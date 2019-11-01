From staff reports
Liberty Christian ran away with its third straight win Friday night in the penultimate week of the regular season, holding Amherst to just one score in a 45-7 victory at Williams Stadium.
Quarterback Josh Nelson accounted for four touchdowns for LCA (7-2), which tallied 435 yards of total offense in the Seminole District battle.
Nelson did most of his damage in the first half, when he found Dillon Stowers for two touchdown passes and then ran the ball in 2 yards for a score. In the third quarter, he connected with Tyler Rose on a 20-yard TD pass.
Nelson finished the night 14 for 19 through the air for 164 yards and added 2 yards on the ground on the TD run.
The Bulldogs also used their run game to wear down the Lancers (1-8), who have lost five straight. LCA finished with 271 rushing yards, with Anthony Moore leading the team with 145 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
Amherst managed 145 total yards, all on the ground. Treyvon Crumpton scored the Lancers’ lone touchdown in the third quarter on a 45-yard run, which cut the LCA lead to 28-7, but that’s as close as Amherst got.
Jefferson Forest 43, Brookville 14
In Forest, Jefferson Forest controlled from the beginning of the game and led all the way in a win over Brookville at Sabre Stadium.
Keenan Cupit was one of a few standouts for JF (5-4). The senior running back opened the scoring with a 17-yard TD run in the first quarter, then answered a 1-yard Brookville touchdown run by Jared Glinski with a 64-yard TD run in the second half. Cupit also returned a fumble 65 yards for a score late in the game.
The miscue for Brookville (4-5) was one of two costly fumbles. Before Cupit’s return, Danteas Braxton recovered another Bees fumble and ran it back for a touchdown.
Jacob Hackworth scored twice for JF, as well.
Jefferson Forest took a 14-0 lead into the locker room for halftime and never trailed. Brookville cut the lead to 14-6 in the second half on Glinski’s run.
Glinski led the Bees with 100 yards on the ground on eight carries and added 52 yards on 5-of-8 passing. Steve Preston accounted for the Bees’ only other touchdown on a 25-yard run.
Rustburg 38, Liberty 20
In Rustburg, Liberty quickly grabbed the momentum on a long touchdown run on its first play from scrimmage, but a big second quarter for the Red Devils gave them the lead for good at Hugh T. Pendleton Sports Complex.
John Gass opened the scoring on a 77-yard TD run that gave Liberty (1-8) a 6-0 lead, but Rustburg (3-6) scored three times in the second quarter to take a 19-6 halftime lead.
Liberty cut into the deficit in the second half, and Cortarius Gilmore pulled LHS to within 25-20 with 9:39 left in the game. Rustburg answered, though, with two scores to seal the win.
Jaidian Johnson returned from injury for Rustburg and recorded 160 yards rushing on 11 carries. He also went 2-for-6 passing for 92 yards with no interceptions. Landon Tucker pulled down one pass for 77 yards to lead RHS.
The Red Devils had 256 total rushing yards and 348 yards of total offense.
Gass led Liberty with 164 yards rushing on 16 carries. LHS tallied 248 rushing yards and 266 yards of total offense.
The win helped Rustburg snap a five-game skid, while Liberty dropped its seventh straight game.
Appomattox 48, William Campbell 12
In Appomattox, the Raiders stayed hot and won their sixth straight, scoring 35 points in the first two quarters and going up seven scores before letting William Campbell break into the scoring column at Bragg Stadium.
A week ago, William Campbell (4-5) had its way against Nelson County. But on Friday, Appomattox (7-2) controlled from start to finish. The Raiders scored all 48 of their points in the first three quarters and didn’t let Campbell score until the fourth quarter, when the game was well in hand.
Tre Lawing accounted for four touchdowns, three of which came through the air. Tyler Gilliam pulled down TD passes of 48 and 27 yards, and Bronson Williams grabbed a 1-yard TD pass from Lawing.
The sophomore quarterback had an efficient passing night by scoring on three of his four completions. He went 4 for 6 with no interceptions for 90 yards. He also added 27 yards on five carries on the ground.
Running back Cristian Ferguson added two touchdowns for the Raiders.
Perry Elam and Jermiah Smith scored on runs of 2 and 26 yards, respectively, for William Campbell.
The Generals have now lost five of their last six games. The Raiders are still undefeated at the top of the Dogwood District.
Chatham 35, Altavista 34
In Altavista, the Colonels took a three-score lead into halftime, but it wasn’t safe, and a back-and-forth second half ultimately fell in favor of Chatham.
Altavista had all the momentum going into the locker room after putting up 21 points in the first 24 minutes. Makel Stone pulled down a 21-yard pass from Bailey Stinnette with just 43.5 seconds left in the second quarter to give Altavista (3-6) the 21-0 lead, but Chatham (6-3) started its comeback moments into the second half.
The Cavaliers cut their deficit to two scores 48 seconds into the third quarter, and Ethan Reynolds provided a major jolt the rest of the way.
Reynolds accounted for three touchdowns in the second half, two of which he scored on the ground. The other score was a 3-yard pass to Micah Robertson that gave the Cavs a 28-21 lead in the third quarter.
The teams went back and forth after that, but Reynolds’ third TD of the night with 3:01 left in the game and the ensuing extra point were the difference in the win. The plays gave CHS a 35-28 lead, which Altavista answered with a 80-yard scoring by Kivone Hall, but the kick failed, and Chatham held on for the win.
Stinnette accounted for three of Altavista’s five touchdowns, scoring on runs of 2 and 1 yards and also recording a passing TD. He had 71 yards on the ground on 12 carries and went 10 of 23 with one interception and the TD for 181 yards through the air. JaQuallen Jones led the Colonels with 117 yards rushing on 20 carries.
Altavista put up a whopping 561 yards of total offense but gave up 455 yards to Chatham.
Reynolds had 171 yards on 26 carries on the ground and tacked on 85 yards on 5-of-15 passing. Gunnell had 198 yards rushing on 21 carries.
Gretna 35, Dan River 7
In Gretna, the Hawks turned again to their potent ground game to wear down Dan River at Lester Bond Field.
Gretna (6-3) led the entire way and took a 13-0 lead into halftime. Daelyn Miller, the Hawks’ leading rusher on the night, recorded GHS’ second score a 70-yard run halfway through the second half.
Dan River (6-4) finally got on the board late in the game, but it was too little, too late for the WildCats, who finished their regular-season slate Friday.
Daelyn Miller and Jorden Berger both went over 1,000 yards rushing on the season with their performances Friday.
William Byrd 42, Staunton River 0
In Vinton, William Byrd put up 28 points in the first half en route to a dismantling of Staunton River.
The Terriers (3-6) handed the Golden Eagles a shutout loss for the second year in a row and now have won the last three meetings with SRHS. Last year, Byrd also recorded a 42-0 victory, which marked the last game Staunton River failed to score. The Golden Eagles have now lost six straight games.
St. Anne’s-Belfield 48, Virginia Episcopal 18
In Charlottesville, Virginia Episcopal kept pace with St. Anne’s-Belfield in a back-and-forth first half, but the Saints (7-1) held the Bishops scoreless in the final two quarters to win the eight-person Virginia Independent Schools Football League tournament game.
VES quarterback Tanner Nau connected with Dylan James for two touchdowns, the first on a 41-yard pass and the second on a 21-yard strike.
Nau hooked up with Piercen Young for a 1-yard pass with 0.7 seconds left in the half, but that’s all the scoring VES (4-3) could muster.
