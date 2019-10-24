On the road at Southampton Academy last week, Piercen Young made a seemingly impossible play look easy.
It went like this: The wide receiver went out for a pass from quarterback Tanner Nau. He looked back, expecting to see the ball arriving over his shoulder. Instead, it was speeding toward his back.
No way to catch it with two hands. Too late to stop, turn and secure the football. Young would have to rely on instincts and hope for the best.
So as he ran down field, Young extended one arm behind his body.
“I did not think I was gonna get it,” the sophomore said. “But it just kind of stuck there and I ran.”
He reeled in the improbable one-handed grab and turned the play into a 60-yard reception.
That play accurately describes the receiver’s first varsity football season: Just like Young’s talent on the gridiron, it came from out of nowhere.
Anyone who doesn’t associate his name with football can be forgiven. Young is a basketball standout. He wowed the competition as a freshman at Brookville and then was one of the area’s scoring leaders in 2018-19, averaging 17 points and eight rebounds per game.
His older sister, Hannah, was a volleyball and basketball star at Brookville. She became BHS’ all-time leading scorer in 2018 and currently plays at Kent State.
Turns out Piercen Young — who transferred to VES over the summer and reclassified as a sophomore — is a versatile two-sport athlete, too.
“You’d think he’s played wide receiver for a long time, the way he’s able to adjust to the ball, catch the ball, catch over people, use his athletic skills,” VES football coach Tra Nicholson said.
But truth be told, the 16-year-old is relatively new to football. He began playing around sixth grade, suited up for one year of rec football, and then joined Brookville’s B team. He didn’t play football at Brookville last year.
But Young rapidly has become one of the better wide receivers in the Lynchburg area.
In five games for the Bishops, he’s reeled in 49 catches for 822 yards. He’s scored 13 touchdowns.
VES, which enters the 8-person Virginia Independent Schools Football League playoffs next week, is currently 4-2. It helped spearhead the creation of the 8-person league prior to the 2018 season.
Under Nicholson, the first-year coach, VES has enjoyed a successful season. It enters the playoffs as a No. 3 seed and will play at No. 2 St. Anne’s-Belfield on Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. The Bishops have a bye week entering the playoffs.
“We’re grateful for the opportunity, too, because coming in to the season, I didn’t know how it would turn out,” Nicholson said. “But to be able to play a playoff game is exciting.”
VES has plenty of weapons. Nau, for instance, has thrown for 1,568 yards in the pass-heavy offense, completing 108 of his 170 passes and throwing 20 touchdowns.
But Young, as the leader in receiving yards and touchdowns, is the type of guy you don’t take for granted.
“He’s definitely a centerpiece for our offense,” Nicholson said. “And what happens in the passing game is he opens up a lot of other guys, like Dylan James and Charlie Dodson. We have other athletic guys, and now the field opens for them because [opposing defenses] have to respect Piercen so much.
“It’s great having him on the field. It’s a luxury, honestly.”
The receiver’s primary sport is still basketball, of course. He’ll suit up for VES, which has a long history of advancing to the Virginia Independent Schools Division II state final four and has won the state tournament twice this decade, after football season ends.
“I knew my future was best coming here,” Young said before adding that he had originally planned to play football at Brookville this season before transferring. Coaches at BHS, he said, “weren’t very happy I left, but it’s still love between me and them.”
And while he’ll likely stand out on the basketball court for VES, football is a pretty sweet side gig. Even Young is surprised by the numbers he’s putting up in his inaugural varsity campaign.
“I was a little [surprised], I’m not gonna lie,” he said with a laugh. “I didn’t know it coming into the season, because I hadn’t played here. I didn’t know what I was gonna do. But I’m happy with what I’m doing right now. Hopefully I keep on succeeding.”
He suffered a concussion off a nasty play about halfway through a game on Oct. 5, the first time VES played St. Anne’s. Young collided with another player, helmet to helmet in the open field. He played another quarter in the loss and then felt terrible at school the next week.
Then VES sidelined him on concussion protocol for nearly two weeks. He missed the next game, against top-ranked Covenant, another loss for the Bishops.
But he returned for a 34-8 win at Southampton Academy in Courtland last week and put up more impressive numbers: 163 receiving yards off just five catches (32.6 yards per reception) and two touchdowns.
“It’s been great having him out there,” Nicholson said. “And every week, he’s been getting better.”
