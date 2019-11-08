From staff reports
Brookville nearly pulled off the upset at Stinger Stadium on Friday night, but Tyler Garrett’s 30-yard field goal in the fourth quarter gave E.C. Glass its ninth win of the year, 19-18, in the regular-season finale.
The Bees (4-6) led three times, taking a 6-0 lead on Jared Glinski’s 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, then stealing back the advantage from Glass and going up 12-10 on a Glinski 6-yard TD pass to Steve Preston in the third quarter.
E.C. Glass (9-1) answered on DreSean Kendrick’s 6-yard scoring run, and Glinski gave BHS the advantage once again, 18-16, on a 16-yard pass in the fourth quarter.
But the Hilltoppers, in the form of Garrett, had the perfect response. After hitting a 24-yard field goal in the third quarter, Garrett was good from 30 yards out to seal the win for Glass late.
Glass, which picked up its second straight win in the series, entered averaging 45.2 points per game and has only been held to less than 20 points one other time this season: last week’s loss to Heritage. Garrett’s field goal was redemption of sorts; he missed a 20-yard field goal attempt in the third quarter last week.
Kendrick led Glass with 163 rushing yards on 27 carries to go along with 84 yards on 7-for-15 passing. Ty Foster finished with 87 yards rushing on 11 totes for Glass, while Quoterrus Craighead chipped in 41 yards on nine carries.
The Hilltoppers racked up 375 yards of total offense to Brookville’s 220.
For Brookville, Glinski went 7 of 17 through the air for 155 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 58 yards and a score on the ground.
Jefferson Forest 35, Rustburg 32
In Forest, Rustburg led 32-27 with roughly six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but Forest pulled away for the narrow victory at Sabre Stadium when Keenan Cupit broke away for a 50-yard run, punched in a short touchdown and watched as Jacob Hackworth ran in a two-point conversion to help the Cavaliers avoided defeat heading into the playoffs.
Rustburg (3-7) now waits to see if it can notch a playoff berth when the VHSL releases its brackets this weekend. The Red Devils led JF 32-21 heading into the fourth quarter Friday night.
JF improved to 6-4.
Amherst 56, Liberty 32
In Amherst, the Lancers and visiting Liberty Minutemen went back and forth in a battle of two teams at the bottom of the Seminole District standings at Lancer Stadium, but CJ Rose put Amherst ahead for good on his 5-yard run with 10.7 seconds left in the first half.
Rose’s go-ahead TD gave Amherst (2-8) a 28-26 lead at intermission, and the teams traded scores to open the third quarter. But after Carlos Lorenzo’s 35-yard touchdown run with 1:11 left in the period, which cut the Amherst lead to 35-32, Liberty couldn’t score again and gave up three straight touchdowns to end the game.
Donte Martin and Antwan Coyle each had more than 100 yards rushing for ACHS, while Cortarius Gilmore racked up 132 yards on 17 carries for LHS. Quarterback Tanner Stanley had 143 rushing yards to go with 48 passing yards for LHS (1-9).
The Minutemen had their best offensive night of the season by far, tallying 466 yards of total offense to Amherst’s 375. Liberty fumbled five times and lost all five.
The Lancers snapped a five-game skid with the win heading into the postseason, while Liberty dropped its eighth straight.
Gretna 83, Chatham 9
In Chatham, Gretna piled on 63 points in the first half, then scored three more times despite a running clock over the next 24 minutes to crush Chatham and grab plenty of momentum heading into the playoffs.
Chatham (6-4) managed to cut into the lead with a field goal seconds before intermission, but the game was long over by then. The Cavaliers didn’t score again until the game’s final quarter.
Gretna (7-3) found the end zone three times in the first quarter before running away over the next 12 minutes.
Appomattox 66, Nelson 18
In Lovingston, Nelson struck first on a 9-yard touchdown run from George Brown in the first quarter, but the Governors’ lead was short-lived, and Appomattox quickly pulled away to win its eighth straight game.
Cristian Ferguson answered with back-to-back long TD runs for Appomattox (8-2), scoring first on a 67-yard scamper and next from 43 yards out. Ferguson racked up 178 yards and three TDs on 13 carries, while quarterback Tre Lawing complemented his performance by accounting for five touchdowns.
Lawing scored with his feet from 7, 10 and 7 yards out and found Tyler Gilliam for a 35-yard score and Jordan Scott for a 20-yard TD.
The Raiders finished the regular season with a perfect record in Dogwood District play — marking the fifth straight season they’ve accomplished the feat. The undefeated district play streak dates back to 2014 and includes 31 consecutive wins.
Nelson (4-6) got a pair of TD runs from Brown, who followed up his 9-yard scoring run with a 20-yard TD in the third quarter. Brice Wilson also returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Brown finished with 69 yards rushing on seven carries to go with an 11-for-24 passing performance. He threw one interception and tallied 115 passing yards. Wilson hauled in six of those passes for 80 yards.
William Campbell 46, Altavista 35
In Naruna, William Campbell (5-5) celebrated its third straight victory over the Colonels (3-7), who enter the playoffs in Region 1B having dropped four straight games. The Generals, who will be at home for a first-round palyoff game next week, have won four out of five against their Campbell County rivals.
Northside 35, Staunton River 7
In Moneta, Christian Fisher rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown to lead Northside to a Blue Ridge District victory over Staunton River.
After Quentin Slash hauled in a 40-yard touchdown pass from Sidney Webb to put Northside (7-3) up, Lucas Overstreet answered for the Golden Eagles (1-9) with a 26-yard pass to Malakhi Gregory. But Staunton River, which now has lost seven straight, couldn’t find the end zone for the final three quarters.
