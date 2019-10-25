From staff reports
In Amherst, Ty Foster rushed for 195 yards and four touchdowns, DreSean Kendrick moved closer to overtaking the school’s records for career all-purpose yards and rushing yards, and E.C. Glass dismantled Amherst, 63-13, at Lancer Stadium.
The Hilltoppers (8-0) asserted their dominance from the start and didn’t let up, jumping out to a four-score lead after the first quarter. Foster scored the game’s first three touchdowns on runs of 20, 24 and 66 yards before padding his stats with a 55-yard TD run in the third quarter.
By halftime, Glass (8-0) led 41-0 and didn’t let Amherst (1-7) score until the fourth quarter.
Quoterrus Craighead also had two rushing touchdowns for the Hilltoppers. Kendrick accounted for two touchdowns, finding D-Moe Mosley for a 4-yard TD in the third quarter and also running for a 59-yard score.
Kendrick now is 29 yards shy of tying the school career rushing record of 4,206 yards, set by Scott Dovel in 1977. With 111 combined yards passing and rushing, he is now 177 yards away from overtaking his father Andre’s school record of 6,947 yards.
Amherst, which has lost four straight, tallied 167 yards of total offense to Glass’ 443. Quarterback CJ Rose connected with Tyleik Brown for a 67-yard pass to cap the scoring in the fourth quarter, and he also led the Lancers with 25 rushing yards on nine carries.
Rose went 2 for 7 with an interception.
Brookville 21, Rustburg 2
Daniel Garrett returned a fumble 40 yards for a touchdown and put the Bees up 14-0 in the second quarter by blocking a punt and returning it for a touchdown to power Brookville to a victory over Rustburg at Stinger Stadium.
In addition to Garrett’s solid play defensively and on special teams, the Bees (4-4) also got a boost from Steve Preston, who capped the scoring with a 22-yard punt return in the fourth quarter.
Brookville had just 129 yards of total offense but easily won the other two facets of the game, holding Rustburg without an offensive score.
The Red Devils (2-6) broke into the scoring column in the second quarter on a safety, but they couldn’t get anything more.
Tayshaun Butler led the Bees with 74 rushing yards on 10 carries.
Brookville has now won 22 of the last 26 meetings with Rustburg and four straight in the series, while Rustburg’s losing skid increased to five games.
Appomattox 63, Chatham 13
In Chatham, Appomattox raced out to a 28-0 lead after the first quarter en route to a win over the Cavaliers to stay perfect in Dogwood District play.
Tre Lawing scored three times for Appomattox (6-2), and Cristian Ferguson added two more touchdowns for the Raiders, who had six different players score.
Lawing opened the scoring on a 1-yard run and scored on runs of 18 and 17 yards, respectively, in the third and fourth quarters.
He tallied 66 yards on seven carries.
The sophomore quarterback also completed 3 of 8 passing attempts for 66 yards and two touchdowns, the first to Bronson Williams for 10 yards and the second to Tyler Gilliam for 17 yards.
Ferguson, meanwhile, had a team-high 79 yards on three rushes, good for 26 yards per carry.
Two of those carries went for 40- and 33-yard touchdowns.
Jaheim Scruggs also had 66 yards on seven carries with a touchdown, and Keyshawn Baker and Jonathan Pennix both tallied 30-plus yards on the ground.
The Cavaliers (5-3) scored twice in the second quarter but couldn’t ever find the end zone again.
Chatham has now lost two straight for the first time this season, while the Raiders upped their win streak to five games.
Liberty Christian 48, Liberty 12
In Bedford, Liberty Christian racked up 390 yards of total offense and had multiple players contribute in an easy win over Liberty at Minutemen Stadium.
Anthony Moore finished with 121 yards on six carries and scored the game’s first touchdown on a 7-yard run in the first quarter before adding a 49-yard TD run in the third quarter for LCA (6-2). Tyler Rose contributed in both the run and passing games with a pair of touchdowns, scoring first on a 46-yard pass from Josh Nelson and later on a 52-yard run. Rose had 88 receiving yards on four receptions.
Nelson put together a 6-for-10 passing night with a touchdown and no interceptions, and Dillon Stowers also had a touchdown pass, finding Christian Whorley for a 5-yard score in the fourth quarter.
For Liberty, John Gass had 99 rushing yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, Tanner Stanley had 53 yards on 15 carries and went 8 for 14 for 114 yards through the air, and Carlos Lorenzo had 51 yards and a touchdown on eight carries to go with 30 receiving yards on three catches.
The Minutemen fell to 1-7 and have lost six straight.
Dan River 35, Altavista 21
In Ringgold, Dan River (6-3) got back on track after a loss while Altavista (3-5) dropped its second straight game. It was Altavista’s fifth straight loss to the Wildcats.
William Campbell 60, Nelson 26
In Naruna, William Campbell (4-4) got back in the win column, snapping a four-game skid with a victory over Nelson County (4-5).
William Fleming 27, Staunton River 3
In Moneta, William Fleming (3-5) snapped a five-game losing streak and handed Staunton River its fifth straight defeat in a Blue Ridge District battle.
Colonels quarterback Daequan Nichols ran for 58 yards and two touchdowns and completed 12 of 16 passes for 151 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown strike to Dmontra Kasey.
Aiden Brown ran for 89 yards on 11 carries for the Golden Eagles (1-7), while Jacob Kirtley had 88 yards on 12 rushes.
Thomas Jefferson 27, Gretna 26
In Gretna, Thomas Jefferson (Richmond) put together back-to-back scoring drives in the third quarter to take the lead for good and give the Vikings their fourth straight victory.
The Hawks (5-3) answered in the fourth quarter and pulled within one point, but on the two-point conversion try, Daelyn Miller came up short of the goal line.
Both teams were held to well under their season scoring averages in a defensive, non-district battle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.