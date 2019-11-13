Jefferson Forest at E.C. Glass (City Stadium)
WHAT: Region 4D first round
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
RADIO: 100.9 FM
RECORDS: Jefferson Forest 6-4. E.C. Glass 9-1.
LAST WEEK: JF held off Rustburg 35-32. Glass survived at Brookville 19-18.
FACTS: For the second straight year, fans will be treated a playoff edition of the annual Black & Blue Bowl on Thursday night. Forest’s offense was on fire in the latter half of the regular season, carving up opponents to the tune of 37 points per game. While JF is capable of using both quick strikes and lengthy drives because of its diverse personnel, the Cavaliers still have a high hurdle to clear: finding a way to hang with E.C. Glass. It’s been four years since JF defeated the Hilltoppers and three years since there has been a competitive game in the series. The last four meetings have been blowouts, including last year’s 63-28 region semifinal and this season’s 59-21 rout. Going head-to-head offensively with Glass isn’t a good idea; JF will need defensive stops, much like the sort of rousing effort Brookville put up against the Hilltoppers in last week’s regular-season finale. Glass enters as the 4D’s No. 2 seed behind Salem, while JF is seventh. The winner faces either No. 3 Pulaski (8-2) or No. 6 Blacksburg (6-4) in the second round. Glass would like nothing more than to get revenge on the Bruins, who knocked off the Hilltoppers in each of the last two postseasons. Glass enters tonight’s game averaging 432.7 yards per game. Quarterback DreSean Kendrick, who rushed for 176 yards and passed for 175 the last time Glass played JF, now sports 1,704 rushing and 897 passing yards this season. He’s scored 31 touchdowns (25 rushing). Ty Foster has 825 rushing yards, while Quoterrus Craighead has 514 yards on the ground. Markevus Graves leads the receiving corps with 321 yards. Jefferson Forest senior running back Kennan Cupit has racked up 1,363 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 153 attempts (8.9 ypc). He’s particularly excelled in the wishbone, which Forest employees now full time. Danteas Braxton has 458 receiving yards and six TDs on 14 receptions (32.7 ypc).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.