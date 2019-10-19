E.C. Glass senior quarterback DreSean Kendrick electrified City Stadium by rushing for 208 yards on 14 carries and scored on three long first-half touchdown runs as the Hilltoppers clobbered Liberty, 49-0, Friday evening.
Kendrick scored on runs of 61, 36 and 51 yards.
Ty Foster added 151 rushing yards and scores of 46 and 30 yards on seven attempts.
Kendrick also found D-Moe Mosley for an 8-yard touchdown, and Marquise Woodruff returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to end LHS’ best scoring opportunity.
Glass (7-0) racked up 361 of its 401 yards of total offense on the ground, while the Minutemen (1-6) were limited to 205 yards of offense.
Liberty Christian 35, Rustburg 7
In Rustburg, LCA quarterback Josh Nelson threw two touchdown passes and added a third on the ground as the Bulldogs (5-2) limited the Red Devils (2-5) to 108 yards of offense at Hugh T. Pendleton Sports Complex.
Nelson completed 10 of 17 passes for 124 yards with touchdown strikes of 14 yards to Tyler Rose and 13 yards to Matt Byrd. Nelson, who helped LCA rack up 297 yards of offense, scored on a 2-yard plunge.
Anthony Moore picked up 46 of his 63 rushing yards on a first-quarter touchdown, and Jaylin Belford returned a punt 70 yards for a score.
RHS quarterback Jaylin Jones threw a first-quarter touchdown pass to trim the Red Devils’ deficit to 14-7.
Jefferson Forest 46, Amherst 6
Keenan Cupit rushed for 244 yards on seven carries and scored four touchdowns, and Jefferson Forest put up 408 yards of total offense to improve to 4-3, handing Amherst County its third straight loss.
Forest ran 12 plays in the first half and led 28-0 at the break.
Cupit scored on a 98-yard run and also blazed away for touchdowns on runs of 62 and 55 yards. He also hauled in a 34-yard touchdown reception.
Amherst (1-6) had multiple opportunities. At one point, the Lancers had the ball on the 1 yard line on first-and-goal and couldn’t score. They also dropped a touchdown pass.
Xzavier Ellis scored Amherst’s touchdown on a 2-yard plunge. Antwan Coyle led ACHS with 64 rushing yards, while Trokhal Robertsona added 44. Tyleik Brown finished with three catches for 47 yards. Quarterback CJ Rose threw for 66 yards.
Forest got 52 passing yards from quarterback Davis Lane and 59 additional rushing yards from Jacob Hackworth. JF had 356 rushing yards.
Nelson 35, Chatham 19
In Lovingston, Governors quarterback George Brown Jr. rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns, Felix Rodriguez found the end zone twice, and Nelson stunned the Cavaliers (5-2).
Nelson led 21-7 at the half and briefly saw its deficit trimmed to eight points, but Rodriguez returned a kickoff for a touchdown to give the Govs a double-digit lead it never relinquished.
Brown threw for 81 yards on 8-of-15 passing.
Aveon Tabb also found the end zone for the Govs (4-4).
Chatham quarterback Ethan Reynolds threw touchdown passes to Zae Edmunds, Carlos Mendoza and Jacob Pickeral.
Medoza’s touchdown reception cut the Cavaliers’ deficit to 21-13, but Rodriguez responded by returning the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to give Nelson a 29-13 lead with 7:18 remaining.
Gretna 62, Altavista 12
In Altavista, the Hawks’ potent offense churned out 457 rushing yards and scored eight touchdowns on the ground for their third straight lopsided victory over the Colonels.
Gretna (5-2), which racked up 489 yards of total offense Friday night, won last season’s meetings 62-0 and 71-0.
Daelyn Miller rushed for 151 yards on eight carries and scored on runs of 35 and 71 yards, Isaiah Griffin rushed for 85 yards with touchdown runs of 5 and 64 yards, and Tabron Mabins and Caleb Ferguson each scored twice.
Jayllen Jones scored on a 31-yard run to give the Colonels (3-4) a 6-0 lead, but Altavista didn’t find the end zone again until the fourth quarter on Jones’ 16-yard touchdown pass to Kavion Davis.
Jones picked up 103 of Altavista’s 193 rushing yards. JaQuallen Jones tallied 45 yards on the ground.
Appomattox 54, Dan River 19
In Appomattox, a trio of Raiders topped the century mark on the ground and Appomattox used defense and special teams scores to spark a rout of the Wildcats in the battle for Dogwood District supremacy.
Appomattox (5-2) is now the only Dogwood team without a loss in district play, while Dan River falls to 5-3 overall.
Cristian Ferguson rushed for 159 yards and one touchdown, Keyshawn Baker tallied 117 rushing yards and two scores, and quarterback Tre Lawing picked up 92 of his 110 rushing yards on a fourth-quarter touchdown run.
Tevin Hurt returned a blocked kick 25 yards for a touchdown to open the scoring and Malik Ferrell returned an interception 20 yards for a score soon after to help the Raiders race out to a 30-0 lead.
Lord Botetourt 42, Staunton River 7
In Daleville, James-Ryan Salvi completed 14 of 19 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Cavaliers (7-0, 2-0) to a Blue Ridge District win over the Golden Eagles (1-6, 0-2).
Kyle Arnholt caught nine passes for 128 yards and three touchdowns for Lord Botetourt. Dylan Wade rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.
Jacob Kirtley scored Staunton River's only touchdown in the first quarter.
