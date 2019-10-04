In Lovingston, Nelson County had a prime opportunity to tie the game in the second quarter.
The Governors made their way inside the 10-yard line thanks to a good punt return from Brice Wilson and a pair of offside penalties against Gretna on third and fourth down. But the Hawks came up with a huge response en route to their biggest win of the season, a 67-20 thrashing.
Taelyn Miller picked off a pass attempt by George Brown in the end zone to prevent a Nelson score and give Gretna all the momentum, and the Hawks (4-1) went on to score 19 more points before halftime. Six of those came on another interception, this one returned by Corlyn Witcher 60-plus yards for a touchdown with less than a minute left in the quarter.
The Hawks, who entered averaging 44 points per game, turned the 34-8 lead at the intermission into a 53-20 advantage in the third quarter by gashing the Nelson defense for long runs.
Cameron Mabins bookended the period with a pair of touchdown runs that went for 60-plus yards each.
Daelyn Miller, Taelyn Miller and Jorden Berger each had long touchdown runs as well for the Hawks, who scored twice more while shutting out the Governors (3-2) in the final quarter.
Brown threw for three touchdowns, all to Wilson, but the interceptions and a second-quarter fumble, as well as a couple of turnovers on downs, hurt the Governors.
Nelson finished with 312 yards of total offense. Wilson caught nine passes for 175 yards and rushed for 8 yards on one carry. Brown was Nelson's leading rusher with 33 yards on 12 carries. He also went 10 of 26 for 177 yards through the air.
Gretna won its second straight game and is undefeated in Dogwood District play, while Nelson snapped a two-game win streak.
Dan River 45, William Campbell 20
In Naruna, William Campbell answered Dan River's game-opening touchdown with a score of its own, but the Wildcats pulled away in the second quarter en route to a Dogwood District victory.
Dan River (4-2), which led by 16 points at the half, outscored William Campbell 17-8 the rest of the way. The Wildcats picked up their second straight win and second district win, while the Generals (3-3) have now dropped three straight.
Appomattox 56, Altavista 13
In Appomattox, the Raiders ran all over Altavista, racking up 267 yards on the ground en route to a big win over the Colonels at Bragg Stadium.
The Raiders (3-2) and Colonels (2-3) traded scores to open the game, but Appomattox went on to score six more times in the first half to put the game out of reach. Altavista has lost three straight and hasn't won since Sept. 6.
Appomattox quarterback Tre Lawing scored both of his touchdowns on the ground in the first quarter, punching it in from 1 yard out to open the scoring and then busting loose for a 75-yard TD run later in the period. Cristian Ferguson, Keyshawn Baker and Jaheim Scruggs also scored rushing touchdowns in the first half.
Appomattox led 49-7 at the intermission.
Lawing led the Raiders with 101 yards on seven carries and complemented his running ability with a 6-of-9 passing performance. He threw for 161 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. Appomattox tallied 428 yards of total offense against an Altavista defense that has given up 168 points in its last three games.
The win marked the second straight and first victory in Dogwood District play for Appomattox.
