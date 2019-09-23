After his team’s 59-21 victory over Jefferson Forest on Friday, E.C. Glass coach Jeff Woody was proud to see senior running back Ty Foster return to form.
After sitting out the Hilltoppers’ first game and registering just 10 yards on eight carries in Glass’ second game, Foster broke out for 74 rushing yards on eight carries and scored his team’s first touchdown against Forest.
That’s a good sign for the heavyweight ‘Toppers, who used seven players in the run game Friday.
“If we can do that, it makes our team better,” Woody said. “It makes our offense better.”
Now it’s on to Week 5, with Glass taking on Rustburg in hopes of improving to 4-0.
“We weren’t ecstatic about the win,” Woody said. “We were satisfied. Now it’s on to the next. We’ve got to put this behind us. We didn’t start the season just to beat JF. We’ve got big goals, and we’ve got to make sure we keep our eyes on the prize.”
Cavaliers still confident
JF coach Paul White and quarterback Blake Riddlebarger both remained hopeful after the Cavaliers’ lopsided loss to Glass in the Black & Blue Bowl on Friday.
“We’re gonna be all right,” White said. “I’m still proud of our football team.”
If Riddlebarger’s connection with sure-handed receiver Danteas Braxton was any indication, Forest will be more than all right, despite its current 1-2 record.
Riddlebarger put together an impressive performance, throwing for 285 yards. But it was Braxton who wowed the crowd, reeling in one-handed grabs and over-the-shoulder bombs for a 226-yard night in the receiving category, on just four catches. He scored all three JF touchdowns.
“He makes plays like that all through practice,” Riddlebarger said of the 6-foot senior. “Every single day he makes one of those catches.”
Mr. 2,000
Heritage running back KJ Vaughan has eclipsed the 2,000-yard career rushing mark. The 5-foot-7, 239-pound senior rushed for 132 yards on eight carries and scored four touchdowns in HHS’ 68-14 win over Liberty on Friday.
Vaughan now sports a team-high 464 rushing yards this season and has 2,114 career rushing yards in three seasons at HHS, according to records provided by the school.
Christmas gets No. 1
Bob Christmas celebrated his 280th career win and first as a Lancer on Friday, as Amherst eked out a 13-12 victory against Rustburg.
Amherst’s first win of 2019 came after an 0-3 start. The Lancers won despite registering just 121 yards of total offense.
Gretna vs. William Campbell
All eyes turn to Gretna in Week 5, where the Hawks host longtime rival William Campbell at what’s sure to be a packed Lester Bond Field.
Both teams enter with 3-1 records and are coming off losses. Gretna snapped a four-game losing streak to Campbell last year, when it earned a convincing 48-6 victory.
This one pits Gretna’s run-heavy, multi-back offense against Campbell’s spread. GHS’ Jorden Berger leads the way with 323 rushing yards, but the Hawks spread the love in that department, with Daelyn Miller (239 yards), Cameron Mabins (282) and Isaiah Griffin (231) all chipping in.
WC quarterback Jermiah Smith has thrown for roughly 500 yards and run for about 400 more, accounting for nine total TDs. Jordan Young sports approximately 300 rushing yards.
Still searching for a win
Under coach Jon Meeks, Brookville began the last five seasons 3-0 or better.
This season is different. The Bees are 0-3 for the first time in 53 years, in part because of youth, especially on the offensive line.
Meeks didn’t take issue with his defense in Friday’s 14-7 loss to Liberty Christian and he praised new quarterback Jared Glinski, who leads the squad with 280 rushing yards.
“He’s playing fantastic,” Meeks said. “He’s really doing a great job using his legs, creating. We’ve gotta get our timing right on some of his passes, but he doesn’t have all the time in the world.”
Brookville, now the only winless team in this newspaper’s coverage area, tries to break its losing streak this Friday against visiting Liberty.
