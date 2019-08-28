Charlottesville at E.C. Glass
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
FACTS: The Hilltoppers opened the season against the Black Knights last year and ran away with a 42-3 blowout victory. Glass has won the last four meetings between the two clubs, dating back to 2011, and taken down Charlottesville in back-to-back years. The Black Knights are coming off a 1-9 year in which they lost nine straight before defeating Monticello (Glass coach Jeff Woody’s former team) to end the regular season. Woody thinks Charlottesville has the potential to match Glass’ intensity in the trenches in tonight’s season opener. But Glass ultimately should have too much firepower for Charlottesville to handle. Still, the Hilltoppers will have to lock down Charlottesville quarterback Tamarius Washington and fullback Isaiah Washington. They possess plenty of speed.
Gretna at Brunswick
KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m.
FACTS: The Hawks have owned the four-game series since 2011. Gretna stewed Brunswick 60-0 in 2018, and the Hawks should be dominant in this one, too. Gretna’s offense looked strong against Brookville in last week’s scrimmage, reeling off 20 quick points. Brunswick, which went 3-7 last year and only has six wins the last two years, will have its hands full tonight. Gretna’s run-based attack features Morgan State-recruit Jordan Berger, coming off a year in which he ran for 579 yards, and Daelyn Miller, who put up roughly 500 yards as a junior. The Hawks still sport numerous players in the run game. Get in a pinch and they can turn to quarterback Tabron Mabins, a dual threat who put up roughly 1,000 yards in the passing game in 2018.