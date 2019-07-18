After leading his team to the Class 3 state semifinal game last month, Brookville catcher Jared Glinski will join forces with Jefferson Forest outfielder Jackson Cherry and Cavaliers pitcher Connor Maggi at the Commonwealth All-Star baseball games, scheduled for this weekend at Liberty University.
Glinski, Cherry and Maggi will play on the West squad, one of four teams that face off tonight, Saturday and Sunday.
West plays Central tonight at 6 p.m. and will then play twice Saturday, a day that begins at 9:30 a.m. and features four games. Play concludes Sunday, with a bronze medal game scheduled for 9:30 a.m. and the gold medal matchup taking place after the 11:30 a.m. team lunch.
Jefferson Forest baseball coach Ryan Gilleland will help coach the West squad.
Area volleyball players in USA Tournament
Four Lynchburg-area high school volleyball players are currently in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after being selected to play in the USA High Performance Championships, a tourney that features top-notch competition and more than 140 teams.
Rustburg’s Anna Maddox and Kate Hardie are joined by Brookville’s Parker Morrison and Riley Blank at the tournament. Together, the quartet represents the Lynchburg area on the Old Dominion region squad.
The first day of play was postponed Thursday after a water main break in Fort Lauderdale and its surrounding municipalities left the area without water service.
The Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center, where the tournament is being held, was shut down during the outage.
The USA Tournament take s place through Monday.
Ben Cates covers high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5527.