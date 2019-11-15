From staff reports
KJ Vaughan rushed for three touchdowns, Deuce Crawford added two scores, and No. 1 seed Heritage cruised to a 69-13 victory over No. 8 seed Western Albemarle in the Region 3C quarterfinals Friday evening at City Stadium.
The Pioneers (10-1) are slated to host No. 4 seed Liberty Christian (8-3) next weekend in the region semifinals. HHS defeated LCA 28-0 in the regular-season finale.
Heritage received equally dominating performances from its offense and defense against the overmatched Warriors (4-7). HHS racked up 490 yards of total offense and held WA to a meager 93 yards.
Vaughan finished with 47 rushing yards on nine carries and scored on runs of 1, 3 and 2 yards.
Crawford returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown to give the Pioneers the lead for good at 14-7, and his 67-yard scoring run put Heritage ahead 35-7 with 6:32 remaining in the first half.
Silas Rucker rushed for 51 yards and scored on runs of 10 and 1 yards. Kameron Burns threw for 164 yards and connected with Brian Trent for a 26-yard touchdown.
The Pioneers defense added a score when Jaleel Carthrone returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown.
Appomattox 64, Chatham 22
In Appomattox, Tre Lawing accounted for four touchdowns, and the top-seeded Raiders had no trouble throttling the eighth-seeded Cavaliers in the Region 2C quarterfinals at Bragg Stadium.
The Raiders (9-2) advance to the region semifinals and host fourth-seeded Glenvar. The Highlanders (7-4) defeated No. 5 seed Floyd County, 42-7.
This marks the third straight season Appomattox and Glenvar will meet in the region playoffs, and the first played in Raider Country. The Raiders claimed the 2017 region title with a 26-14 victory at Highlander Stadium and eked out a 24-21 triumph in last season’s region semifinals at Salem Stadium.
Lawing rushed for 194 yards on six carries and scored on runs of 40 and 89 yards. The quarterback completed 3 of 5 passes for 89 yards. He connected on touchdown passes to Tyler Gilliam and Jonathan Pennix, respectively, for 40 and 26 yards.
Cristian Ferguson rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns on four carries, scoring on runs of 83 and 13 yards.
The Cavaliers (6-5) got on the board in the second half thanks to three touchdown passes from Ethan Reynolds. The senior connected on scoring strikes to Micah Robertson, Kaleb Moore and Josiah Hanks.
Gretna 42, Dan River 0
In Gretna, DeAndre’ Miller and Jorden Berger each scored two touchdowns as the third-seeded Hawks thumped the sixth-seeded Wildcats in the Region 2C quarterfinals at Lester Bond Field.
Gretna (8-3) advances to the region semifinals and will play at No. 2 seed Radford. The Bobcats (9-2) defeated seventh-seeded Patrick County, 35-0.
The Bobcats have won three straight over the Hawks. Radford won twice last season — 7-6 in Gretna and 20-7 in the Region 2C semifinals at Christiansburg — and 21-20 this year in overtime in Radford.
Gretna and Dan River combined to turn the ball over 10 times — five by each team — and eight of those miscues came in the first half.
Miller scored on an 8-yard run to give the Hawks a 14-0 lead, and his 70-yard interception return put Gretna ahead 35-0 just before halftime.
Berger scored on runs of 1 and 6 yards.
Daelyn Miller opened the scoring on a 15-yard run to cap the Hawks’ first drive, and Tabron Mabins scored on an 11-yard run in the third quarter.
Dan River’s season ends at 6-5.
