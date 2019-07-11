From staff reports
One month after wrapping another stellar season, three E.C. Glass lacrosse players were tapped with national honors from U.S. Lacrosse this week.
Hilltoppers midfielder and faceoff Matthew Gallagher was named an All-American after leading his team with an 82.7% faceoff rate in the X, scoring 42 goals and adding 44 assists in 2019. He was a VHSL first team all-state honoree.
Two of his teammates, Wyatt Hamilton and Max Gladieux, were named to the U.S. All-Academic team.
Hamilton and Gallagher both are headed to play at Washington and Lee next season.
Despite playing in just nine games, Hamilton put up sterling numbers: 19 goals and 29 assists.
Gladieux and Hamilton were both second-team all-state selections in the VHSL this season. Gladieux scored 30 times this season and added 20 assists.
Glass coach Eddie Ranuska also was honored by U.S. Lacrosse this week. The coach, who wrapped his ninth season at the Hilltoppers’ helm, was named Coach of the Year for the West Central region of Virginia.
Local players to play in VSCA Senior Showcase
Seven local standout soccer players will make appearances at the University of Lynchburg on Saturday in the Virginia Soccer Coaches Association Senior Showcase, an event that features some of the best players in the state.
On the boys side, E.C. Glass striker Timi Balogun will be joined by Jefferson Forest midfielder Josh Weakley and goalkeeper Kyle Wrabley. They will suit up for the blue team along with Liberty High standout defender Chris Garbarini.
On the girls side, three Jefferson Forest players will join forces for the blue team: Sophia Palladino, Megan Butcher and Kailyn Yeager.
Glass boys coach Randy Turille will help coach the boys blue team, while the girls blue team will be led by Jefferson Forest head coach Matt Newton and Brookville assistant Jessi Gonzalez.
The boys game begins Saturday at 5 p.m. and the girls game follows at 7 p.m. Both games will be played at Shellenberger Field. For a full schedule of events and rosters, visit vsca.us.