1 4-8-0

Total Offense 514 466

Penalties-Yards 3-15 5-35

Fumbles-Lost 5-5 3-1

Individual Statistics

RUSHING — Liberty: Gilmore 17-132, Stanley 13-143, Escobar 12-191. Amherst: Dre’mon Cardwell 3-40, Martin 8-10, Rose 8-2, Sweeney 11-71, Coyle 14-119, Quaymayne Poindexter 1-7, Ellis 4-35.

PASSING — Liberty: Stanley 1-3-1 (48). Amherst: Rose 4-8-0 (91).

RECEIVING — Liberty: Escobar 1-48. Amherst: Sweeney 1-25, Hoden 2-31, Brown 1-35.

Records: Liberty 1-9. Amherst 2-8.

Dogwood District

Appomattox 66, Nelson 18

Appomattox 14 21 19 12 — 66

Nelson 6 0 6 6 — 18

N — George Brown 9 run (run failed)

A — Cristian Ferguson 67 run (Samuele Bianco kick)

A — Ferguson 43 run (Bianco kick)

A — Tre Lawing 7 run (Bianco kick)

A — Lawing 10 run (Bianco kick)

A — Tyler Gilliam 35 pass from Lawing (Bianco kick)

N — Brown 20 run (two-point try failed)

A — Ferguson 10 run (two-point conversion)

A — Jordan Scott 20 pass from Lawing (two-point conversion)

A — Lawing 7 run (two-point conversion)

A — Jonathan Pennix 3 run (Bianco kick)

N — Brice Wilson 90 kickoff return (kick failed)

Team Statistics

A N

Passing Yards 100 115

Passing 5-9-4 11-25-1

Total Offense 444 206

Individual Statistics

RUSHING — Appomattox: Ferguson 13-178. Nelson: Felix Rodriguez 12-13, Brown 7-69, Tabb 3-9.

PASSING — Appomattox: Lawing 5-9-4 (100). Nelson: Brown 11-24-1 (115), Wilson 0-1-0 (0).

RECEIVING — Appomattox: Gilliam 20-50. Nelson: Wilson 6-80, Jamel Rose 2-17, Brandon Jamerson 1-16, Robert Morris 1-6, Brown 1-(minus-4).

Records: Appomattox 8-2. Nelson 4-6.

