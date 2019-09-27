From staff reports
In Altavista, Nelson quarterback George Brown rushed for three touchdowns, passed for another, and the Governors claimed their first Dogwood District victory in nearly eight seasons with a 58-42 triumph over Altavista on Friday evening.
The Governors (3-2) won a district contest for the first time since the 2011 season finale at Chatham, and the 16-point victory over Altavista (2-2) was Nelson’s first over the Colonels (2-2) since Sept. 28, 2007 in Lovingston.
Nelson hadn’t won in Altavista since a 43-26 triumph on Oct. 12, 2001.
The Govs won in a game that featured 884 yards of total offense, with 589 of those yards coming on the ground.
Nelson’s Aveon Tabb returned an interception 35 yards on the game’s third play from scrimmage to give the Govs an 8-0 lead, and the teams proceeded to exchange scores until just before halftime, when Felix Rodriguez found the end zone on a 3-yard run to give Nelson a 34-29 lead at intermission.
Marquel Dawkins, who scored three touchdowns in three different ways for the Colonels, scored on a 35-yard pass from Jayllen Jones to cut Altavista’s deficit to 50-42 late in the third quarter.
However, both defenses came up with stops in the fourth quarter until Brown scored on a 2-yard plunge late to seal the Govs’ landmark victory.
Brown scored on runs of 28 and 4 yards in addition to his fourth-quarter TD. He also completed 12 of 21 passes for 161 yards.
Rodriguez scored on a 1-yard run midway through the first quarter for his first of two scores.
Jones, the Colonels quarterback, threw two touchdowns and scored on two runs of 45 and 8 yards. He threw for 134 yards on 10-of-19 passing with one interception.
Dawkins scored on a 90-yard kickoff return to answer Kavin Carter’s 4-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter, then added a 2-yard run early in the third quarter.
E.C. Glass 34, Rustburg 0
In Rustburg, E.C. Glass quarterback DreSean Kendrick rushed for three touchdowns, threw for another, and the Hilltoppers posted their second shutout of the season in a rout of the Red Devils at Hugh T. Pendleton Sports Complex.
Kendrick rushed for 158 yards and threw for 133. He scored on runs of 5, 2 and 43 yards and connected with Markevus Graves on a 39-yard touchdown late in the third quarter.
Ty Foster rushed for 33 yards on 10 carries and scored on a 1-yard plunge in the fourth quarter.
Glass (4-0) racked up 363 yards of total offense and limited the Red Devils (2-3) to 170 yards. Rustburg finished with 9 yards passing.
Graves caught three passes for 80 yards.
Heritage 49, Amherst 8
Heritage senior KJ Vaughan rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Kameron Burns completed 6 of 8 passes for 161 yards and two more scores, and the Pioneers (4-1) throttled the Lancers (1-4) at City Stadium.
The Pioneers scored four times in the second quarter to take a 35-0 halftime lead.
Heritage racked up 423 yards of total offense and limited Amherst to 158 yards.
Vaughan scored on runs of 1 and 27 yards, while Burns connected with Jahee Blake (23 yards) and Kyron Thomas (57 yards) on touchdown throws in the second quarter.
Amherst quarterback CJ Rose scored on a 10-yard run with 69 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
Appomattox 45, Staunton River 7
In Appomattox, Raiders quarterback Tre Lawing completed 9 of 14 passes for 139 yards and four touchdowns, Cristian Ferguson scored three touchdowns, and the Raiders (2-2) toppled the Golden Eagles (1-4) at Bragg Stadium.
Staunton River’s Aidan Brown scored on a 54-yard run in the fourth quarter to prevent the Golden Eagles from being shut out for the first time since William Byrd claimed a 42-0 victory in 2018.
Jefferson Forest 28, Halifax 7
In Forest, Keenan Cupit ran for 212 yards and one touchdown on 29 carries to lead the Cavaliers (2-2) past the Blue Comets (3-1).
Blake Riddlebarger ran for 63 yards and a touchdown and also threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Danteas Braxton to lead the Cavaliers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.