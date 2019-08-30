In Naruna, William Campbell quarterback Jermiah Smith had his way against the Staunton River defense.
The junior accounted for three touchdowns as the Generals opened the season with a convincing 28-10 victory over the visiting Golden Eagles.
Smith rushed for 185 yards and two scores on 23 carries and completed 7 of 15 passes for 98 yards and another score.
His touchdown pass went to Ra’Shawn Stevens, who caught two passes for 56 yards.
While Smith was guiding the offense, Zekeya Townes was wreaking havoc on Staunton River’s newly installed Wing-T offense.
Townes, a junior defensive end who is receiving interest from several Division I programs, had five tackles, two sacks and forced a fumble that Junior Solorio (six tackles) recovered.
Jonathan Hicks led the way with 10 total tackles.
Buckingham 27, Appomattox 6
In Buckingham, the Knights reclaimed the Battle for the Axe in a big way.
Buckingham broke open a tight game with two fourth-quarter touchdowns and stunned Appomattox in the season opener for both teams.
Appomattox senior running back Keyshawn Baker scored a first-quarter rushing touchdown that cut the Raiders’ deficit to 7-6, and the score held until the third quarter when the Knights scored the first of three second-half touchdowns to pull away.
Appomattox entered with a four-game winning streak over Buckingham.
Franklin County 28, Liberty 0
In Bedford, Franklin County quarterback Josh Luckett threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Eagles opened the season with a victory over Liberty on Friday night.
Luckett threw both of his touchdown passes in the second quarter as Franklin County (1-0) broke open a scoreless tie.
He connected on Keshaun Wright for a 30-yard score and then hooked up with Garrett Garman.
Luckett then threw a 69-yard strike to give the Eagles a 14-0 lead.
Jayron Smith scored on a 1-yard plunge to give Franklin County a 21-0 halftime lead.
Luckett scored on a 12-yard run in the third quarter.
Rustburg 20, Bassett 0
In Rustburg, the Red Devils won an opening night game for the 10th straight season, pitching a shutout against Bassett.
The game was also the third straight opening-night victory over Bassett, which has managed just 13 points against Rustburg in the last three seasons.
Rustburg led 6-0 at halftime and scored one touchdown in the third quarter and won in the fourth.
Magna Vista 49, Liberty Christian 14
Magna Vista senior Louis Taylor scored five touchdowns and the Warriors stifled Liberty Christian in a 49-14 triumph at Williams Stadium.
Taylor, who was verbally committed to play at Liberty University, scored on two of his first three touches and had 67 rushing yards and four touchdowns on eight first-half carries.
He scored on first-quarter runs of 18 and 11 yards to put the Warriors (1-0) ahead 14-7.
He scored on a 17-yard run on the first play of the second quarter, and teammate Dekavis Preston followed less than 2 minutes later with a 25-yard interception return for a score to put Magna Vista ahead 28-7.
Kylan Brown scored on a 12-yard run to give the Warriors a 35-7 lead, and Taylor scored on a 5-yard run with 31 seconds left in the half.
LCA quarterback Josh Nelson connected on a 21-yard touchdown pass to Will Wycoff midway through the third quarter to cut the Magna Vista lead to 42-14, but Taylor answered with a 18-yard score with 34 seconds left in the quarter to cap the scoring.
From staff reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.