State scores

Abingdon 49, Lee High 14

Amelia County 54, Randolph-Henry 12

Amherst County 56, Liberty-Bedford 32

Appomattox 66, Nelson County 12

Atlee 55, Hanover 13

Bassett 16, Magna Vista 12

Brentsville 34, George Mason 21

Broad Run 35, Stone Bridge 21

Broadway 35, Waynesboro 24

Buckingham County 29, Nottoway 14

Buffalo Gap 40, Fort Defiance 21

Central — Wise 47, Grundy 0

Chilhowie 30, Holston 16

Christiansburg 21, Blacksburg 14

Churchland 36, Woodrow Wilson 6

Clarke County 84, Rappahannock County 0

Clover Hill 35, Monacan 14

Colonial Beach 35, Washington & Lee 32

Colonial Forge 57, Stafford 14

Covington 53, Bath County 16

Deep Run 33, TJ-Richmond 0

E.C. Glass 19, Brookville 18

E. Rockingham 49, Madison County 12

Eastern Montgomery 35, Craig County 6

Eastern View 47, Chancellor 6

Edison 33, Lee-Springfield 23

Essex 48, Rappahannock 0

Fluvanna 28, Monticello 0

Forest Park 27, C.D. Hylton 14

Franklin County 14, William Byrd 10

Freedom (Woodbridge) 84, Colgan 0

GW-Danville 49, Martinsville 0

Galax 57, Grayson County 0

Gar-Field 28, Woodbridge 14

George Marshall 21, Wakefield 14

George Wythe-Wytheville 45, Rural Retreat 21

Giles 33, James River-Buchanan 22

Glen Allen 28, Douglas Freeman 21

Glenvar 55, Alleghany 0

Goochland def. Bluestone, forfeit

Grassfield 26, King’s Fork High School 24

Gretna 83, Chatham 9

Halifax County 42, Tunstall 7

Heritage-Lynchburg 28, Liberty Christian 0

Hermitage 28, J.R. Tucker 6

Hidden Valley 35, Cave Spring 0

Hopewell 28, Matoaca 21

Huguenot 20, Powhatan 14

Hurley 40, Twin Valley 6

Independence 29, Rock Ridge 28

Indian River 58, Lakeland 7

J.I. Burton 44, Thomas Walker 6

James Madison 26, Centreville 10

James Monroe 34, Caroline 0

James Robinson 44, West Springfield 30

Jefferson Forest 35, Rustburg 32

John Champe 63, Freedom (South Riding) 20

John Marshall 28, Mills Godwin 0

Justice High School 30, Falls Church 10

Kellam 38, Kempsville 21

King George 41, Spotsylvania 12

King William 49, K&Q Central 7

Lafayette 42, Warhill 0

Lake Taylor 63, Norview 56

Landstown 21, Green Run 7

Liberty-Bealeton 42, Fauquier 12

Lloyd Bird 14, James River-Midlothian 7

Lord Botetourt 38, William Fleming 14

Loudoun County 28, Heritage (Leesburg) 6

Louisa 42, Albemarle 0

Luray 35, Strasburg 28

Manassas Park 48, Park View-Sterling 22

Manchester 51, Cosby 7

Maury 56, Granby 7

McLean 14, Langley 7

Middlesex 38, Mathews 7

Millbrook 19, Culpeper 6

Mount Vernon 42, Annandale 0

Mountain View 34, Brooke Point 14

Nansemond River 45, Deep Creek 35

Narrows 41, Parry McCluer 7

New Kent 28, Smithfield 0

Norcom 24, Booker T. Washington 6

North Stafford 21, Riverbend 0

Northside 35, Staunton River 7

Ocean Lakes 48, Bayside 10

Orange County 20, Western Albemarle 12

Oscar Smith 69, Great Bridge 13

Page County 55, Stonewall Jackson — Quicksburg 6

Patrick Henry-Ashland 35, Lee-Davis 0

Patriot 35, Battlefield 0

Petersburg 62, Colonial Heights 20

Poquoson 48, Grafton 13

Potomac Falls 26, Briar Woods 20

Prince Edward County 50, Cumberland 0

Prince George 41, Meadowbrook 7

Princess Anne 41, Tallwood 14

Radford 24, Carroll County 0

Richlands 59, Virginia High 21

Ridgeview 61, Honaker 14

Riverheads 49, Stuarts Draft 14

Rockbridge County 31, Turner Ashby 28

Salem 12, Pulaski County 6

Salem-Va. Beach 28, Frank Cox 3

Sherando 21, Kettle Run 7

Skyline 39, Warren County 8

South County 40, Lake Braddock 21

South Lakes 54, Herndon 6

Southampton 16, Franklin 14

Spotswood 54, Harrisonburg 7

St. Frances, Md. 35, Life Christian 0

Sussex Central 46, Surry County 19

Tazewell 40, Lebanon 24

Thomas Dale 46, Dinwiddie 44

Twin Springs 34, Rye Cove 24

Union 54, John Battle 7

W.T. Woodson 35, Fairfax 0

West Potomac 28, Hayfield 21

Western Branch 14, Hickory 12

Westfield 47, Chantilly 34

William Campbell 46, Altavista 35

William Monroe 31, Woodstock Central 17

Wilson Memorial 54, R.E. Lee-Staunton 35

Woodgrove 38, Riverside 21

York 43, Bruton 12

Yorktown 17, Washington-Lee 10

VISAA Football Playoffs

Division III Semifinals

Roanoke Catholic 22, Portsmouth Christian 13

St. Michael 39, Fuqua School 22

VOLLEYBALL

VISAA Division III Semifinals

Timberlake Christian 3, Eastern Mennonite 0

At Roanoke Catholic

Scores: 25-3, 25-17, 25-9.

Highlights: TCS — Kinley Phillips 17 assists, 2 aces; Maddie Lecik 9 kills, 8 assists, 3 aces; Brooklyn Finnerty 8 kills, 3 solo blocks, Hadley Prince 6 kills, 17 digs; Brooke Murdock 7 kills.

Records: Eastern Mennonite 22-3. Timberlake Christian 31-2.

StoneBridge 3, New Covenant 0

At Roanoke Catholic

Scores: 25-8, 25-13, 25-10.

Records: New Covenant 21-9. Stonebridge 18-7.

