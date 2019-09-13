In Rocky Mount, E.C. Glass quarterback DreSean Kendrick accounted for four touchdowns, and the Hilltoppers defense stymied Franklin County for the final 36 minutes in a 34-7 triumph Friday evening.
The Hilltoppers (2-0), coming off an early off week, quickly recovered from a slow first quarter behind Kendrick’s legs. The electric senior scored on a 15-yard run in the second quarter, then added scoring runs of 11 and 4 yards in the third quarter.
Kendrick rushed for 183 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. He nearly rushed for as many yards as the Eagles (1-2) picked up in total offense (196) against the stingy Glass defense.
The Eagles took a 7-6 lead late in the first quarter on Joshua Luckett’s 45-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Stockton, but that is all the scoring Franklin County could muster.
After Kendrick’s first touchdown run, he connected with Cam Robinson on a 16-yard touchdown pass to give the Hilltoppers a 20-7 halftime lead.
Quoterrus Craighead rushed for 60 yards on eight carries and scored on a 21-yard run to put Glass ahead 6-0. He also caught a 39-yard pass.
Glass finished with 251 rushing yards.
Blacksburg 38, Amherst 18
In Blacksburg, Luke Goforth threw three touchdown passes, and Brian Mitchell opened the second half by returning the kickoff for a touchdown as Blacksburg clawed Amherst.
Goforth completed 10 of 19 passes for 168 yards and an interception. He connected on two scoring passes in the first quarter, the first a 30-yard strike to Karim Mohamed and the second a 14-yarder to Joshua Gholston that gave the Bruins (2-1) a 15-0 lead.
Goforth, who tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Mitchell in the third quarter, added a 4-yard run in the second quarter to give Blacksburg a 22-6 lead.
Mitchell had a big third quarter. In addition to his touchdown catch, he returned the second-half kickoff 85 yards for a score and a 29-6 lead.
The Lancers (0-3) had more yards of offense than the Bruins, owning a 341 to 271 edge. Amherst did most of its damage on the ground with 231 yards on 48 attempts.
Antwan Coyle led the way with 74 yards and quarterback CJ Rose added 65 yards on 18 attempts. He scored on a 2-yard run in the third quarter, then accounted for 71 of his 110 passing yards on a touchdown pass to Lawrence Brown.
D’Angelo Brown scored on a 1-yard plunge in the first quarter and added 61 rushing yards on eight carries.
Liberty Christian 41, Staunton High 6
In Staunton, Anthony Moore rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown, and the Bulldogs barked up a storm in a convincing victory over host Staunton.
The Bulldogs (2-1) racked up 341 yards of total offense while holding the Storm (1-2) to 147 yards.
LCA quarterback Josh Nelson completed 3 of 7 passes for 84 yards, and two of his completions went for touchdowns. He connected with Tyler Rose on a 37-yard touchdown in the first quarter, then found Will Wycoff on a 46-yard strike midway through the second to put the Bulldogs ahead 27-0.
Nelson also scored on a 1-yard run later in the second quarter.
Moore’s 37-yard touchdown run came not long after TJ Strange found the end zone from 3 yards out in the Bulldogs’ 34-point second quarter.
Dillon Stowers capped the scoring with a 70-yard interception return.
Will Wycoff had 59 rushing yards for LCA.
Staunton quarterback Will Dod scored on a 3-yard run to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 27-6.
Staunton River 17, Liberty 7
In Moneta, the Golden Eagles flew into the win column for the first time since the team’s 2017 playoff run.
Staunton River claimed its first victory since Nov. 24, 2017, a 49-31 triumph over Lord Botetourt in the third round of the playoffs. The Golden Eagles last held an opponent to seven points or less on Oct. 27, 2017, when they claimed a 58-0 victory at William Fleming.
Aidan Brown rushed for 101 yards and scored on a 6-yard run Friday for the Golden Eagles (1-2). Jayson Eanes added a 1-yard plunge as Staunton River took a 14-0 lead after the first quarter.
Carlos Lorenzo scored on a 7-yard run in the fourth quarter to keep the Minutemen (1-2) from being shut out.
William Campbell 45, Stonewall Jackson 0
In Quicksburg, William Campbell took advantage of Stonewall Jackson’s six turnovers, quarterback Jermiah Smith ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more, and the Generals from Naruna clobbered the host Generals.
Jordan Young rushed for two touchdowns. He scored the game’s first points on a 2-yard run with 5:47 remaining in the first quarter, then added a 35-yard touchdown scamper on the first play of the fourth quarter to give WC a 39-0 lead.
After forcing its fourth turnover of the opening half, William Campbell converted twice on long third- and fourth-down plays behind Smith — a 25-yard run on third-and-17 and a 31-yard pass to James Boyd on fourth-and-23 — to set up a 27-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Ra’Shawn Stevens for a 14-0 lead with 2:30 remaining in the second quarter.
WC’s special teams took over with a blocked punt that was recovered at the 29-yard line, and the visiting Generals scored 40 seconds later on Smith’s 22-yard touchdown run to take a 21-0 halftime lead.
Smith opened the scoring in the third quarter with a 5-yard run, and he connected with Russell Thompson for a 33-yard touchdown less than two minutes later for a 33-0 advantage.
Boyd got in on the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run with 5 minutes remaining.
Fluvanna County 24, Nelson 6
In Palmyra, Kobe Edmonds’s 36-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter allowed the Flucos (2-1) to get some breathing room in a victory over the Governors (1-2).
The scoring run was Edmonds’ second of the game after he scored from 3 yards out to cap the game’s opening drive that covered 48 yards in 13 plays and took up more than 6 1/2 minutes.
Nelson, however, responded midway through the second quarter by putting together a drive that ended with George Brown’s 2-yard plunge that trimmed the deficit to 7-6.
Brown rushed for 14 yards and completed 12 of 23 passes for 157 yards and two interceptions.
Fluvanna’s Elijah Bullock made a 39-yard field goal to give Fluvanna a 10-6 halftime lead.
The Flucos tacked on an additional score with a little less than 8 minutes left in the game on Tyler Stoy’s 4-yard touchdown run.
Nelson’s Felix Rodriguez rushed for 48 yards, and Brice Wilson caught seven passes for 68 yards. J
amel Rose added 53 yards on two catches.
George Washington 50, Jefferson Forest 21
In Danville, the Eagles (2-1) used their high-powered offense to defeat the Cavaliers (1-1).
From staff reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.