AMHERST — The Lancers had their chances Friday night.
With plenty of time left on the clock in the fourth quarter, the game was far from done. Over and over in the final few minutes of the Region 4D girls quarterfinal contest, Amherst had opportunities to cut Blacksburg’s lead to one possession.
First it was a steal that led to a chance for two — to cut the Lancers’ deficit to two — but missed free throws dashed that prospect.
Out of a Blacksburg timeout, the Lancers tied the ball up on the perimeter and got it back on the alternate possession. Then came a missed shot.
On Blacksburg’s next trip down the court, the Bruins gave the ball to Amherst on a moving screen. Another shot — another miss — went up on the Lancers’ side. A second steal on the Bruins’ next possession ended the same way for ACHS.
“We did get some turnovers, but we just couldn’t cash in on them,” Amherst coach Ron Carter said of his fourth-seeded Lancers, who fell 45-52. “We had our opportunities, but when you shoot that poorly during the game, it’s hard to recover.”
For Amherst, coming off a pair of upsets and its first Seminole District tournament championship in 30 years, the minutes ticked away without any points to show for its increased defensive intensity. And visiting Blacksburg, the region tourney’s fifth seed, escaped with a 45-42 victory.
“It’s surreal,” Blacksburg’s Katie Currin, who scored all 11 of her points in the first half, said of her team’s win.
A year after putting together a miserable 1-22 campaign, the fifth-seeded Bruins (15-10) now have a chance to make it to states.
“These guys right here, they’re after it. All year long they’ve said, ‘We’re gonna show what we can do,’” Blacksburg coach Roger Henderson said.
On Friday, his team displayed a commitment to locking in defensively. Once Amherst got past midcourt, the Bruins didn’t let anything come easy.
Nadia West, the tallest player on the court for Amherst (15-8), who has the ability to score over opponents and power through defenders, didn’t get many touches in the paint. In the first half, she had just two points.
The Bruins fronted her defensively to prevent her from setting up shop down low, and the rest of the Blacksburg defense ensured no one else would get anything going to the basket, either.
Amherst, in turn, moved the ball around the perimeter too much rather than trying to penetrate for higher-percentage shots, especially in the first half.
Carter attributed some of that to his team being without its point guard, Aneesa Parrish, who was out after injuring her knee in Tuesday’s district title game.
“I stressed that at the beginning that we have to get it inside. Again, with the inexperience, we were just a little confused on how to do that,” he said. “We just weren’t successful with it.”
Things looked up for the Lancers in the second half, when West demanded the ball a little more and scored 12 more points, including the first six of the fourth quarter. The rest of the lineup — including Kendra Smith, who finished with 11 points, and Jazmyne Smith (nine points) — committed to getting easier shots near the rim.
On those occasions, the Lancers often drew fouls, but they went just 8 of 20 from the free-throw line.
“This is one of those nights that we did not shoot the ball well at all — from the floor, from the free-throw line,” Carter said.
The ball wouldn’t go in the basket for Amherst, which also tallied 15 offensive rebounds but only scored six second-chance points. The Lancers shot 34.8% for the game, while Blacksburg, led by Skyler Prosser with 13 points, hit 58%.
The Bruins moved the ball up the court quickly in transition for easy points, and in the halfcourt used backdoor cuts and other movement without the ball to find openings.
“That’s been something that’s been building all year,” Henderson said of his team, which assisted on about half of its made baskets.
The Bruins know there’s still work to do as they head into their region semifinal matchup with top-seeded E.C. Glass on Tuesday, including taking care of the ball a little better — they finished with 19 turnovers — and doing the little things like boxing out, in crunch time.
During West’s mini-run to open the quarter, she scored four points after pulling down offensive rebounds, including three on one possession.
“I do feel like we let them stick around,” Currin said of missed boxouts and other issues her team faced down the stretch, “but … we decided we weren’t gonna let them come back.”
Prosser hit 4 of 5 free throws in the final minute or so that gave Blacksburg an eight-point lead, and Holland Saunders’ 3 and Kiara Smith’s layup after a steal weren’t enough to help Amherst continue its postseason run.
“I just think we didn’t perform like we should’ve,” said West, who finished with a game-high 14 points and nine rebounds.
Reach Emily Brown at (434) 385-5529.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.