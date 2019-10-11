From staff reports
In Amherst, Brookville racked up an eye-popping 622 yards of total offense led by a pair of 100-yard rushers and Drake McDaniel’s 199 yards passing, and the Bees won their third straight by cruising to a 48-6 victory over Amherst on Friday night at Lancer Stadium.
The Bees (3-3) rushed for 420 yards on 39 attempts and two signal callers combined to throw for 202 yards.
The defense, meanwhile, was stingy by limiting the Lancers (1-5) to 92 yards of total offense. Eighty of those yards came on the ground.
Brookville’s top two running backs only needed 16 carries to total 252 combined rushing yards.
Ryan North rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries, highlighted by his 95-yard scamper, and Jared Glinski added 101 rushing yards on four attempts. He picked up 91 yards on a touchdown run to open the second quarter.
Zach Thompson only touched the ball twice on offense and he scored both times. He rumbled 65 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter and then caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from McDaniel with 77 seconds left in the half.
McDaniel threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns on 8-of-15 passing. He opened the scoring with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Garrett and then capped the Bees’ dominating performance with an 11-yard scoring pass to Nikolas Dunford.
The Lancers (1-5) scored their only points on Tyleik Brown’s 79-yard kickoff return touchdown immediately after Glinski’s lengthy touchdown scamper.
Jefferson Forest 41, Liberty 14
In Bedford, Cavaliers senior and UCF verbal commit Keenan Cupit scored on runs of 10, 28 and 55 yards, and his final two touchdown runs allowed JF to gain some breathing room to top the Minutemen at Minutemen Stadium.
Josh Harris added touchdown runs of 60 and 24 yards for JF (3-3).
Danteas Braxton hauled in a 52-yard touchdown reception from Davis Lane to open the fourth-quarter scoring and give the Cavaliers a 27-14 lead.
LHS’ Garrett Whorley rushed for 79 yards on 18 carries and scored on runs of 2 and 4 yards.
Altavista 54, Northampton 20
In Altavista, Jayllen and JaQuallen Jones combined to rush for 292 yards and account for seven touchdowns, and the Colonels racked up nearly 400 yards rushing in a victory over the visiting Yellowjackets.
Jayllen Jones rushed for 151 yards and scored on runs of 47, 29 and 6 yards, and his two completions went for touchdowns to Makel Stone (12 yards) and Kivone Hall (26 yards).
JaQuallen Jones tallied 141 rushing yards and scored on runs of 19 and 7 yards. He also recovered the only lost fumble of the game.
The Colonels (3-3) racked up 433 yards of total offense, with 395 coming on the ground.
The Yellowjackets (0-7) picked up 322 of their 389 yards on the ground thanks to two long touchdown runs from Landen Sayers. Sayers rushed for 178 yards on 14 carries and scored on runs of 61 and 71 yards.
Dustin Splwan rushed for 91 yards and scored on an 8-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Dan River 41, Nelson County 36
In Ringgold, the Wildcats (5-2) scored 20 unanswered points to erase an early third-quarter deficit and defeat the Governors (3-4).
Nelson, which trailed 14-7 at the end of the first quarter, scored 29 of the game’s next 36 points to take a 36-21 lead early in the third quarter.
Govs quarterback George Brown threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns on 12-of-22 passing and rushed for 55 yards and two touchdowns on 22 attempts.
He connected on touchdown passes to Brice Wilson (five catches for 110 yards), Jamel Rose (three catches for 67 yards) and Brandon Jamerson (two catches for 68 yards).
Wilson also rushed for 83 yards on six carries.
Chatham 36, William Campbell 35, OT
In Chatham, Michael Gunnell scored the game-tying touchdown and Carlos Mendoza converted the extra point to lift the Cavaliers (5-1) over the Generals (3-4) in overtime.
William Campbell tied the game at 29 with 42 seconds remaining, but the two-point attempt was stopped and the game went into overtime. The Generals scored on their attempt, but the two-point conversion failed.
Chatham trailed 15-3 at the half and used two Zae Edmunds touchdowns early in the third quarter to take an 18-15 lead.
Edmunds’ touchdown run and Nicholas Williams’ two-point conversion with 1:23 remaining put the Cavaliers ahead 29-23.
Franklin County 42, Staunton River 6
In Moneta, Jayron Smith rushed for 215 yards and three touchdowns on six carries and added a touchdown catch as the Eagles rolled past the Golden Eagles in both teams’ Blue Ridge District opener.
Joshua Luckett completed three of five passes for 143 yards and two scores for Franklin County (4-2, 1-0).
Seth Deaton kicked two field goals for Staunton River (1-5, 0-1), including a season-long 50-yarder.
